TITUSVILLE — The DuBois girls cross country team made an early-morning trek to Titusville Saturday morning for the District 8/9/10 Class 3A Subregional Championships, and for the second year in a row qualified three runners for the state meet while finishing as the team runner-up to Taylor Allderdice again.
The one big difference this year was junior Morgan Roemer finally running down an elusive individual subregional gold medal. The Lady Beaver had finished as the runner-up each of her first two seasons — at the Schenley Oval in Pittsburgh as a freshman and in Titusville a year ago.
Allderdice’s Ruthie Haworth bested Roemer by 33 seconds (19:50-20:23) last year for the title in less than ideal conditions at the Ed Myer Complex, but Roemer flipped the script Saturday on the Lady Dragon.
Roemer ran more than a minute and half faster this time around to beat Hawoth for gold by 38 seconds with a strong time of 18:47 compared to a 19:25 for Howarth. Roemer will be making her third trip to states in three years.
“Morgan Roemer made her presence known from the race start as she gradually peeled away from the competition,” said DuBois head coach Cory Yarus. “Roemer passed the first mile mark in a blistering time of 5:59. This is one of the strongest opening miles from Roemer this season.
“Roemer looked confident and comfortable throughout the entire race, and we look forward to her performance in Hershey next week.”
The pair were the only two runners to break 21 minutes a year ago on the course, where as Saturday 12 runners accomplished that. And two of those 12 were Lady Beaver juniors Morgan King and Sidney Beers, who both finished in the Top 7 to punch their tickets to Hershey for a second straight year along with Roemer.
King saw a drastic improvement in her time from a season ago, as she crossed the line in 19:51 to take home sixth. She was eighth as a sophomore with a time of 22:00.
Beers, making her return to action after missing the last couple weeks of the season with an ankle injury, crossed the finish line right behind King in seventh to secure the fifth and final at-large berth to states. Beers’ time of 20:00 matched her personal best on any course. She placed third a year ago in 21:14.
“Morgan King and Sidney Beers stayed in close pursuit of Roemer, reaching the first mile marker side-by-side at 6:15,” said Yarus. “Runners from Allderdice and McDowell challenged the Lady Beavers for valuable positions throughout the race. We are so proud the ladies’ splits today. Roemer, King, and Beers maintained sub-6:30 paces for the race (6:04, 6:24, 6:27), respectively.”
While DuBois was the lone squad to put three runners in the Top 7, Allderdice’s depth proved too much for the Lady Beavers to overcome when it came to the team race.
Haworth took silver for the Lady Dragons, while freshman teammate Bailey White was third in 19:26, just a second behind Haworth. Allderdice then had runners finish in spots 8-11 to secure the team title by 11 points over the Lady Beavers.
The Lady Dragons won the crown a year ago by 10 points (29-39), while McDowell was the team champ in 2020 at the Schenley Oval in the first year of the new Class 3A subregional.
DuBois senior Morgan Rothrock then came in behind the pack of Lady Dragons in 12th place with a personal best time of 20:50. Rothrock was the first runner out behind Beers when it came to five at-large berths outside the team champion.
Lady Beaver senior Julia Wirths posted an 18th-place finish (22:27), while fellow seniors Gabby Horner (23:49) and Hillary Beer (25:03) were 21st and 23rd, respectively.
“Morgan Rothrock dropped a personal best today, and we applaud Rothrock for her dedication to DuBois Area Cross Country since middle school,” said Yarus. “Seniors Julia Wirths, Gabrielle Horner and Hillary Beer capped incredible careers with the Lady Beavers by representing the team with competent times.
“We are thankful to our seniors for competing at the district level. We wish that everyone could have qualified for states. The Lady Beavers had an incredible season due to their commitment, friendship and sportsmanship.”
The PIAA Class 3A Championships will be held Saturday at the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey.