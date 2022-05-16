DUBOIS — The softball edition of the City Classic had quickly got a reputation for having a flair for the dramatic, with three of the first four games being decided by a run in a team’s final at-bat — two in walk-off fashion.
No such theatrics were needed Saturday afternoon as DuBois scored early and often to rout DuBois Central Catholic, 13-1 in 5 innings, in the most lopsided matchup in the five-year history of the City Classic softball game.
The previous largest margin of victory was four runs in a 10-6 DCC win in 2019.
DuBois tagged DCC starter Morgan Tyler for its 13 runs on 18 hits as the Lady Beavers took a 3-2 series lead in City Classic history. The win is also DuBois’ second in a row after beating DCC, 8-7, in walk-off fashion a year ago.
Eight different Lady Beavers recorded a hit in the mercy-rule win, with the top four in the Lady Beaver lineup spearheading the attack.
Gabby Gulvas was 4-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs score, while Lauren Walker and Morgan Pasternak each had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Walker also had a double.
Leadoff hitter Sarah Henninger added a two-run single, while in the bottom half of the order Alexas Pfeufer, Kat Patton and Jaden Swatsworth each had two hits. Pfeufer knocked in a pair.
All that offense was more than enough for DuBois senior lefty Allie Snyder, who silenced the DCC bats. She allowed one earned on four hits while striking out two and walking one.
Central’s lone run came on a leadoff homer by Kayley Risser in the third. The Lady Cardinals had only one other runner reach as far as second base in the game.
“Obviously, we’re trying to down play this game, saying it’s just a game and don’t get caught up in all the hype,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “But, I knew the caliber we had bringing our bats and told them we’re going to hit her (Tyler). We just need to put the ball in play.
“And once again we did. That has been the strength of our lineup this year. From 1 through 9, everybody is hitting, and running the bases we are aggressive. We get thrown out every once in a while, but we’re going to try to take things. Defensively, I thought we played a great game and Allie threw a great game.
“My goal also was to get all my seniors at least an at-bat, and I did that too. Not to look past this to use the old cliche, but we’re doing one game at time, We have four games coming up this week that are going to be pretty decent for us. Hopefully, this propels us through the week and gets us ready for the playoff run.”
DuBois (13-1) jumped on Tyler for two runs in the top of the first and never looked back.
Gulvas got things started when she singled to left with one out. A heads up Gulvas took off an on errant throw back into the infield and wound up a third. Walker stepped in and ripped a double inside the third base bag to plate Gulvas.
Tyler then walked Pasternak before getting Snyder to groundout, a play that advanced both runners. That proved key, as Bella Gregory reached on a two-out error, as Kali Franklin throw’s pulled first baseman Rose Whipple off the bag. Walker scored on the play to make it 2-0 after one.
Central tried to counter in the bottom of the first, as Franklin blooped a single to right with two outs. However, third baseman Patton snagged a liner off the bat of Savanah Morelli to end the inning.
The Lady Beavers then broke the game open with a six-run second.
Patton led off the inning with a single to righ and hustled around to third as Swatsworth beat out a bunt single. Swatsworth then stole second before both runners scored on a single to center by Henninger, who in turn swiped second before scoring on a Gulvas single.
Walker kept things rolling with a single of her own before she and Gulvas pulling off a double-steal that saw Gulvas score to put DuBois up 6-0. Pasternak made it six hits in a row for the Lady Beavers, as her single to center plated Walker.
Pasternak wound up at third on a wild throw to the plate and scored two batters later to make it 8-0 when Bella Gregory singled to left. All told, DuBois scored its six runs on seven hits in the inning.
Snyder enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the second, recording both her strikeouts, while Morgan returned the favor with a quick top of the third. Gulvas did single with one out but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
Risser then opened the bottom of the third with a bang as she hammered a Snyder pitch over the wall in left for a home run. That proved to be all the offense DCC would muster though.
Emma Suplizio drew a walk with one out in the inning, and hustled around to third on a sac bunt by Lauren Davidson. However, Snyder stranded her there by getting Franklin to ground out to end the inning. Risser and Suplizio were the only Lady Cardinals to touch second base in the game.
The Lady Beavers pushed their lead to 10-1 with two more runs in the fourth.
Pasternak jump-started the inning with a leadoff single. She went to second on a groundout and scored on a clutch two-out single to center by Pfeufer. Patton followed with a hit before a third straight single to center by Swatsworth chased home courtesy runner Teegan Runyon to put DuBois up nine.
Central tried to get something going in the bottom of the fourth, as Morelli led off with a single to left. However, she was picked off first by catcher Pfeufer, with Swatsworth coming in from behind from second base to field the throw.
Pinch-hitter Marina Hanes then beat out an infield single, but Snyder got Melia Mitskavich to hit into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.
DuBois put the 10-run mercy rule into play in the fifth as it pushed three more runs across the plate.
Gulvas got things rolling with a leadoff double to left and promptly scored on a Walker single. Walker, who took second on the throw home, scored a batter later when Pasternak singled to left. Pasternak later came home on Pfeufer’s second two-out RBI single of the game.
Snyder then finished off the win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth.
“They have a very good team,” said DCC coach George Heigel of DuBois. “I knew they had a very good hitting team, but I surely thought we could put up some runs against them. I just don’t know. We’fe beaten team by 20 runs and then come back and play a game like this.
“This is about the fourth game like this we’ve played this year — St. mMarys, Johnsonbuth, this game and Cranberry we played terribly for five innings and then broke out. All three facets of the game we did a bad job on — defensively, running the bases and offensively — and you can’t beat average teams let alone a good team like that. It was just one of those days.”
DuBois has a busy final week of the regular, one that starts with a game at Warren today. The Lady Beavers play at Johnsonburg and Clearfield on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before closing out the regular season with a home game Friday vs. Williamsport, which is the lone team to beat the Lady Beavers this season.
Central Catholic, which fell to 15-2, is scheduled to host Karns City today before playing at Claysburg-Kimmel and Smethport on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Photos galleries from both City Classic games will be avaialble to look at on the Courier Express website later today at www.thecourierexpress.com.
DUBOIS 13,
DCC 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 260 23 — 13
DCC 001 00 — 1
DuBois—13
Sarah Henninger ss 4112, Gabby Gulvas rf 4341, Lauren Walker 1b 4332, Morgan Pasternak cf 3332, Allie Snyder p 4000, Bella Gregory 3b-sp 3011, Dory Morgan ph 1000, Alexas Pfeufer c 4022, Teegan Runyon cr 0100, Kat Patton dp-3b 3120, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3121, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 1000. Totals: 39-13-18-11.
DCC—1
Emma Suplizio rf 1000, Lauren Davidson 2b 1000, Kali Franklin 3b 2010, Savanah Morelli lf 2010, Rose Whipple 1b 1000, Lydia Morgan 1b 0000, Marina Hanes ph 1010, Melia Mitskavich dp Madison Hoyt ss 2000, Kayley Risser 2111, Jessy Frank c 2000, Morgan Tyler (flex) p 0000. Totals: 16-1-4-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, DCC 4. LOB: DuBois 7, DCC 2. DP: DuBois 1, DCC 0. 2B: Gulvas, Walker. HR: Risser. SAC: Davidson. SB: Henninger, Gulvas, Walker, Swatsworth. PO: Morelli (by Pfeufer).
Pitching
DuBois: Allie Snyder-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DCC: Morgan Tyler-5 IP, 18 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Tyler.