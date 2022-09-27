PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois Lady Beavers tennis team got its record back to .500 on the season with a 5-2 road victory over the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks.
“This meet was wild,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “The athletes played in three seasons during this match. We went from 15 mile-per-hour winds to rain to warm sunshine back to rain, back to sunshine, etc.”
“We had an out of classification match against DuBois — AA vs. AAA,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “We got to play more of the girls and get them match experience. They all played well against strong opponents. The improvements of the younger girls is very promising for our future.”
Playing 8 game pro-sets, the Lady Chucks’ two victories came at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Chloe Presloid dispatched Cassie Lanzoni, 8-2, at No. 1 while Emily McMahan defeated Laken Lashinsky, 8-1, at No. 2.
Singles No. 3 and No. 4 were won by Kara Miller and Jessica Hnat, who also teamed up at No. 2 doubles and notched a win there.
“Kara Miller and Jessica Hnat came in fired up at this meet, winning both their singles and doubles match,” Reed said.
Miller defeated Brooke Skarbek, 8-6, at No. 3 as Hnat won 8-4 over Leanne Zampini at No. 4.
For doubles, Lanzoni and Lashinsky defeated Kaylin Smith and Bailee Stello, 8-4, at No. 1. Miller and Hnat won, 8-5, over Rachael Porada and Olivia Toven at No. 2 while Lauren Kennedy and Liz Coleman defeated Mya Galentine/Lilly Gigliotti, 8-0, at No. 3.
Both teams are back in action today as DuBois travels to Brockway and Punxsy travels to Johnsonburg. Monday’s match was the first of four in a row for Punxsy, who then hosts St. Marys Wednesday and then has a rematch at DuBois on Thursday.
“We will play Punxy again in only three days at home.” Reed said. “I’m excited to see the runback, as both teams came in strong.”
DuBOIS 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 8-2.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Laken Lashinsky, 8-1.
3. Kara Miller (D) def. Brooke Skarbek, 8-6.
4. Jessica Hnat (D) def. Leanne Zampini, 8-4.
Doubles
1. Lanzoni/Lashinsky (D) def. Kaylin Smith/Bailee Stello, 8-4.
2. Miller/Hnat (D) def. Rachael Porada/Olivia Toven, 8-5.
3. Lauren Kennedy/Liz Coleman (D) def. Mya Galentine/Lilly Gigliotti, 8-0.