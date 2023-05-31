CRESSON — The DuBois softball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday with a 9-1 loss to Central Mountain the District 6/9 Class 5A subregional final at Mount Aloysius College.
The final score wasn’t indicative of how close the game was for the most part, as a couple mental lapses coupled with an error in the bottom of the third allowed the Lady Wildcats to break the game open with a six-run outburst — none of which should have scored.
Those six runs proved to be more than enough for a Central Mountain squad that seemingly tracked down every ball DuBois hit — outside a solo home run by Morgan Pasternak in the sixth. The ability to make all those defensive plays, and DuBois’ inability to do so, ultimately was the difference.
Pasternak’s blast was one of just four hits for the Lady Beavers, thank in large part to Central Mountain’s outfield defense. All told, DuBois gave the Lady Wildcats seven of their nine runs and could have easily had a 1-0 lead in the sixth instead of trailing 7-1 at that point.
But, that’s why you play the game, and thus Central Mountain was the team to move on to next week’s PIAA playoffs while handing DuBois its first loss since April 11 (7-4 at Cambria Heights). The Lady Beavers had won 12 games in a row since that
“We said to the girls today that the team that makes the least number of mistakes is going to win the game, and hats off to them (Lady Wildcats),” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “They didn’t make any .... maybe they had one error. But, we just had that one inning where we gave them seven outs, and against a good team you can’t do that.”
DuBois tried to make some noise in the top of the first inning against Central Mountain starter Adalynn McKeague, as Haley Reed and Pasternak drew back-to-back walks with one out.
Alexas Pfeufer then crushed a pitch to left field that the wind appeared to hold up jut a little as Lady Wildcat Sophie Mitchell caught it on the run near the warning track. Pfeufer hit three balls hard but had nothing to show for it on the day.
McKeague then struck out Ava Baronick on a changeup to end the inning. That started a string of five straight strikeouts for the righty that stretched into the third inning.
Meanwhile, DuBois did get a nice defensive play from second baseman Teegan Runyon in the second as she made a leaping stab on a liner hit by Allison Lininger for the second out. Gracie Saar followed with a single, but Baronick stranded the runner.
DuBois got a single with one out in the third from Gabby Gulvas, who was bunted to second by Haley Reed. However, McKeague left her standing there as Pasternak hit a hard grounder right at the second baseman.
The game then turned in Central Mountain’s favor in the bottom of the third.
Taylor Wahlers led off with a single to turn over the lineup. Katelyn Bowman then put down a bunt that spun right out in front of home plate. The DuBois defense was slow to react to the ball, and instead of getting an out, Bowman reached safely on what went as a hit.
Madisyn Wian then blooped a ball into right field that dropped in between outfielder Bree Weible and Runyon as neither appeared to call for is. Instead of two outs, and a runner on second, Central Mountain had the bases loaded with no outs.
Baronick then struck out Madison Hardy, which should have ended the inning, but it didn’t. And, Harley Kunes made DuBois pay for that extra life as she hammered a grand slam to left to make it 4-0.
Lininger kept the inning going with a two-out double to center. She scored a batter later when Saar reached on error. Saar’s courtesy runner, Haleigh Peters later raced home on a wild pitch to make it 6-0.
DuBois finally got out of the inning when first baseman Emma Delp hauled in a foul popup near the Central Mountain dugout.
Baronick then worked around a pair of runners in the fourth before DuBois tried to break th ice in the fifth.
Lynx Lander drew a leadoff walk, then Weible dropped in a single just inside the right-field line. McKeague stranded both runners, however, as she retired the ensuing three hitters to keep it a 6-0 game.
Central Mountain tacked on an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth when Saar smacked a single to left with one out and took second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Peters came on to run again and scored when Mitchell reached on another error.
DuBois avoided the shutout when Pasternak belted a homer to right-center to lead off the sixth in her return to the lineup following an elbow injury. After Pfeufer flew out to center, Baronick drew a walk and pinch-hitter Delp reached on the lady Wildcats’ lone error of the day.
The runners never moved though, as McKeague got back-to-back outs to end the inning — the last one on a nice running catch in foul territory by right fielder Cirstyn Watson before she crashed into the tarp.
Central Mountain added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth ona solo homer by Hardy and RBI single from Mitchell to make it a 9-1 game.
DuBois did get a one-out single from Gulvas in the seventh, but that’s all the Lady Beavers could muster and McKeague finished off a four-hit victory. Gulvas went 2-for-4 in her final high school game to account for half of DuBois’ hits in the game.
DuBois finished the year with a 15-4 record.
“Everyone was kind of writing us off (at start of the year) thinking we graduated nine seniors, seven starters, and would be rebuilding,” said Nosker. “Because we had all those seniors, it pushed some of these girls down to JV, but I knew they were talented.
“It just took us a few games to click to work together, but after the Cambria Heights game we put it together and started to play like we could (12-game winning streak). Unfortunately, it wasn’t our day today.”
Meanwhile, Central Mountain (16-4) advanced to play the third-place team from District 7 in the opening round of states on Monday.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 9.
DUBOIS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 001 0 — 1
Central Mountain 006 012 x —:9
DuBois—1
Gabby Gulvas ss 4020, Haley Reed lf 2000, Morgan Pasternak cf 3111, Alexas Pfeufer c 3000, Ava Baronick p 2000, Layden Mooney cr 0000, Audrey Hale dp 2000, Lynx Lander 3b 2000, Bree Weible rf 3010, Teegan Runyon 2b 2000, JOrdan McGranor ph 1000, Emma Delp 1b (flex) 1000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Central Mountain—9
Katelyn Bowman 3b 3110, Madisyn Wian cf 4120, Madison Hardy 1b 2111, Harley Kunes ss 4114, Kelsey Burrows rf 3000, Cirstyn Watson rf 1110, Allison Lininger dp 4120, Gracie Saar c 4020, Haleigh Peters cr 0200, Sophie Mitchell lf 3011, Taylor Wahlers 2b 4110, Adalynn McKeague p (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-9-12-6.
Errors: DuBois 2, CM 1. LOB: DuBois 8, CM 9. HR: Hardy, Kunes. SAC: Reed. HBP: Hardy (by Baronick).
Pitching
DuBois: Ava Baronick-6 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
CM: Adalynn McKeague-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: McKeague. Losing pitcher: Baronick.