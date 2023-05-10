DUBOIS — The DuBois girls track and field team hosted cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic for Senior Day on Tuesday, and the Lady Beavers used its depth to come away with an 87-63 victory to close out its regular season dual meet schedule.
The two teams duked it out all afternoon when it came to their top tier talent, as DuBois finished with a 10-8 edge in event victories to finish off an undefeated season at 8-0.
The Lady Beavers were once again led by the usual trio of Morgan Roemer, Kamryn Fontaine and Lauren Stroka, who played a role in nine of those 10 wins.
Roemer was a quadruple winner again, taking home individual firsts in the 400 (1:03.11), 800 (2:35.02) and 3,200 (12:56.10) while also anchoring home the meet-opening 4x800 relay to victory in 11:46.94. She ran alongside Izzy Hanley, Aaliyah Schuckers and Delaney Yarus in that event.
Fontaine collected three wins in her final home meet, sweeping the 100 (16.33) and 300 (50.64) hurdles races and running the opening leg of the meet-ending 4x400 relay.
She teamed up with Oliva Dressler, Nicole Wells, Leah McFadden in that relay, with McFadden, a senior, beating DCC’s Faith Jacob to the line by just over a second as the Lady Beaver quartet posted a season-best time of 4:15.69.
Stroka added a pair of victories in the long (16-10) and triple (36-3) jumps, while Mackenzie Prouty took home top honors in the javelin with a throw of 104-11.
DuBois also got runner-up finishes from Jaylee Battaglia (100), Dressler (400), McFadden (200), Sidney Beers (3,200), Ariel Carney (discus), Audrey Kennis (triple jump), senior Peyton Grimm (long jump), senior Madelyn crabtree 9high jump) and Abigail Riffe (pole vault).
Lady Beaver senior Amber Eberly added a third in the 100 hurdles, while Stroka (100), Beers (1,600), Sarah Hickman (300 hurdles), Wells (200), Morgan King (3,200), Jasmine Carney (shot put), Breanna Smiley (discus), Alissa Stevens (javelin) and Sydney Peace (pole vault) did the same in their respective events.
DuBois swept the Top 3 spots in just one event — the 3,200.
“It was a great win to send our seniors off with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “They lost their freshman year to Covid but strung together three impressive seasons.
“Most of the girls watched our baseball and softball teams play this weekend in the City Classic. We split those games, winning one and losing one, so I tried to sell this to the girls as the rubber match of the City Classic. I told them it may come down to the final event (4x400) and it almost did. I put a lot of pressure on them to win that final event, and boy did they come through, running their season best by over 8 seconds.
“Leah McFadden continues to shine, running two more PR’s in the 200 dash and a 61 split in the 400. Nikki (Wells) joined her, running a 61 split as well to wrap up the big 4x4 win. Kam (Fontine) ended her home meet career, running an impressive 16.3 and 50 flat in the 100 and 300 hurdles respectively.
“Mackenzie (Prouty) finally put it all together and hit that magical 100-foot mark in the javelin. She’s a hard worker and it certainly paid off today.”
As for DCC, the Lady Cardinals were led by the trio of Julia Sebring, Hope Jacob and Eva Bloom — all of whom collected multiple victories on the day.
Sebring was a triple-winner, sprinting to victory in both the 100 (12.98) and 200 (27.22) dashes. She easily won the 100 and edged McFadden by .21 seconds in the 200.
She also anchored the 4x100 relay of Hope Jacob, Faith Jacob and Chloe Benden to victory in 52.21, besting DuBois by .55 seconds.
Hope Jacob added a second win in the high jump, clearing 5-2 to fall just a half inch short of her own school record in the event.
Bloom added to DCC’s strong showing in the field events, as she claimed first in both the shot put (29-0) and discus (79-8).
Alyssa Yanek added a fourth win in the field as she won the pole vault, setting a new school record in the process by clearing 8-2.
The Lady Cardinals’ final win came from Zoe Puhala, who ran a personal-best 5:46.31 to take home top honors in the 1,600.
Sophia Rooney notched a pair of runner-up finishes in 100 and 300 hurdles, while Madelyn Schmader (800 & 1,600) and Braylee Lukehart (javelin, shot put) also added two second place finishes.
Central Catholic also got thirds from Benden (400), Anna Brubaker (800), Yanek (high jump) and Faith Jacob, who set a new school record in the long jump with a leap of 16-3.
Both teams close out the season Thursday at the Redbank Invitational.
DUBOIS 87, DCC 63
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Izzy Hanley, Aaliyah Schuckers, Delaney Yarus, Morgan Roemer), 11:46.94.
100 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 16.33; 2. Rooney (DCC); 3. Eberly (D).
100 dash –1. Julia Sebring (DCC), 12.98; 2. Battaglia (D); 3. Stroka (D).
1,600 run –1. Zoe Puhala (DCC), 5:46.31; 2. Schmader (DCC); 3. Beers (D).
4x100 relay –1. DCC (Hope Jacob, Faith Jacob, Chloe Benden, Julia Sebring), 52.21; 2. DuBois
400 dash –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 1:03.11; 2. Dressler (D); 3. Benden (DCC).
300 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 50.64; 2. Rooney (DCC); 3. Hickman (D).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:35.02; 2. Schmader (DCC); 3. Brubaker (DCC).
200 dash –1. Julia Sebring (DCC), 27.22; 2. McFadden (D); 3. Wells (D).
3,200 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:56.10; 2. Beers (D); 3. King (D).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (Kamryn Fontaine, Oliva Dressler, Nicole Wells, Leah McFadden), 4:15.69; 2. DCC.
Shot put –1. Eva Bloom (DCC), 29-0; 2. Lukehart (DCC); 3. J. Carney (D).
Discus –1. Eva Bloom (DCC), 79-8; 2. A. Carney (D); 3. Smiley (D).
Javelin –1. Mackenzie Prouty (D), 104-11; 2. Lukehart (DCC); 3. Stevens (D).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 36-3; 2. Kennis (D); 3. Puhala (BW).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 16-10; 2. Grimm (D); 3. F. Jacob (DCC).
High jump –1. Hope Jacob (DCC), 5-2; 2. Crabtree (D); 3. Yanek (DCC).
Pole vault –1. Alyssa Yanek (DCC), 8-2; 2. Riffe (D); 3. Peace (D).