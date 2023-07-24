LATROBE — Every good umpire or official tries to stay in the shadows and do his best to not become part of the game he or she is working.
That’s because if an umpire becomes “known,” it’s usually for all the wrong reasons.
However, Sunday proved to be one of the few days where being in the spotlight was a good thing for long-time umpire Kenny Knepp, who is in his 49th year of calling balls and strikes and working the bases during American Legion baseball games.
That’s because the Kersey resident was honored for his near five decades of service and inducted into the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame during a banquet that kicked off this year’s Pennsylvania American Legion state tournament in Latrobe.
The honor was particularly special for Knepp, who also is a veteran of the Air Force (1968-1971) and recipient of the Purple Heart after fighting in the Vietnam War.
“I feel humbled and honored,” said Knepp. “It really means a lot, especially being a veteran. It’s a great feeling and tells me that the embodiment of my work over the years is appreciated, and it does mean a lot to me. I know it sounds corny, but it does.”
Knepp, a native of Lewistown and graduate of Lewistown High School, attended basic training in 1968 at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and then took part in additional training in Sacramento, Calif.
He was then stationed at Nha Trang Air Base in Vietnam from 1969-1970 and shot two different times during the war. Knepp was first shot in April of 1969 and returned to action. He was then shot again in July of that same year, which required a lengthier hospital stay.
“I spent six months in in the hospital in Kadena, Okinowa, getting my ankle repaired and everything,” he said. “Then they came and asked me if I wanted to re-enlist again, and let’s just say I said no, and we’ll go from there.”
He was discharged from the Air Force in 1971 and once returning to the states, he attended the University of Miami from 1971-1973. He took a position at Triangle Springs in Harrisburg, and that is where he first got involved in umpiring legion baseball.
“I was doing some Little League ball as a volunteer and standing around one day at a legion game, and they needed a base umpire,” said Knepp. “They asked me, and I said I’m not certified. The guy said do this and we’ll take care of it.
“So, I went out and did the bases, and they needed somebody all the time. So, they sent the paperwork in and got me certified, and the rest is history.”
Knepp’s day job saw him transferred to DuBois in March of 1974, where he worked for 45 years before retiring in 2015. During those four-plus decades he has become a staple and familiar both on the diamond and the basketball court as an umpire/referee.
During his 49 years as a Legion umpire, Knepp was worked games all over the state of Pennsylvania, as well as in Florida and Maryland. He has worked two Pennsylvania American Legion state finals and in the neighborhood of 30 region tournaments (both Region 7 and Region 8).
Knepp also is a PIAA official, where he was worked high school baseball and softball for 39 years and basketball for 36 years. You can also find Knepp calling balls and strikes in the Federation League, as well as Little League All-Star games when needed.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Knepp of umpiring. “The gratification is when you have kids you saw play 30, 40 years ago, and they still, ‘Hi Mr. Knepp. How are you?’ when they see you. People also come up and say you did this when I was playing, and I say, ‘Do you have a child playing now?’ They say no, grandchild. So, you know it’s been a long time then (said with a laugh).
“There truly have been some really great kids I’ve seen play, and some great people I’ve met and contacts I’ve made that can help you in other aspects of life too. When you’re down and out, people reach out to you too.
“I had a car accident and a lot of people reached out and responded. I had broken ribs two weeks ago and people called the hospital to see how I was. It’s amazing to me. I just didn’t know I had that many people who were friends or acquaintances who would reach out like that. It makes me feel good.”
The other constant for Knepp for nearly 50 years has been his wife Donna. They started dating in 1974 when he first got into umpiring and were married in April of 1975 after he was transferred to DuBois. They have three children and five grandchildren.
“I definitely think I should thank my wife for putting up with me for 49 years now,” Knepp said with a laugh.
As for his other love —umpiring — it doesn’t look like Knepp will be slowing down any time soon.
Look for him to hit his 50th year of working Legion games next summer and also reach the 40-year milestone of being a PIAA umpire in baseball and softball this coming school year.