DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team celebrated its eight seniors on Senior Night Thursday evening en route to a dominant 9-1 win over the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks.
Rachel Sickeri, Kamryn Fontaine, Austyn Burkett, Leah McFadden, Rivers McLaren, Mariah Allen, Abbie McCoy and Rachelle Anderson were honored in pregame festivities. Once both teams got out on the pitch, the Lady Beavers shot early and often, incorporating its seniors heavily into the scoring act.
Out of those seniors, Fontaine scored a goal and had three assists, Sickeri had a goal and two assists, McFadden had a goal and an assist and McLaren, Burkett and Allen had one goal each in the contest that also saw junior Emily Graeca notch a hat trick and an assist.
“We wanted to honor the senior class,” DuBois head coach Steve Graeca said. “As I told the team after the game, the senior leadership and their leadership from the spring, the summer and coming into this season, it’s fantastic. It’s really taken the DuBois soccer program — not just this year — but I think put them as a sport that people are starting to watch and get excited about.
“It’s a team that, while we’ve got a great incoming class coming up, this team is going to be remembered and especially this senior class as the team that really took DuBois from not so good in the last few years to really a great team — and the best is yet to come.”
DuBois scored early and often, with Fontaine’s goal assisted by Sickeri that got things rolling at the 4:04 mark. Graeca then put one in, assisted by Sickeri again, at 6:17 for the 2-0 Lady Beavers lead.
Sickeri flipped positions for the third goal as this time she scored after getting an assist from Fontaine for a 3-0 lead at 11:47. It would take almost 19 more minutes for the next goal as McFadden booted one in off the rebound of a save from Punxsy goalkeeper Abby McAdoo for a 4-0 lead at 30:44.
That 4-0 lead would be what DuBois (11-3) took into the half and once things got going again, the Lady Beavers would score three goals in the next 10 minutes to really put the game away.
Fontaine got two assists to open things up as she found Burkett upfield and the senior cashed in to make it 5-0 at the 41:30 mark and then found Allen at 46:19 for a 6-0 lead. Graeca was then headed up the middle of the field and found McLaren up the right side, who able to sneak it by McAdoo at 50:05 for the 7-0 lead.
“We tried to get everyone an opportunity up top,” coach Graeca said. “Of course everyone wants to score a goal. And we have players that normally don’t get out of defense like Mariah Allen, Austyn Burkett and Rivers McLaren — who all got on the scoresheet today. That was really cool and awesome. Newcomer (Rachelle) Anderson and Abbie McCoy — our backup keeper — had a great opportunity ... I think the playmaking ability of someone like Rachel up top, she was really selfless tonight and shared the ball. Emily Graeca also had a lot of passes (to the seniors and others).
“I just think that what I saw tonight was the sharing of the whole night with each other and ... they made sure they took care of each other. That’s not something that you typically see on a senior night — people kind of want to highlight themselves. But they were really concerned about making sure everyone got into the action, everybody got an opportunity and they did a nice job with that.”
Graeca would add the final two goals for the Lady Beavers, knocking one in off of a rebound in close at 68:21 and the ninth and final goal at 72:24 in close off a McFadden corner kick.
Down 9-0, the Lady Chucks continued to battle, especially late in the contest. That paid off at 77:24 as Isabella Gigliotti got a penalty kick and was able to boot it past DuBois’ goalkeeper Jasmine Carney, as the score at the final buzzer would wind up 9-1 DuBois.
DuBois is back on the pitch Saturday morning as they host Bradford.
“A win like this tonight is great,” coach Graeca said. “Obviously we win going away. But we’re really focused now on Bradford and that’s a conference game for us, so to speak in our district. The team is on a hot streak and I hope we continue it.”
Punxsutawney plays again Monday as they travel to St. Marys.
DuBOIS 9,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Halves
Punxsy 0 1 — 1
DuBois 4 5 — 9
First Half
D—Kamryn Fontaine (Rachel Sickeri assist), 4:04.
D—Emily Graeca (Rachel Sickeri assist), 6:17.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Kamryn Fontaine assist), 11:47.
D—Leah McFadden, 30:44.
Second Half
D—Austyn Burkett (Kamryn Fontaine assist), 41:30.
D—Mariah Allen (Kamryn Fontaine assist), 46:19.
D—Rivers McLaren, (Emily Graeca assist) 50:05.
D—Emily Graeca, 68:21.
D—Emily Graeca (Leah McFadden assist), 72:24.
P—Isabella Gigliotti (penalty kick), 77:21.
Statistics
Shots: Punxsy 6, DuBois 32. Saves: Punxsy 12 (Abby McAdoo), DuBois 3 (Abbie McCoy 1, Jasmine Carney 2). Corner kicks: Punsxy 0, DuBois 6.