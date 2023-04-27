HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois softball team outslugged host Hollidaysburg, 10-6, Wednesday to improve to 7-3 on the season.
The host Lady Golden Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning, getting a 2-run homer from Sydney Shay and a RBI double by Rachel Musselman.
That lead proved to be short-lived though, as DuBois answered right back with a 4-run top of the second to grab the lead for good at 4-3.
Lynx Lander and Ava Baronick jump-started the inning with back-to-back singles before Alexas Pfeufer reached on an error to load the bases. Aaliyah Estrada then smacked a 2-run single before a bases-loaded walk by Gabby Gulvas forced home Estrada to tie the game.
A single by Haley Reed then plated Audrey Hale, who singled, to put the Lady Beavers up 4-3.
DuBois tacked on two more runs in the third on a single by Bree Weible that chased home Baronick and Pfeufer, who had opened the inning with singles of their own.
The Lady Beavers pushed their lead to 7-3 in the fourth on a RBI single by Baronick, only to see Hollidaysburg get that run back in the bottom half.
DuBois scored again in the fifth when Gulvas hit a leadoff single and came home on a double by Pasternak to make it 8-4.
After Hollidaysburg plated a fifth run in the bottom of the fifth, DuBois scored its final two runs in the sixth on a home run by Audrey Hale. Pfeufer, who had singled, was on board for that blast.
Hollidaysburg (7-4) mustered one more run in the bottom of the sixth, but Baronick and her defense held off the Lady Tigers to secure the win. Baronick went the distance, allowing six runs, five earned, on 10 hits while striking out five and walking two.
Baronick also led the DuBois offensive attack, going 3-for-5 with a RBI. Reed, Pasternak, Pfeufer, Estrada and Hale all had two hits as the Lady Beavers pounded out 16 in the win. Estrada, Hale and Weible each drove in a pair of runs.
DuBois is scheduled to play at Clarion Friday.
DUBOIS 10,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 6
Score by Innings
DuBois 042 112 0 — 10
H’burg 300 111 0 — 6
DuBois—10
Gabby Gulvas ss 4111, Haley Reed lf 5021, Morgan Pasternak cf 5121, Lynx Lander 2b 4110, Ava Baronick p 5031, Alexas Pfeufer 3b 4220, Aaliyah Estrada dp 3122, Teegan Runyon cr-ph 1200, Audrey Hale c 4220, Bree Weible rf 3012, Emma Delp 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 38-10-16-10.
Hollidaysburg—6
O. Vincent p 3320, Peacock 3b 3011, Shay c 3123, Steiner 2b 4110, Malone dp 3120, Musselman 1b 4011, Dawson ss 4010, Knob lf 3000, Chandler ph 1000, Alexy rf 2000, M. Vincent cf (flex) 0000.
Errors: DuBois 1, H’burg 1. LOB: DuBois 9, H’burg 8. 2B: Pasternak; Peacock, Musselman. HR: Hale; Shay. HBP: Weible (by Malone); Shay (by Baronick), Malone (by Baronick). SB: Runyon, Weible.
Pitching
DuBois: Ava Baronick-7 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 2 HB.
H’burg: O. Vincent-3 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Malone-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Vincent.
In other softball action Wednesday:
Brookville 5,
Bradford 1
Bradford 12,
Brookville 2 (6)
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team split its doubleheader with Bradford at Blake Memorial Field at Northside Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders took the first game 5-1, but Bradford bounced back and dealt the Lady Raiders a 10-Run Rule, 12-2, loss in six innings.
In the opener, Lady Raiders pitcher Alyssa Tollini tossed a four-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks.
Brookville had four hits, but made good uses of them, two of them triples from Megan McKinney and Tory McKinney. Megan tripled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on Caden Suhan’s single. Suhan scored two batters later on an infield error.
Two more runs came in the thid inning when Suhan walked, Tollini was hit by a pitch to set up Tory McKinney’s two-run triple. The fifth run came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Laela Kammerdeiner walked with one out and came around to score on Kyra Beal’s groundout.
Bradford spoiled Tollini’s shutout bid in the seventh when Haile Jackson singled in a run with two outs.
In the second game, the Lady Raiders managed just three hits off Bradford starter Sophie Cornelius. Elisabeth Delancey and Aubre Eble walked while Laela Kammerdeiner singled in a two-run second inning, but that was it for their scoring.
Cornelius walked two and struck out one while her teammates broke it open with five runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and five runs with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game.
Now 4-6, the Lady Raiders are scheduled to host A-C Valley/Union Friday.