BROCKWAY — When a sports program gets to the point where it’s churning out district titles year after year, it often creates a badge of honor for the new senior class to not be the group who sees that run end.
That’s the competitive atmosphere Jason Gustafson has created around the DuBois volleyball program, with this year’s senior class entering the season having know nothing but winning when it comes to the District 9 postseason.
And, that didn’t change Monday night as DuBois put together a strong all-around effort to swept St. Marys, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12 in the District 9 Class 3A championship game.
The D-9 title was the fourth in four years for DuBois’ large group of seniors — Kendra Cowan, Madelyn Crabtree, Emma Delp, Gabby Gulvas, Jessica Pfaff and Emily Snyder — and the sixth in a row for the program.
That veteran group of seniors didn’t let the moment get too big for them Tuesday night and showed up laser focused, as they all played strong in getting a must-win on their journey towards another state playoff berth.
All that stands between the Lady Beavers (16-1) and that is a showdown with District 8 foe Obama Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on their home court in DuBois. A win in that matchup would then gave DuBois another home game in the opening round of the PIAA Tournament against the third-place team from the WPIAL.
As for Monday’s win, DuBois’ net game proved too much for St. Marys to handle as the Lady Beavers swept the Lady Dutch (7-11) for the third time this season.
Cowan and Pfaff led the DuBois net attack with nine kills to lead all players, with Pfaff adding seven service points. Delp blasted eight kills and four points, while Crabtree had five kills and a match-high 12 points.
Junior Morgan Pasternak added seven kills, while sophomore Haley Reed notched eight points (2 aces) at the line, Snyder seven and Gulvas six (3 aces).
“Gabby (Gulvas) did a nice job in the back row to start things, and when she plays with a lot of energy, we play with a lot of energy,” said Gustafson. “All the girls in the back played well and passed the ball well, and everyone hit well at the net tonight. In particular, I thought Kendra Cowan had a great match, possibly the best of her career on offense.”
As for winning the sixth title in a row, Gustafson said, “We’ve been fortunate for a couple years now, but when you have a goal — whether it’s to win this or try to do more than that — at the end of the day you still have to win this game. So, it’s as important as any game you play this time of the year.
“I’m really happy because the girls’ minds are in a really good place right now, especially the seniors because it’s coming to an end for them. Hopefully, they are ready to come battle for as long as they possibly can and keep it going.
“Being seniors, and seeing and playing a lot of volleyball with some good teams, they have fairly thick skin. But, there is pressure there in this game regardless — no matter who you are — to keep winning. This group of girls was there last year and some contributed for three years and even four years now.
“As a coach, you hang your hat on a group like this playing out there on the court. What’s neat is with the younger players ... I’ve heard them talk about that (title streak). That they don’t want to be the one (next senior) group that doesn’t win. So, that’s awesome.
“There are some really good teams, and Clarion is a great example because they have a great culture of winning there. We’re trying to build it, but having groups and kids like this helps out a lot.”
St. Marys jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the opening set behind a pair of service points by Danielle Rolley. DuBois quickly countered with a sideout on a missed serve, then got three straight points from Snyder courtesy a Delp block and kills by Pasternak and Pfaff.
DuBois slowly built the lead from there, getting single points by Pfaff and Pasternak around two from Delp. A five-point run by Crabtree promptly made it 18-8. That spurt featured two kills by Cowan.
St. Marys countered with a sideout on a missed serve and two points by Lindsey Reiter to make it a seven-point game (18-11), but that’s as close as the Lady Dutch got.
Gulvas notched a point on a Pfaff kill before Snyder scored three in a row for a second time in the set to make it 24-12. A missed serve momentarily delayed the inevitable as DuBois won the set on the next point as Pasternak hammered home a kill for sideout.
The teams traded aces and sideout to start the second set before three points by Reed put the Lady Beavers up 6-3. DuBois never looked back from there in the set.
Pfaff added a three-point service stint, while Crabtree later had back-to-back points on kills by Cowan and Pfaff. Reed then all but put the set away with a five-point spurt to put DuBois up 23-9. Pasternak had three kills in that run.
DuBois eventually won the set 25-11 on Alissa Stevens’ serve.
Leading 2-0, DuBois didn’t take the foot off the gas in the third and slowly pulled away from St. Marys.
A sideout and two Crabtree points put DuBois up 3-0 right away before a Snyder ace, two points each from Pfaff and Delp put the Lady Beavers up 12-5.
Crabtree posted two more points on her next serve, then Gulvas rattled off four in a row — two on aces and two on kills by Pfaff and Delp — to make it a double-digit game at 21-9.
The game ended with a string of sideouts, as four of the final five points came on missed serves — two by each team.
St. Marys recorded just seven service points combined in three sets. Reiter led the way with three points (2 aces) and two kills, while Rylee Nicklas had a team-high four kills and one point. Danielle Rolley also had a pair of points.
Reiter and Rolley played their final game in a St. Marys uniform along with fellow seniors Olivia Smith, Alexis Whitesell and Isabella Field, who had a kill and a block.