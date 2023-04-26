DUBOIS — The DuBois girls track and field team used a strong day in the distance and jumping events Tuesday afternoon to pull out a hard-fought 79.5-70.5 victory against rival Bradford.
Junior Morgan Roemer spearheaded that effort in the distance races and she posted another four-win day as the Lady Beavers finished with a 10-8 advantage in event wins on the day to improve their overall season record to 7-0.
“The score is not indicative of how close this meet really was,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “Several and I mean several races were razor thin finishes. This was an old school Bradford/DuBois track meet. We know we are always going to get a tough, well coached Bradford squad.
“We got down early but to the girls credit they fought back and we didn’t put it away until the 17th of 18 events.”
Roemer notched individual wins in the 800 (2:27.49), 1,600 (5:37.12) and 3,200 (12:11.97) without really being pushed in any of those races. Those three victories all came after she helped anchor the 4x800 relay squad also featuring Morgan Rothrock, Delaney Yarus and Olivia Dressler to a meet-opening win with a time of 10:41.20.
Rothrock aided in DuBois’ strong day in the distance events, as she added thirds in both the 800 and 3,200. Dressler was second to Roemer in the 800, while Morgan King posted a second in the 3,200 and Sidney Beers a third in the 1,600.
“There’s a lot of praise to go around but todays hero’s are the distance team. Morgan Roemer was once again a 4X champ but the story of the meet was her fellow distance team. Everyone played a huge role in this win. It started with a hard fought 3200 relay victory.
“Sidney Beers scored big 1600 run points followed by Olivia Dressler and Morgan Rothrock efforts in sweeping the 800. But the most important and team winning points were in the 3200 run sweep of Roemer, Morgan King and Rothrock.”
Over in the field events, the Lady Beavers captured five of the seven event wins, including all three jumps and the pole vault.
Lauren Stroka led the way in the jumps, taking home top honors in both the long (16-9 1/2) and triple (35-8) jumps. Peyton Grimm added a second in the long and third in triple, while Abbie McCoy tied for third in the long as the Lady Beavers maximized their points in those two events.
Madelyn Crabtree also secured a win in the high jump, as she was the lone jumper to clear 4-10 on the day. Teammate Avery Fontaine cleared a personal-best 4-8 to tie for second in the event.
DuBois also collected the top two spots in the pole vault, where Sarah DeFazio took home the win at 7-6. Lady Beaver Sydney Peace tied for second.
Bradford largely dominated the throws on the day, but DuBois did get a win from Mackenzie Prouty in the javelin (94-3). Ariel Carney added thirds in both the shot put and discus.
On the track, the visiting Lady Owls won six of 11 events, with four of DuBois’ five wins coming courtesy of Roemer.
Kamryn Fontaine had the other event win for the Lady Beavers, besting Bradford’s Emma Swanson in the 300 hurdles by .08 seconds, 51.02-51.10. McCoy added a third in the event.
Fontaine also was second in the 100 hurdles, finishing .30 seconds behind Lady Owl Alexia Corignani (16.23).
Lady Beavers’ Leah McFadden and Nicole Wells added a second and third, respectively, in the 400 , while Jaylee Battaglia was third in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
“Avery Fontaine had the biggest surprise performance of the day, placing second in the high jump,” said Sullivan. “Coach Edwards does an incredible job with his high jumpers and today was no different.
“Mackenzie (Prouty) also picked up a big upset win in the javelin. She’s been a steady force all year in the jav.”
Bradford won both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, edging the Lady Beavers by .27 seconds in the 4x100.
DuBois is back in action Friday at the McDowell Invite.
DUBOIS 79.5, BRADFORD 70.5
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Delaney Yarus, Olivia Dressler, Morgan Roemer), 10:41.20; 2. Bradford.
100 hurdles –1. Alexia Corignani (B), 16.23; 2. K. Fontaine (D); 3. Little (B).
100 dash –1. Madi Cowburn (B), 13.30; 2. Schleicher (B); 3. Battaglia (D).
1,600 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:37.12; 2. Taylor (B); 3. Beers (D).
4x100 relay –1. Bradford, 51.01; 2. DuBois.
400 dash –1. Abbigail Schleicher (B), 1:02.38; 2. McFadden (D); 3. Wells (D).
300 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 51.02; 2. Swanson (B); 3. McCoy (D).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:27.49; 2. Dressler (D); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 dash –1. Abbigail Schleicher (B), 27.64; 2. Cowburn (B); 3. Battaglia (D).
3,200 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 12:11.97; 2. King (D); 3. Rothrock (D).
4x400 relay –1. Bradford, 4:20.73; 2. DuBois.
Shot put –1. Sophia Asp (B), 29-11; 2. Tilford (B); 3. A. Carney (D).
Discus –1. Sophia Asp (B), 92-8; 2. Tilford (B); 3. A. Carney (D).
Javelin –1. Mackenzie Prouty (D), 94-3; 2. Erickson (B); 3. Leet (B).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 35-8; 2. Curcio (B); 3. Grimm (D).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 16-9 1/2; 2. Grimm (D); 3(t). McCoy (D)/Little (B).
High jump –1. Madelyn Crabtree (D), 4-10; 2(t). A. Fontaine (D)/Little (B).
Pole vault –1. Sarah DeFazio (D), 7-6; 2. Peace (D); 3. Dixon (B).