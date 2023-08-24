DUBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer program completed a dramatic four-year turnaround last season, as the Lady Beavers went from a three-win to a 15-win team during that time period.
However, the senior class that engineered that turnaround and 15-4 season — which ended with a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to Bradford in the District 9 Class 3A title game — has since moved on. It marked the third year in a row Bradford bested the Lady Beavers in the final.
That now graduated group — comprised of Rachel Sickeri, Kamryn Fontaine, Austyn Burkett, Leah McFadden, Rivers McLaren, Mariah Allen, Abbie McCoy and Rachelle Anderson — featured six starters.
The responsibility of continuing that success now lays with the current senior class, another strong group that features seven players in Jasmine Carney, Emily Graeca, Katy McGahey, Lexi Nissel, Sydney Peace, Maddie Rhoades and Claire Trethewey.
Behind them is an inexperienced group, though, as there are only four juniors and three sophomores on the roster to go along with nine freshmen.
“We lost a very good group of eight seniors, six starters, but we have good returning set of seniors,” said DuBois coach Steve Graeca. “We’re a little thin in the juniors and sophomores, but we have a big freshman class that are going to have to play a big role in what we think is a reload/rebuild.
“It’s going to take some time for us gel the upperclassmen and underclassmen into what we’re trying to do. But, I’m very excited about this team even though it’s young, and I think we can put out imprint on this team.
“We went in with high, high expectations last year, and we come in here with similar expectations but we also know that we’re on a developmental model.”
Emily Graeca, who is headed to Pitt to play collegiately on a full scholarship, is the team’s top returning player and was voted a captain by her teammates along with the duo of Peace and Tretheway.
Graeca, a defender by trade who will play that position in college, will once again be called upon to play all over the field this season for the Lady Beavers.
She will most likely play more in the midfield, with fellow seniors Katy McGahey and Lexi Nissel headlining the squad’s group of strikers. That duo will be called upon to score more with the loss of Sickeri, who led the team with 35 goals last season. Graeca was right behind her with 30 goals.
“Our big player is obviously going to be Emily,” said Steve Graeca. “She’s probably going to play everywhere for us between offense and defense and in the middle. We’ll lean heavily on her, no matter where she is.
“Up top, we have two key returning forwards in Katy McGahey and Lexi Nissel, who had been complimentary to Rachel Sickeri when she was there.
“We’re going to have to lean heavily on them not only for scoring goals but also just to create scoring chances and being able to hold the ball up there (front) and distribute it to the other players. We’ll also be looking for some key contributions from some of the freshmen coming up too.
“The defense will be headlined by returning center back Madisyn Sedor (sophomore) and senior Maddie Rhodes, who was a sub the last couple years but will have a much bigger role this season.”
DuBois also welcomes Carney in net.
“Jasmine is our clear No. 1 this year, and she’s got a level of experience,” said Graeca. “She’s been playing really well in the preseason — the best I’ve seen her play. She seems very confident and commanding back there, and we’re looking forward to her helping us win games this year.”
Given the team’s inexperience behind the senior class, success will likely ride on well and quickly the squad comes together.
“We have a nice blend of veterans I came into the program with and younger players, and I think chemistry will be our key,” said Graeca. “We’re getting to know each other and to know what we can do. We’re trying out different developmental pieces and formations to see where is best suited to put some of our better players.
“We’re going to grow as a team, and I think we’ll be better as the season goes on and we get some games in.”
Graeca will be assisted by Dave Martin, Marissa King and Jess Neill.
The Lady Beavers open their season Friday at the Indiana Tournament against Clearfield. Karns City plays Indiana in the other first round game, with the winners and losers then playing each other on Saturday,
ROSTER
Seniors: Jasmine Carney, Emily Graeca, Katy McGahey, Lexi Nissel, Sydney Peace, Maddie Rhoades, Claire Trethewey. Juniors: Audrey Barbella, Ariel Carney, Haylee Hilliard, Abigail Trudell. Sophomores: Dani Peace, Aaliyah Schuckers, Madisyn Sedor. Freshmen: Adrieanna Carney, Paige Ellinger, Joelle Getch, Lauren Graeca, Marlee Hemke, Katelyn Rhodes, Jasmine Robinson, Maddie Sawtelle, Aliza Wolfgang.