DuBOIS — It was a hard-fought thriller of a girls soccer game on Monday night with Karns City and DuBois. Earlier in the season, DuBois scored a walk-off goal to take down the Lady Gremlins. But on this night, Karns City would even things up, taking down DuBois 3-2 in double overtime.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos