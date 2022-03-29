DUBOIS — The DuBois girls track and field program was the gold standard in District 9 for nearly a decade, winning eight Class AAA team title in nine years from 2008-2016.
However, the rest of the Class AAA field has caught up to DuBois in recent years, with the title in 2016 being the last for the Lady Beavers. In fact the DuBois girls have only been second once in the four D-9 Championships held since then and that came back in 2017. There was no district meet in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Long-time DuBois head coach Scott Sullivan, who is entering his 34th season at the held, would like to change that narrative this season and put the Lady Beavers back on top at the D-9 Class AAA Meet.
That effort is aided by the fact Sullivan and his coaching staff welcome back virtually their entire team after losing just four senior to graduation. Sullivan’s staff once again features Justin Marshall, Cassidy O’Donnell, Brad Sweet, Jason Shilala and Bill Edwards.
Of that lost quartet, two were placewinners a year ago.
Antonia Fenice was a triple medalist, running the anchor leg on the Lady Beavers’ gold-medal winning 4x100 relay while also winning silver in the 100 and placing fourth in the 200. Morgan Allman won a silver medal in the triple jump.
As for that group back, it’s led by a group of athletes who helped DuBois finish third in the team team standings while winning gold medals in six different events.The Lady Beavers have now won at least one gold medal/title for 45 straight years since the District 9 meet’s inception in 1976.
However, with an impressive 107-8 record (93%) the past 13 seasons, Sullivan and his staff are faced with something they haven’t had to deal with in over a decade. No one on the roster has ever won a team championship.
“We have had the luxury for years to always have a group of upperclassmen that knows what it takes to win the team championship,” said Sullivan. “That is a challenge for us, to teach and coach these student-athletes how to win it all again. I know we are spoiled and some may be satisfied with 8-1 and 7-2 regular seasons but we set the bar high years ago and that has always been to win the District 9 team championship.
“Another goal, although not talked about much, is to continue our programs consecutive streak of crowning at least one individual District 9 Champion. The Lady Beavers have done that 45 consecutive seasons, every year since the sports inception in 1976. It’s quite the streak, and I know it helps motivate not only our athletes but the coaches as well.”
The Lady Beavers’ top returnee is sophomore Morgan Roemer, who won the James Manners Award (meet MVP) as a freshman after winning four medals. She won gold in the 800 and 3,200 runs and a silver in the event between them — the 1,600 run. She also won a bronze in the 4x800 relay.
Roemer leads what looks to be a seasoned distance crew.
“After a breakout freshmen season, which was highlighted by winning the D-9 MVP (James Manners Award), Morgan is primed to excel again,” said Sullivan. “After securing the second fastest times in school history in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, she will be shooting to rewrite the record books at DAHS.
“Joining Roemer are experienced runners Delany Yarus (sophomore), Sidney Beers (sophomore), Leah McFadden (junior) and Abby Dressler (senior). New to the team are Nicole Wells (sophomore) and Morgan Rothrock (junior). These two are huge assets we were not expecting to have. This hard working group is shaping up to be the best distance team we’ve had in years.”
The Lady Beavers’ other district titles last year came either in the sprints or jumping events.
Junior Peyton Grimm played a role in a pair of gold medals, as she won the long jump and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team that also featured returnees Lauren Stroka (sophomore) and Jayden Barrick (senior).
Junior Kamryn Fontaine is back to defend her crown in the 100 hurdles, while fellow junior Madelyn Crabtree hopes to do the same in the high jump. Fontaine also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles a year ago.
“We are returning most of our sprinters and jumpers from last year, which puts us in the complete opposite position from where we were last year, when most of the girls were new to the program,” said assistant coach Justin Marshall. “Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka, and Jayden Barrick all return from the defending district champion 4x100 relay, with Gabby Horner and Jaylee Battaglia looking to fill in the fourth spot on that relay.
“Olivia Dressler had an impressive season last year, splitting time between sprints and mid-distance. That core group will lead a solid group of sprinters for us. Freshmen Lindsey Johnson and Melina Powers could bounce back and forth between the sprints and mid-distance events with Dressler, as well.
“Grimm is the defending champion in the long jump, which may be our deepest event this year. Stroka finished a few inches behind Grimm for third place at districts, while Horner, Barrick, and Abbie McCoy are all jumping at a high level, as well. All five of those athletes had jumps last year that would have won dual meets and would have placed at Districts.
“In the triple jump, Lauren Hoover, Leah Colville, and Madee Finalle are all seniors, and are the only returners in the event. Grimm, Stroka, and Madelyn Crabtree are new to the event, but have done been very successful in the other jumping events for us.”
“The 2022 girls hurdlers are ready and determined to have an incredible season,” added assistant coach O’Donnell, herself a hurdle champ for the Lady Beavers. “Hurdling is technique sensitive but also requires dedication and a high level of conditioning which many of the girls have been committed to.
“Kamryn Fontaine leads the way as the returning 2021 D9 100 meter hurdle champion. Although she had an impressive 2021 season with a trip to states, she has continued to work hard and continue her conditioning since last season. We are looking forward to another great season with her.
“Senior Abby Geist-Salone proves to be a key in the hurdle success for our program. Abby is dedicated and works very hard and I am excited to see how she excels in her last track season. Junior Abbie McCoy continues to be a strong competitor with Fontaine and Geist-Salone. Abbie shows impressive technique and overall positive mindset in continuing to improve each practice. I expect to see a lot of success with all of my hurdlers this year as they continue to better themselves and work hard each day.”
Crabtree leads a strong group of high jumpers, one that won three medals at districts. Colville won a silver medal, matching Crabtree on height (4-8) but losing out on gold based on scratches. Isabella Geist-Salone tied for fifth in the event.
“Our high jumpers have been working hard during the preseason to improve their strength, power, and foundational stability,” said assistant coach Edwards. “We are blessed to have all of our leading performers from last season returning. Madelyn Crabtree returns as our D-9 Champion, along with D-9 runner-up Leah Colville. Close behind is Izzy Geist-Salone who will make her presence known as well.
“In addition, we look for Gabby Horner and Juliet Hepburn to be much improved from their inaugural year last season. Overall, we are solid in the high jump and expect to be at the top of the medal stand again this year.”
The throwers welcome back a D-9 medalist in sophomore Jasmine Carney, who placed fifth in the shot put as a freshman. Senior Rylee Wadding also is back, with the unit likely to get a boost from Rachel Radaker, a senior newcomer.
“Rachel Radaker has had a good preseason and looks to be one of our top throwers,” said assistant coach Sweet. “She worked hard in the offseason to transition from softball to throwing. Rylee Wadding will again lead us in the discus and javelin.
“We will be looking for big throws from Jasmine Carney in the shot put and discus. Taylor Buchanan will also be a big contributor in all three throws. The entire field team has worked hard and made big gains in the preseason.”
The final group is the pole vaulters, who are led by sophomore Mya Jones. She finished fifth at districts as a freshman. Senior Zoie Enseki, junior Sarah DeFazio and sophomores Sydney Peace and Abagail Riffe will also compete in the event.
“Although we don’t have a lot of experience with just one senior, we do have a strong group of hardworking vaulters who aim to improve off last year’s results,” said Shilala. “Mya Jones, Zoie Enseki and Sydney Peace return as 2021 district qualifiers. We also welcome newcomers Abby Riffe and Sarah DeFazio, who decided to come back this year after having a lot of success as a middle school vaulter.
“Each vaulter possesses the ability to be very successful this season, and we look to see great things from them.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Jayden Barrick, Taylor Buchanan, Leah Colville, Maria Donahue, Abby Dressler, Zoie Enseki, Madee Finalle, Abby Geist-Salone, Isabella Geist-Salone, Lauren Hoover, Rylee Wadding. Juniors: Mariah Allen, Madelyn Crabtree, Sarah DeFazio, Amber Eberly, Mia Edwards, Kamryn Fontaine, Peyton Grimm, Juliet Hepburn, Jessica Hnat. Gabby Horner, Morgan McCandless, Abbie McCoy, Leah McFadden, Morgan Rothrock. Sophomores: Jaylee Battaglia, Sidney Beers, Jasmine Carney, Olivia Dressler, Mya Jones, Shelby Laukitis, Sydney Peace, Mackenzie Prouty, Abagail Riffe, Morgan Roemer, Lauren Stroka, Nicole Wells, Delaney Yarus. Freshmen: Ariel Carney, Ashlynn Fields, Abby Frano, Emma Frano, Mikayla Garstka, Kamren Geist, Avelyn Geppert, Taylor Harry, Aleah Irwin, Lindsey Johnson, Melina Powers, Alissa Stevens,