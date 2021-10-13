DuBOIS — The Brockway girls soccer team got off to a fast start Tuesday night against DuBois, but it was all Lady Beavers from there as they spoiled the Lady Rovers’ Senior Night festivities with a 6-1 victory at Frank Varischetti Field.
Brockway scored just over a minute in when Amanda Decker converted a penalty kick, but DuBois answered right back with goals on its first two shots of the game — both by Rachel Sickeri — to grab the lead in the opening 10 minutes.
Once the Lady Beavers had the lead, they never let it go as they controlled the action with their possession game most of the evening. Brockway mustered just four shots after that initial penalty kick, while DuBois kept Lady Rover keepers Josie Orinko and Lilly Heilbrun busy with 18 shots in the contest.
DuBois converted on six of those shots, scoring four times in the first half and twice after the break to come away with a lopsided victory to get back to the .500 mark at 7-7. Sickeri powered the Lady Beavers with a hat-trick and an assist, all of which came in the opening 40 minutes.
“I felt coming into this game we had our sights set on this tough week we have,” said DuBois coach Steve Graeca. “We have four games in six days, and this was our third in the last four days, and it’s just a lot. So, I think there was a letdown mentally and physically to start the game.
“That goal (by Brockway) was probably the best thing that could have happened for us because it woke them up a little bit and we had a chance to come back from that. I thought our passing and spacing was good on a narrow field, and we clearly controlled the tempo and possession and had a lot of shots early on.”
DuBois hurt itself in the opening minute-plus of the game as keeper Kara Tilson and her defenders passed the ball back-and-forth in the back end.
Brockway (10-4) finally pressured one of those back passes, and it was Decker who beat Tilson to the ball in the box. The DuBois keeper was called for a foul on the challenge and given a yellow card, which in high school means that player must leave the game for five minutes.
That forced backup keeper Jasmine Carney to have to come on for the penalty kick Decker was awarded just 1:06 into the game. The Lady Rover calmly buried her shot into the back of the net to give her team a quick 1-0 lead.
DuBois wasted little time answered back, as Sickeri netted the first of her three goals just over a minute later. Sickeri took a throw-in from teammate Riley Maxim and fired a shot from about 23 yards out over top Orinko and under the crossbar to tie the game.
Tilson returned to the field in the eighth minute with the game still tied, as Brockway couldn’t muster shot against Carney after the penalty kick. Shortly after Tilson’s return, Sickeri struck again, this time firing a shot from inside the box that beat Orinko at the near post just before the 9-minute mark.
The Lady Rovers’ only other scoring threat in the first half came in the 14th minute during a flurry in the DuBois box that saw the ball bounced around among players. DuBois defender Emily Graeca came up huge during that flurry as she blocked two different Brockway shots while standing in the goal mouth.
It was all DuBois from there in the first half.
The Lady Beavers extended their lead just before the midway-point when Sickeri crossed a ball into the box to Sydney Peace, who wasted little time firing a shot into the back of the net to make it 3-1.
DuBois kept the pressure on from there, but Orinko did her best to keep Brockway in the game before the break. She stopped good scoring chances for Peace, Sickeri and later Graeca in the final 20 minutes as she recorded six saves in the first half.
Just when it looked like the game would go to the half with DuBois up 3-1, Sickeri struck for a third time in the closing moments. She took a pass from Leah McFadden and scored on another laser shot with seven second left on the clock to complete her hat-trick and make it 4-1 at the half.
Brockway nearly cut into that lead in the opening minute of the second half, but Tilson stopped a shot by Bailey Allison from the right side of the box.
Graeca and Kaitlyn McGahey each then had shots be just off the mark for DuBois in the opening eight minutes. McGahey didn’t miss on her next opportunity as she redirected home a perfect cross by Graeca at the 42:29 mark.
Graeca made it 6-1 just over a minute later when she turned and fired a shot that split a pair of players and found the net during a flurry in front of Orinko. That proved to be the final goal of the night as neither side scored in the final 30 minutes, with both teams’ keepers needing to make just one save each in he closing stretch.
“We knew they were a good team and have some skill they we don’t usually see in our other regular season games,” said Brockway coach Juli Esposito. “But, this was a good game thinking forward to playoffs and seeing some speed of play like that.
“We tried to get them to understand this is what you do in this situation, so it was a learning experience if nothing else.”
Brockway honored both its girls and boys seniors following the game and before the DuBois and Brockway boys played. Lady Rovers honored were Bailey Allison, Morgan Carnahan, Brooke Franci, Madalynne Heckman, Nichole Jamison, Megan Ochs, Danielle Wood.
DuBois is back in action Thursday at home against Central Mountain, while Brockway travels to Ridgway today.
DuBOIS 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Score by Halves
DuBois 4 2 — 6
Brockway 1 0 — 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW— Amanda Decker (penalty kick), 1:06.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Riley Maxim assist), 2:23.
D—Rachel Sickeri, 9:58.
D—Sydney Peace (Rachel Sickeri assist), 19:29.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Leah McFadden assist), 39:53.
Second Half
D—Kaitlyn McGahey (Emily Graeca assist), 48:29.
D—Emily Graeca, 49:52.
Statistics
Shots: DuBois 18, Brockway 5. Saves: DuBois 4 (Kara Tilson 2, Jasmine Carney 0, Team 2), Brockway 7 (Josie Orinko 6, Lilly Heilbrun 1). Corner kicks: DuBois 5, Brockway 3.