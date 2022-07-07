CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three local DuBois Area High School athletes recently competed in and won the championship at the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Presidents Cup.
Stefanie Hoyt, Rachel Sickeri and Rylee Wadding all play for the PA West community club team Mountain District Union based out of Centre County. The trio tried out for the travel club 2019 and have played on it ever since.
The Mountain District Union club first had to capture the PA State Presidents Cup. They defeated their competition in Pittsburgh back in April to represent PA West at the regional level.
The U.S. Youth Soccer (USYS) Eastern Regional Presidents Cup took place in Charleston, W.Va., June 17-20, and Mountain District Union easily handled the U18 girls bracket.
They beat the Elizabethtown Jaguars (from New Jersey), 6-1 and Valley United (from Virginia), 3-1. Mountain District Union then faced the Jaguars again in the finals and dominated its way to the title with a 10-0 shutout. Sickeri recorded a hat-trick in that finals win, while Hoyt had an assistant.
Hoyt and Sickeri will travel with the team to Greensboro, N.C. to compete at the USYS National Presidents Cup, which begins today and runs through next Monday (July 11).
The trio have played soccer together in the DuBois Soccer Association since they were 12 years old — competing on a U12 travel club together back then.
They then went to play for the DuBois Area school district together since 2015.
Wadding and Hoyt graduated from DuBois this past spring. Wadding will continue her soccer career at Mount Aloysius while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Hoyt is retiring from competitive soccer to pursue chemical engineering at Penn State, University Park.
Sickeri will be a senior this fall at DAHS.