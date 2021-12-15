DuBOIS — At halftime, the DuBois Lady Beavers basketball team found itself with a 26-16 and even a 28-16 deficit a few minutes into the third quarter. But the Lady Beavers rallied back and outscored the Lady Elkers 22-7 the rest of the way for a 38-35 win.
Abby Geist-Salone led DuBois with 13 points while Madison Rusnica added seven points and five steals. Abbie McCoy also chipped in with six — with all six coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
“What a game,” DuBois head coach Rodney Thompson said. “In the first half, (Ridgway) was getting backdoor cuts and we weren’t able to defend. We were chasing those more instead of making sure we were in position. Then (Ridgway) fought a little harder on rebounding. But in the third and fourth quarter ... we were able to create a little bit of fatigue ... and started to get a little bit of momentum. There was nothing magical that we did — it was just the kids’ will to win.”
DuBois had a 2-0 lead right at the beginning but once Carli Thomas scored a couple of buckets, DuBois didn’t see a lead until less than a minute left to play.
“It just looked like we were a little bit flat,” Thompson said. “Ridgway played so well. They work hard and they’re sort of like us in a way — they’re just taller.”
That height advantage was evident early on, with the Lady Elkers doing most of their damage down low with Thomas and Jenna Kasmierski. Thomas led her team with 14 points and seven rebounds while Kasmierski had 12 points and 17 rebounds — 11 of which came in the first half.
After Ridgway jumped out to a 10-4 lead, both teams traded buckets and the Lady Elkers held a 14-10 lead after one quarter.
DuBois was then outscored 12-6 in the second quarter as Julie Peterson knocked down the Lady Elkers’ only three-ball with a couple seconds left in the first half to give Ridgway the 26-16 halftime lead.
It took a couple minutes for the first bucket of the second half as Thomas scored down low to get the lead to 12, but Geist-Salone hit a quick three to cut the Lady Elkers lead to single digits once again. Ridgway then held a 30-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams battled once again as Ridgway held a 32-25 lead before Geist-Salone hit another three-pointer to make it 32-28. Thomas then made both of her one-and-one opportunities to move the lead back to six before Geist-Salone got a layup and McCoy scored a bucket to make it 34-32.
After a DuBois steal, McCoy then made one underneath to tie things up 34-34.
Ridgway then took back the lead at 35-34 with 1:12 left as Peterson hit a free throw but missed the second. DuBois then called a timeout with 56.9 seconds left and shortly after, McCoy scored in the paint to give the Lady Beavers a 36-35 lead.
“She went through the ebb and flows,” Thompson said of McCoy. “She sort of threw up some bad shots, but then the flow came. The ball started coming to her and then she started putting them in.”
On an inbounds play with under 25 seconds left, Sarah Henninger found Alexis Peufer underneath and Pfeufer made it 38-35.
“She slashed to the hoop on that out of bounds play,” Thompson said of Pfeufer. “That was such a critical play.”
A missed free throw in the waning seconds gave the ball back to Ridgway, but a desperation heave well beyond halfcourt by Thomas allowed DuBois to complete the comeback for a 38-35 win to move to 3-0 on the short season thus far.
Ridgway travels to Eisenhower on Friday while DuBois will host Hollidaysburg on Monday.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Thompson said. “To be able to come back from a deficit — while not looking good — there were things that were on our side ... It was just a crazy game. They willed it. They wore them down and we were able to come out at the end.”
DuBOIS 38,
RIDGWAY 35
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 14 12 4 5 — 35
DuBois 10 6 7 15 — 38
Ridgway—35
Gabby Amacher 0 0-0 0, Jenna Kasmierski 4 4-4 12, Carli Thomas 6 2-2 14, Julie Peterson 2 2-4 7, Peyton Delhonty 1 0-0 2, Kristen Ellenberger 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Amacher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-10 35.
DuBois—38
Allie Snyder 1 0-0 2, Abby Geist-Salone 5 0-0 13, Izzy Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Kam Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Madison Rusnica 3 1-6 7, Rylee Werner 0 1-4 1, Alexis Pfeufer 2 0-0 5, Abbie McCoy 3 0-0 6, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-10 38.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 1 (Julie Peterson), DuBois 4 (Abby Geist-Salone 3, Alexis Pfeufer).