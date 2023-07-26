ROSSITER — Earl Weaver said it.
The Hall of Fame Baltimore Orioles manager once said, “Momentum? Momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher.”
Almost 48 hours after walking off 3-2 losers of their epic 18-inning series-opener at home to the Rossiter Miners on Sunday, the Brookville Grays knotted the best-of-five Federation League semifinal series at 1-1 with an 8-0 win at Shaffer Field Tuesday night.
Enter the youthful Ty Carrier and his right arm. Carrier, a 17-year-old senior-to-be at Redbank Valley this fall, tossed himself a “Maddux.” That is, a complete game six-hitter on just 80 pitches — a (Greg) Maddux outing is defined as a complete game less than 100 pitches, in honor of the Hall of Fame 300-game winner’s remarkable efficiency — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Carrier wasn’t at McKinley Field Sunday, but he knew what his role was against the Miners Tuesday.
“Dad and I were following the game on Twitter and it was crazy,” Carrier said. “We kept following the innings and it was like ‘Holy Cow’ is this game going to end? My dad said that I’ll have to pitch good today because they aren’t going to have a lot of arms, so I wanted a complete game today.”
Carrier got a lot of help from a Grays offense that scored eight runs in the first four innings after going the final 17 innings of Sunday’s loss without scoring. One of his outings during the regular season was a loss at Shaffer Field in which he took a shutout into the bottom of the sixth before Rossiter rallied for a 5-2 win. It didn’t happen this time around.
“My slider was working today on the outside half,” Carrier said. “I really didn’t have my change-up today, but sometimes it worked. But my slider was my number one pitch today. I loved having runs, so I didn’t have to worry about baserunners. I knew my team had my back and that’s a big part of how I pitch.
“It’s good to get the first win of the series and tie it up.”
The Grays might have stopped the Miners’ momentum as much as anything and whether they have it now isn’t certain since the series is tied at 1-1. It’s a best-of-three now, and the Miners still appear to have the edge in pitching depth.
But now the Miners have scored just one run over the past 24 innings going into Wednesday’s game three at Brookville’s McKinley Field.
“We’re sitting here before the game sitting on top of the hill and feeling great, knowing if we win today, we could close this out tomorrow,” Miners manager Ruben Taylor said. “Now it’s we gotta win (Wednesday) and it just completely changed the identity of the series big-time.”
The Grays’ Owen Caylor drove in four of the team’s eight runs, including a two-out run-scoring single in the first inning, a two-run single with the bases loaded and no outs in the third and a one-out RBI single in the fourth. He finished 3-for-4.
“I think everybody was ready to come play today,” said Caylor, who had one pinch-hit plate appearance in the eighth inning, grounding out on Sunday. “We came back stronger today. Everyone was hitting. We saw enough pitches, not swinging at a bunch of first pitches and just got set up in good counts. I just try to keep my hands back and go fast hands to the ball.”
Caylor’s single scored Geer in the first after Geer led off with a walk and moved to third on Cole Slaugenhoup’s two-out single before Caylor delivered his key hit. The Grays batted around in the third. Brady Caylor, Owen’s older brother who also went 3-for-4, singled before Tanner LaBenne walked and Slaugenhoup’s bunt turned into a single when it was misplayed by the Miners. Caylor then drove in his brother and LaBenne and Slaugenhoup scored on Dane Lyle’s sacrifice fly. The Grays made it 5-0 when Joey Lopez reached on a two-out infield error.
In the fourth, Brady Caylor singled to start the inning, moved to second on LaBenne’s bunt and to third when Slaugenhoup reached on an infield error. Owen Caylor singled in Brady and after Lyle singled and Nathan Bonfardine flew out, Jamison Rhoades nearly hit a grand slam homer, but his fly ball bounced high off the left-field fence for a two-run double to complete the game’s scoring.
Anthony Maseto, the winner in Sunday’s game for the Miners, threw the first four innings and took the loss, giving up 11 hits and eight runs, three of them unearned, with three strikeouts and two walks. Isaac London pitched the final three innings of scoreless relief.
Carrier got out of a first-and-third with one out in the first inning when he induced Maseto to hit into a double play. The only other threat came late in the sixth when the Miners loaded the bases with one out on three straight singles from London, Daren Byers and Maseto, but Carrier got Jack Bracken to ground weakly back to the mound for a forceout at home and Taylor to fly out to deep right-center field to end the inning.
London and Byers each had two hits for the Miners.
“(Carrier) does a good job of keeping you off-balance and he’s very comfortable with his curveball and he keeps you off-balance with that,” Taylor said. “And his fastball, his speed differential with the other pitches, is very different. He does a good job with all of that and he hit his spots incredibly well. I was pretty impressed with him.”
BROOKVILLE 8, ROSSITER 0
Score by Innings
Brookville 104 300 0 — 8
Rossiter 000 000 0 — 0
Brookville –8
Hunter Geer cf 4110, Brady Caylor rf 4230, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3100, Cole Slaugenhoup c 4220, Owen Caylor 2b 4234, Dane Lyle lf 3011, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 4030, Jamison Rhoades dh 4012, Ty Carrier p 0000, Joey Lopez ss 4000. Totals: 34-8-14-7.
Rossiter –0
Addison Neal c 3000, Isaac London 3b-p 3020, Daren Byers cf 3020, Anthony Maseto p-1b 3010, Jack Bracken 1b-3b 3010, Ruben Taylor dh 3000, Alex Shumaker lf 0000, Coy Martino ss 1000, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3000, Owen Wood rf 3000. Totals: 25-0-6-0.
Errors: Rossiter 2, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 10, Rossiter 6. DP: Brookville 2. 2B: Rhoades. SAC: LaBenne, Lyle, B. Caylor. SB: Bracken.
Pitching
Brookville: Carrier 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Rossiter: Maseto 4 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; London 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Carrier. Losing pitcher: Maseto.