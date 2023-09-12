DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers volleyball team picked up win over a fellow District 9 Class 3A foe in St. Marys as DuBois swept the Lady Dutch, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11, to notch the win on their home court.
“It’s definitely a good win,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “It’s a district win for us and you always want those, especially at home. I’m definitely happy with how the kids played tonight.”
After a fierce battle in the beginning of the first set that saw both teams trade points with DuBois only having a one-point advantage, the Lady Beavers took an 8-7 lead and then held the lead in each set for a majority of the night.
DuBois’ Morgan Pasternak had seven kills and a block while teammate Ava Baronick had four kills and three aces. Up front, the Lady Beavers duo of Audrey Kennis and Grace Prosper had five blocks each while Alyssa Stevens had a game-high seven aces. Kennis and Baylee Spinda also notched two aces each.
“I thought (St. Marys) defended really well,” Gustafson said. “I thought Morg (Pasternak) lit up a couple balls and they hung right in there and played pretty scrappy defense. They served well.
“Morgan had a good game hitting tonight. She swung at the ball really well and made some good decisions. Ava, Alyssa, Baylee, they had a really good night in serve receive and defense. That’s the most important thing. You can have all those big hitters but if you can’t control the ball and give them the opportunity (you won’t be successful). Then Haley’s Haley — she gets all over the court like crazy. It’s coming back around and I think they’re getting back into the swing of it with not having (Reed) out there for most of the preseason. I thought we receive served really well tonight. A couple of those kids had pretty tough serves and we passed well enough to be able to run our offense a lot — which is ideal.”
The Lady Beavers trailed very early in each set before a 12-2 run put things away in the first set, a 12-1 run in the second put the game out of reach and a 13-2 helped close things out in the third for the sweep. Throughout those runs, one thing was consistent in that Stevens was serving on a majority of the points.
“That’s been our Achilles’ heel — just serving and understanding the importance of serving consistently versus just being overly aggressive,” Gustafson said. “Aggressive’s great when you’re scoring but it’s also a killer when you can’t keep a ball in play. (Stevens) had a bunch of runs in all three games where she was serving a really tough ball, locating it, which was good, and it made it tough on them. We broke their receive down quite a bit ... That’s kind of what you want to do — get them out of system and try and defend that and run your offense when you can.”
St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said there were positives to take from her Lady Dutch team but overall needed to improve on passing.
“We didn’t have passing tonight and we couldn’t run our offense (consistently),” Nickas said. “When we did run our offense, we had success. (Hannah) Ritter and Rylee (Nicklas) had nine or 10 kills together, which is really good and that’s what we want to see. We want to see those two have attacks and kills. But we needed to see more of that and we couldn’t see more of that without our passing tonight.”
Ritter and Nicklas had five and four kills, respectively, to lead St. Marys while Molly Hanslovan had two aces.
DuBois (3-1) gets a week off before they host Marion Center on Monday as Gustafson said they won’t take anything for granted when it comes to the fellow D-9 Class 3A teams.
“We’ll see them again later on,” Gustafson said. “But we’ve got to go into all of these game with a sense of urgency. Regardless if we’ve beat them once, it doesn’t mean you’re going to beat them twice. And it definitely doesn’t mean you’re going to beat them three times if you play them a third — which we could (with St. Marys). Every game we’ve got to maintain our focus and eliminate the silly stuff ... Early on (in the season) we had a lot of goofy errors, unforced errors. But this is probably our best game of the season tonight as far as eliminating those things. We’ve got a lot of season left so we’ve just got to take it one game at a time.”
St. Marys (1-2) is back on the court tonight as they host Brookville.
“Moving forward we have to stay aggressive and decrease our unforced errors — that seems to be every game we play,” coach Nicklas said. “But I thought Ritter and Rylee played really well. Maddy Ryan played really well in the middle. It’s just tough when you don’t have that passing — bottom line. We were reading some of the hitters very well tonight. We had a great pickups and really fought on some of those balls to keep them in play. I thought Molly (Hanslovan) did a great job fighting, too. We have positives going forward and we play Brookville at home (today) so hopefully we’ll get back on the winning track.”