DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers basketball team heads into the 2022-23 season with plenty of experience with 10 seniors and three juniors comprising of the varsity roster. They also have one sophomore and nine freshmen that’ll make up the junior varsity squad as the leadership with the Lady Beavers will be a bit different this year.
Rodney Thompson took over the program last season from Keith Kriner. But this season, Thompson will share coaching duties as the team will be “co-coached” by he and Cory Hand — the latter of which was an assistant last season.
“Cory will be the bench coach this season as I continue to coach our middle school girls and have taken a major role in developing our young JV team composed of nine freshmen,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the team has been working hard over the past couple of weeks in preparation for the season as the Lady Beavers look to improve on last year’s 10-12 mark that ended with a loss to Hollidaysburg in the District 6/8/9 Class 5A semifinals. They’ll also be looking to replace last year’s graduating seniors in Isabella Geist-Salone, Abby Geist-Salone, Sarah Henninger, Allie Snyder and Brooke Chewning.
“Energy is good,” Thompson said. “We have been seeing great leadership from our eight returning seniors, and we are hungry together to get the season started.”
Those eight senior returnees include Kamryn Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, Alexas Pfeufer, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddie Orzechowski, Madison Rusnica, Teegan Runyon and Rylee Werner. Grace Puncheon did not play last season but returns to the Lady Beavers program, while the 10th senior, Rachelle Anderson, previously played at Curwensville.
Thompson and Hand will look for everyone to contribute throughout the year.
“Cory and I are not big on singling out players that need to contribute because we need everyone,” Thompson said. “Each member of this varsity squad will have the opportunity to play a key role and contribute. We will need each of them to contribute every day in practice to make one another better than they were the day before. There is no pressure on one particular player to contribute but for each of them to learn their role in order to contribute to a successful year.”
Rusnica started and led the team last year with 157 points (7.1 points per game) while also notching 10 three-pointers, 71 rebounds, 42 assists and a team-high 70 steals.
McCoy averaged 3.2 ppg and led the Lady Beavers with 97 rebounds in 21 games, while also notching 24 steals — tied for second from last year’s team. Pfeufer had 3.5 ppg and led DuBois in threes with 14. She also had 61 rebounds and 23 steals.
Thompson said he and Hand hope that they are able to improve on last year’s team as they’ll take the season one game at a time.
“(We want) to be better than we were last season and improve on our regular season record of 10-12,” Thompson said. “Our obvious goal is to give ourselves an opportunity to win every game we play. We need to play as a team, prepare to our best ability, enjoy each other and embrace the process it takes to be successful.”
Thompson said he feels “teamwork, relentless defense every night and supporting one another” will be key in the Lady Beavers’ success this year, as they’ll look to improve on potential weaknesses as the season progresses.
Thompson and Hand are assisted at the varsity level by Suzie Sullivan, as Hand and Sullivan were standout athletes at DuBois and played college basketball at Lock Haven.
DuBois will start its season on Friday at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament as they’ll play Clarion at 6:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Rachelle Anderson, Kamryn Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, Alexas Pfeufer, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddie Orzechowski, Grace Puncheon, Madison Rusnica, Teegan Runyon, Rylee Werner. Juniors: Madi Eckley, Lynx Lander, Bree Weible. Sophomores: Melina Powers. Freshmen: Paitlyn Bentley, Stajia Daniluk, Avery Fontaine, Audrey Kennis, Hazel Klinger, Riley Mooney, Saige Nelson, Chase Sacks, Queena Song.