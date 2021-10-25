The Tri-County Area has seen its share of huge individual performances and big team wins week in and week in 2021, and Week 9 produced more of the same Friday night.
No one are player had a bigger evening than Clearfield receiver Karson Kline, who went off in a lopsided 47-14 Senior Night victory against Bellefonte to etch his place in the Bison record books.
Clearfield has produced its share of standout receivers during the Tim Janocko era, but Kline surpassed all those past greats Friday night when it came to most receiving yards in a game.
Kline had seven catches for a school, single-game record 235 yards, which easily broke the old mark of 219 set by Jake Lezzer in 2019 against Huntingdon. Kline also had four touchdowns on grabs of 57, 50, 51 and 16 yards.
Senior teammate Oliver Billotte was slinging all those touchdowns, as he finished 12 of 16 for 285 yards with the four TD passes and one interception.
Billotte topped all the area QBs this week, as in a rarity, none of the local signal callers went over the 300-yard mark.
Fellow senior Christian Coudriet of St. Marys put together a big second half Friday — playing a role in four second-half TDs (2 passing, 2 rushing) — to help the Flying Dutchmen pull away from Kane, 43-19.
St. Marys found itself in a game at the half, leading just 15-13, but Coudriet fueled a strong final two quarters to secure a lopsided victory that sealed the District 9 Large School Division title for the Dutchmen, who are 8-1 overall and 8-1 in the league.
Karns City can technically tie the Dutch at 8-1 with a win next week, but St. Marys has already beaten the Gremlins (35-28 on Oct. 1), which gives them the tiebreaker.
The league crown is St. Marys’ first in a full season since 1984, when the Dutchmen won the old Bucktail League with a 5-0 record as part of a 6-2-1 season. St. Marys did win the IU9 Bubble Large School Division title a year ago during COVID-19 restrictions, but in that league the Dutch played two opponents twice in what was just a four-team “league.”
Coudriet finished the night 16 of 23 for 257 yards with the two TDs, while scoring on TD runs of 1 and 10 yards. Logan Mosier eight catches for 122 yards and the score to lead the receiving corps.
Another quarterback, Brockway freshman Brayden Fox, also put together a strong performance in helping lead the Rovers to a 39-0 win at Bucktail. Fox completed 16 of 26 passes for 218 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Rovers didn’t have a 100-yard receiver, but Dylan Hanna enjoyed a breakout night at the position with three catches for 76 yards and two scores. Carter Hickman ran for 105 yards and two scores in the win as well.
Down in Curwensville, the Golden Tide had sort of a throwback night. Instead of its new-look, high-powered passing attack, it was ground game that powered the Tide past Moshannon Valley, 43-20.
Thad Butler led that attack with 15 carries for 179 yards and two scores, while QB Dan McGarry ran for 88 yards and three scores. Curwensville had 301 yards rushing as a team, which was the norm in the Andy Evanko era. McGarry did throw for 141 yards and a score as well.
When it comes to the biggest team win of the week, that would go to the Ridgway Elkers (6-3), who pulled out a hard-fought, 14-13, win at Brookville (6-3) Friday night.
The Elkers entered the matchup having lost three of its previous four games following a 4-0 start. The Raiders are bow 2-3 following their own 4-0 start.
CENTRAL CLARION 21,
DuBois 10
Score by Quarters
DuBois 0 10 0 0 — 10
Central Clarion 0 14 0 7 — 21
Second Quarter
CC—Christian Simko 20 pass from Jase Ferguson (Charlie Franchino kick), 11:54.
D—Austin Henery 32 run (Charlie Harman kick), 3:31.
D—Charlie Harman 26 field goal, :38.
CC—Breckin Rex 20 pass from Ferguson (Franchino kick), :12.
Fourth Quarter
CC—Simko 23 pass from Ferguson (Franchino kick), 9:10.
D CC
First downs 13 15
Rushes-yards 31-160 38-117
Comp-Att-Int 10-26-3 14-20-0
Passing Yards 78 219
Total Plays-Yards 44-238 53-336
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 2-2
Punts 3-43.6 5-26.2
Penalties-Yards 7-70 8-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois: Cam-Ron Hays 16-66, Braxton Adams 7-45, Austin Henery 4-35, Derraick Burkett, Erich Benjamin 3-9, Dalton Yale 1-5.
Central Clarion: Breckin Rex 15-63, Ryan Hummell 8-12, Jace Ferguson 9-48, Noah Nasar 2-0, Braylon Beckwith 1-1, Team 3- (-7).
PASSING
DuBois: Cam-Ron Hays 10-of-26, 78 yards, 0 TD, 3 Ints.
Central Clarion: Jace Ferguson 14-of-20, 219 yards, 3 TDs, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois: Derraick Burkett 3-16, Braxton Adams 2-19, Brycen Dinkfelt 2-11, Kaden Clark 1-10, Austin Mitchell 2-22.
Central Clarion: Christian Simko 7-131, Ashton Rex 1-20, Ryan Hummell 2-11, Tommy Smith 1-29, Breckin Rex 3-28.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois: None.
Cenrtal Clarion: Ashton Rex, Ryan Hummell, Brady Quinn.
CLEARFIELD 47,
BELLEFONTE 14
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 7 0 0 7 — 14
Clearfield 21 7 13 6 — 47
First Quarter
C—Karson Kline 57 pass from Oliver Billotte (Luke Sidorick kick), 9:09.
C—Karson Kline 50 pass from Oliver Billotte (Luke Sidorick kick), 3:49.
B—Triston Heckman 11 run (Hayden Walker kick), 0:58.
C—Karson Kline 51 pass from Oliver Billotte (Luke Sidorick kick), 0:50.
Second Quarter
C—Karson Kline16 pass from Oliver Billotte (Luke Sidorick kick), 0:31.
Third Quarter
C—Jose Alban 52 run (Luke Sidorick kick), 11:15.
C— Mark McGonigal 18 run (kick blocked), 6:40.
Fourth Quarter
C—Nate Natoli 2 run (kick failed), 11:57.
B—Grayson Alterio 5 run (Hayden Walker kick), 0:05.
B C
First downs 8 19
Rushes-yards 33-89 25-182
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-0 12-16-1
Passing Yards 89 285
Total Plays-Yards 45-178 41-467
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts 7-34.6 2-25.5
Penalties-Yards 6-50 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bellefonte—Trevor Johnson 7-5, Nolan Weaver 12-7, Grady Garrison 2-16, Triston Heckman 5-10, Nicholas Way 1-7, Grayson Alterio 5-46, Team 1-(-2).
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 7-62, Jose Alban 6-62, Oliver Billotte 2-6, Carter Chamberlain 5-46, Nate Natoli 2-11, Brady Collins 2-11, Team 1-(-16).
PASSING
Bellefonte—Trevor Johnson 5 of 12, 89 yards.
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 12 of 16, 285 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Bellefonte—Nicholas Way 3-58, Dominic Capperella 1-18, Ashrton Kozel 1-13.
Clearfield—Karson Kline 7-235, Nate Natoli 3-25, Jose Alban 2-25.
INTERCEPTIONS
Bellefonte—Tyler Rice.
Clearfield—None.
RIDGWAY 14,
BROOKVILLE 13
Score By Quarters
Ridgway 7 0 7 0 — 14
Brookville 0 0 0 13 — 13
First Quarter
R—Dom Allegretto 66 run, (Jack Benninger kick), 7:49.
Third Quarter
R—Eric Hoffman 25 pass from Dom Allegretto, (Jack Benninger kick), 4:01.
Fourth Quarter
B—Noah Peterson 12 pass from Charlie Krug, (Logan Oakes kick), 6:41.
B—Noah Peterson 21 pass from Charlie Krug, (kick blocked), 0:40.
R B
First downs 13 16
Rushes-yards 33-129 37-96
Comp-Att-Int 9-18-1 9-24-1
Passing yards 157 123
Total plays-yards 51-286 61-219
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Punts 3-34 4-30
Penalties-yards 10-89 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ridgway—Dom Allegretto 10-92, Cam Marciniak 8-24, Eric Salberg 10-19, Eric Hoffman 1-1, Team 2-(-7).
Brookville—Tate Lindermuth 20-76, Jackson Zimmerman 9-44, Charlie Krug 8-(-24).
PASSING
Ridgway—Dom Allegretto 9-of-18, 157 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
Brookville—Charlie Krug 9-of-24, 123 yds., 2 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Ridgway—Will Howard 3-58, Cam Marciniak 4-42, Tyler Merritt 1-31, Eric Hoffman 1-25.
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman 6-79, Noah Peterson 2-33, Cooper Shall 1-11.
INTERCEPTIONS
Ridgway—Dom Allegretto.
Brookville—Cooper Shall.
BROCKWAY 39,
BUCKTAIL 0
Score by Quarters
Brockway 14 18 7 0 — 39
Bucktail 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
BW— Dylan Hanna 19 pass from Brayden Fox (Blake Pisarcik kick)
BW—Carter Hickman 2 run (Blake Pisarcik kick)
Second Quarter
BW—Blake Pisarcik 10 pass from Brayden Fox (kick failed)
BW— Alex Carlson 44 pass from Brayden Fox (pass failed)
BW—Dylan Hanna 17 pass from Brayden Fox (kick failed)
Third Quarter
BW—Carter Hickman 29 run (Blake Pisarcik kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Carter Hickman 15-105, Brayden Fox 2-5
Bucktail—Cross 11-38, Friese 5-18, Mason 11-16, Intallura 1-5, Pentz 1-5, Pick 5-(-2).
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 16 of 26, 218 yards, 4 TDs, 0 Int.; Marek Hoyt 1 of 3, 15 yards.
Bucktail—Cross 4 of 9, 47 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Alex Carlson 6-85, Dylan Hanna 3-76, Matthew Brubaker 3-27, Jalen Kosko 3-23, Blake Pisarcik 1-10, Carter Hickman 1-12
Bucktail—Pentz 3-27, Fantaski 1-20
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Matthew Brubaker.
Bucktail—None.
REDBANK VALLEY 28,
UNION/ACV 6
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley 0 8 7 13 — 28
Union/ACV 0 0 6 0 — 6
Second Quarter
R –Ray Shreckengost fumble recovery in end zone (Gunner Mangiantini run), 3:39.
Third Quarter
UA –Mikey Card 18 fumble return (pass failed), 8:07.
R –Marquese Gardlock 33 pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams), 6:18.
Fourth Quarter
R –Aiden Ortz 70 interception return (Adams kick), 9:01.
R –Ray Shreckengost 1 run (kick blocked), 5:08.
RB UA
First downs 5 6
Rushes-yards 28-32 37-34
Comp-Att-Int. 11-26-0 4-17-5
Passing Yards 117 61
Total Plays-Yards 54-249 54-95
Fumbles-Lost1-1 7-4
Punts 8-30.5 7-36.1
Penalties-Yards 6-69 10-81
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley — Ray Shreckengost 19-69, Bryson Bain 6-(-37), Joe Mansfield 1-1, Team 2-(-1).
Union/ACV — Mikey Card 9-34, Dawson Camper 14-13, Andrew Verostek 3-11, Dawson Camper 4-5, Caden Rainey 2-4, Trey Fleming 2-(-15), Team 3-(-18).
PASSING
Redbank Valley — Bryson Bain 11-for-26, 117 yards, 1 TD.
Union/ACV — Bailey Crissman 4-for-18, 61 yards, 5 Ints.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley — Marquese Gardlock 3-44, Tate Minich 3-37, Chris Marshall 3-35, Aiden Ortz 2-7, Bryson Bain 0-(-6).
Union/ACV — Skylar Roxbury 2-31, Ryan Cooper 1-26, Caden Rainey 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Redbank Valley — Ashton Kahle 3, Aiden Ortz, Marquese Gardock.
CURWENSVILLE 43
MOSHANNON VALLEY 20
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 0 14 0 6 — 20
Curwensville 15 721 0 — 43
First Quarter
CU—Thad Butler 57 run, (Ty Terry pass from Jake Mullins), 7:29.
CU—Butler 19 run, (Mullins kick), 3:12/.
Second Quarter
MV—Levi Knuth 9 run, (kick failed), 11:54.
CU—Mullins 45 pass from Dan McGarry, (Mullins kick), 5:48.
MV—Knuth 91 KO return, (Knuth run), 5:33.
Third Quarter
CU—McGarry 45 run, (Mullins kick), 11:29.
CU—McGarry 6 run, (Mullins kick), 3:00.
CU—McGarry 1 run, (Mullins kick), 0:13.
Fourth Quarter
MV—David Honan 2 run, (kick blocked), 10:40.
MV CU
First downs 12 19
Rushes-yards 38-210 36-301
Comp-Att-Int 7-16-2 11-17-0
Passing Yards 100 141
Total Plays-Yards 54-310 53-442
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 3-27.6 4-44.7
Penalties-Yards 12-124 9-73
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Moshannon Valley—Levi Knuth 19-139, Niko Smeal 12-63, David Honan 2-5, Ethan Webb 5-3.
Curwensville—Thad Butler 15-179. Dan McGarry 13-88, Damian Brady 3-16, Cooper Spencer 3-16, Braden Holland 1-3, Andrew Pentz 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING
Moshannon Valley—Ethan Webb 7-of-14, 100 yds., 1 Int. Niko Smeal 0-of-2, 1 Int.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 11-of-17, 141 yds., 1 TD
RECEIVING
Moshannon Valley—Levi Knuth 2-75, Micah Beish 2-13, Lucas Yarger 2-9, Tanner Kephart 1-3.
Curwensville—Jake Mullins 5-92, Thad Butler 3-13, Andrew Freyer 1-24, Ty Terry 2-12.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—Thad Butler, Dan McGarry.