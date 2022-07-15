REYNOLDSVILLE —A beautiful early July evening greeted fans, drivers, and teams from throughout the region back to Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night for Mid-Season Championship Night, as double points were awarded in all six divisions.
Paul Kot made it three wins in a row — fifth in six races — in the Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Super Late Models for his 29th career win in the division at the track. With his third straight victory, one of Kot’s sponsors, Srock Contracting, has put up a $250 bounty to anyone that can beat him and end the win streak. It will start at $250, and then $50 will be added each week until he is beat.
Two other drivers also added to their 2022 win totals at the speedway. In the Sunny 106 Four-Cylinders, it was Blake Joiner taking his second trip to victory lane for his 11th career Four-Cylinder win. In the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Pure Stocks, it was Josh Fields capturing his third checkered flag, giving him 24 career Pure Stock wins at the Bird. The win put Josh just two wins away from tying Doug Surra for the most in division history.
Three other drivers visited victory lane for the first time this season Bruce Hartzfeld in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks, Nick Erskine in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Models, and Mitchell Wright in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods.
Hartzfeld’s win was his 20th career Pro Stock win at Hummingbird. Erskine’s victory gave him 21 career Semi Late Model wins at the Bird, which moved into sole possession of first place on the Semi Late win list. The win by Wright was his second career at the track, and he became the sixth different winner in as many races to start the 2022 season in the Economod division.
The first Lemonhead Graphics Four-Cylinder PowderPuff race of the season was run at the end of the night with Brook Grove picking up the win.
Speedway Notes: A total of 63 cars were on hand for Mid-Season Championship Night. ... The speedway is back in action this Saturday with the second and final visit of 2022 for the BRP Modified Tour. When the tour made their first visit of the season back on June 4th, Erick Rudolph picked up the win. The “Ground Pounders” always put on a great show when they visit the Bird, and they are sure to again this Saturday. You will not want to miss the best big block modified drivers in the region competing in a 35-lap, $2,500/win race.
Also in action on Saturday night will be the Pure Stocks, Super Late Models, Pro Stocks, Semi Late Models, and Four-Cylinders. The Pro Stocks will be running a non-points event due to the 10k/win race at Sharon Speedway. The Economods will have the evening off.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 p.m. by the pit gate entrance. For more information, people can call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.