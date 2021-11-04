ST. MARYS — The DuBois volleyball team overcame some recent off the court drama to sweep Clearfield Wednesday night in the District 9 Class 3A championship game at Elk County Catholic to capture its fifth straight district title.
In the week and half between its victory against Philipsburg-Osceola (No. 1 in state in Class 2A) in the finals of the OLSH Tournament and Wednesday’s matchup vs. Clearfield, DuBois lost two starters. Junior middle hitter Emma Delp missed the title match with an injury, while a second starter quit the team during that layoff.
The reshuffling of the lineup for the first time in live action was evident in the first set Wednesday against a scrappy Clearfield squad that came to play after upsetting second-seeded St. Marys in the semifinals.
The result was a highly entertaining opening set that saw the Lady Bison holding a late lead at 22-21. However, that’s when the four-time reigning District 9 Class 3A champion Lady Beavers got rolling, thanks to Bella Gregory.
The senior outside hitter, who had been relatively quiet up to that point, hammered a kill for a sideout to even the set at 22-22. Gregory then made it three kills in a row with fellow senior Lauren Walker at the service line to put DuBois on the verge of rallying to win the set.
That’s just what the Lady Beavers did when Clearfield put a shot into the net on the ensuing point. It was all DuBois from there as the Lady Beavers rolled in the final two sets, 25-13, 25-9 to secure its fifth straight crown and another trip to the state playoffs.
DuBois controlled the match from the service line over the final two games, while Gregory powered DuBois at the net with a match-high 13 kills.
Junior libero Gabby Gulvas and setter Emily Snyder led the DuBois service attack with 10 and eight point, respectively, with Gulvas dropping in three aces. Gregory, Walker and senior Ashlyn West all had seven points. Gregory matched GUlvas with three aces, while West had two.
Clearfield (6-16) was led at the line by freshman setter Hannah Glunt, who had eight points, while sophomore Addy Ruiz posted three kills.
“Drama was an understatement,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson of the time leading up to the finals. “We said with all turbulence this week, if we can get this game under our belts, I think going into next week (states) we’ll look like a different team with all of that past us and we can just play.
“With that said, you make you make those changes in your lineup literally a week before into a district playoff game — that’s not exactly the best case scenario for trying to run into game one and playing like you can. We really missed Delp because she’s been playing unbelievable. So, to not have her in there, the kids know when they are missing a big gun.
“I told them, I don’t care who you play against, in a playoff game you’re going to have to weather the storm in game one. And, if can win game one, that’s huge. Thankfully, we made few enough errors that it didn’t cost us the game, because we hurt ourselves with unforced errors in that opening game. Part of that was just trying to settle in.”
DuBois (14-1) jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the opening game, thanks to a three-point run by Walker that featured an ace.
Clearfield then got single points from Ruiz and Alaina Fedder before a four-point run by Glunt put the Lady Bison up 13-10. Senior Kayla Reed had a block and kill during that run, while Ruiz also had a kill.
DuBois went back in top a couple serves later when Gregory notched back-to-back points before a missed serve made it 17-17. A series of sideouts ensued before a pair of points by Glunt put Clearfield up 22-21.
That’s when Gregory took over and helped DuBois rattle off four straight points to pull out a hard-fought 25-22 win. Walker, who served the final three points, had all seven of hers in the opening set.
Game No. 2 started out just as tight as the teams traded points and sideouts in the first two service stints before Gulvas recorded four points in a row — two on aces and the other two on kills by Gregory and senior Leah Colville — to make it 6-2.
Clearfield never recovered from that early spurt, as Snyder and Gregory each added a pair of points before Colville notched four straight to quickly make it 16-6.
The Lady Bison momentarily slowed DuBois with a pair of points by Ruby Singelton to get back within seven (17-10), but that’s as close as Clearfield got.
Snyder added a three-point spurt late in the set to make it 23-12 before the Lady Beavers won the game on its next service with Gregory at the line.
DuBois carried that momentum into the third set, as it raced out to an 8-2 lead. Gulvas had another four-point urn that featured a pair of kills by Gregory, while Snyder also had a two points.
Gregory then served up back-to-back aces to make it 11-4 before three points from Morgan Pasternak pushed the lead to 16-7. West then all put the set and match away on DuBois’ ensuing serve as she ripped off five straight points — a spurt that featured an ace and kills by Snyder and Gregory.
The teams then traded sideouts before Gulvas served up the final two points of the match to complete the sweep.
“Games two and three, our service game really took over, and we controlled the free balls and were able to run some offense,” said Gustafson. “Definitely in second game, Bella started teeing off and hitting it pretty decent.
“I knew this wasn’t going to be a simple show up and win type of match. I watched Clearfield’s match against St. Marys, and we played them this summer. They are young, but a good scrappy team and played well tonight.”
DuBois opens the state playoffs at home Tuesday night against the WPIAL runner-up, either Freeport or Hampton.