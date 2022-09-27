HERMITAGE — The DuBois Lady Beavers and Beavers cross country teams took part in the 22nd Annual Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday at Buhl Park in Hermitage.
A total of 22 teams were scored for the girls (with representatives from 11 other schools) and 29 teams for the boys (with five other schools represented) from all over the state in running the 3.1-mile Buhl Park course.
The Lady Beavers came in second overall, marking the highest the team has ever scored at the Blue Devil Invitational.
That runner-up finish was highlighted by junior Morgan Roemer, who finished first overall with a time of 18:37, becoming the first Lady Beaver to win the event. Roemer slashed 40 seconds off of her time there last year, placing ahead of Norwin’s Annie Czajkowski by 20 seconds (18:57).
“Roemer set out fast from the start and lead the pack for nearly the entire race,” DuBois head coach Cory Yarus said. “The Blue Devil course narrows quickly after the opening section (around 500 feet) making opportunities for passing difficult. We talked as a team before the race about getting out fast from the beginning, as it is easier to hold position than it is to catch up. Roemer gradually extended her lead from the pack, running on her own from the 1-mile marker to the finish.”
Besides Roemer, four other Lady Beavers finished in the top 50 with Sidney Beers in 10th at 20:00, Morgan King in 20th at 20:42, Morgan Rothrock in 29th at 21:09, and Julia Wirths in 42nd at 22:03. Other runners included Gabrielle Horner (92nd, 23:48), and Shelby Laukitis (175th, 32:11).
“The team’s overall placement is owed to all the ladies as Sidney Beers, Morgan King, Morgan Rothrock and Gabrielle Horner posted personal records, while Julia Wirths and Shelby Laukitis posted competent times,” Yarus said. “The Lady Beavers are firing on all cylinders right now. (Saturday’s) performance should catapult their confidence heading into the remainder of season.”
For the boys, the Beavers were one of the five teams that did not have enough runners for a team score as Norwin won the boys’ event. However, four DuBois runners took part — Alex Horsley, Harrison Blakeslee, Aaron Chewning and Andrew Mottern. Horsley finished 79th with a time of 18:33. Blakeslee finished 180th (22:59), Chewning was 184th (23:21) and Mottern was 188th (23:37).
DuBois hosts DuBois Central Catholic, Brookville and Ridgway today at 4:30 p.m.