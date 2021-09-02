DuBOIS — To say Steve Graeca faced an uphill battle taking over the DuBois girls soccer program last year might be an understate.
Graeca was the Lady Beavers’ fourth head coach in four years and inherited a team that had suffered three straight losing seasons and had just lost nine players to graduation. Throw in being a new head coach in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the restrictions and obstacles that brought, things could have easily gone completely sideways for Graeca and the Lady Beavers.
That didn’t prove to be the case as DuBois finished the regular season with a winning record (7-6) before seeing its season come to an end in the District 9 Class 3A championship game at the hands of Bradford, 5-1.
In the end, this year’s group of players may prove to be better for it because they battled through all of those “hurdles” a year ago with what proved to be a young roster on that 7-7 squad.
Graeca lost just four players to graduation — Riley West, Natalie Zartman, Monica Scotto, Amanda Weber — from his first DuBois squad and is excited for what is to come with a large group back from a year ago. He has 10 upperclassmen (4 seniors, 6 juniors) to go along with nine sophomore, a majority of whom saw some action a year ago.
“We lost 4 seniors last year, and those girls are tough to replace,” said Graeca. “But, we have a good senior class back and a really deep junior class, as well as some sophomores I think will step up.
“I definitely know the girls better this year, and the girls know me and my expectations. I think we can be a very good team this year based on what I’ve seen so far. We’re very excited to have had a spring season, with some of the girls having club seasons, as well as having our summer program, which we weren’t afforded last year.
“We also had the chance to have some friendlies against ECC and Bald Eagle and have conditioning. My assistant Dave Martin and I have been able to put our stamp on the program, and the girls very hungry to improve on some of their successes and some of their setbacks last year.
“We have a very tough schedule, both home and away, but the girls have a great attitude and have been working very hard.”
Graeca’s cause for excitement centers around the strong core he welcomes back for his second season in charge.
That strong group of returnees, several of whom played in the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase earlier this summer, is headlined by Graeca’s daughter Emily. She was named the team’s MVP a year ago despite being just a freshman at the time. She led the team in points (goals and assists).
He also returns a small, but strong senior class comprised of Stefanie Hoyt, Riley Maxim, Kara Tilson, Rylee Wadding. Tilson is a multi-year starter at goalkeeper and will be backed up by sophomore Jasmine Carney for the second straight year. Hoyt and Wadding are versatile players who can play at all levels of the field, while Maxim is a defender.
The junior class is headlined Rachel Sickeri, the team’s leading goal scorer a year ago, and also features Mariah Allen, Austyn Burkett, Kamryn Fontaine, Leah McFadden and Rivers McLaren. Coach Graeca expects all of those girls to make big impacts this season.
“I feel lot better going into the season in regards to where we are technically, tactically, chemistry-wise and conditioning-wise,” said Graeca. “I look forward to a great season this year, even though we have a very tough schedule.”
As for that schedule Graeca referenced a couple times, it has some different teams compared to hears past. If there are no hiccups along the way, the Lady Beavers could have multiple games against the likes of Karns City, Indiana, Bradford, Altoona and St. Marys, as well as matchups against Clearfield, Brockway, Bald Eagle Area, Wilmington and Eisenhower among others.
The Lady Beavers get perennial District 9 power Karns City right out of the chute Friday at the Indiana Tournament, with the other teams there being host Indiana and Altoona. The winners and losers of each game will play on Saturday.
“We’re going to play a different scheduled without COVID restrictions, and we’re looking forward to seeing where that takes us,” said Graeca. “We have Bradford in the regular season, and the girls are definitely looking forward to those games. We also have Karns City, Clearfield, Altoona and several other tough matches across the board/ We’ll also see some different teams we haven’t played before.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Stefanie Hoyt, Riley Maxim, Kara Tilson, Rylee Wadding. Juniors: Mariah Allen, Austyn Burkett, Kamryn Fontaine, Leah McFadden, Rivers McLaren, Rachel Sickeri. Sophomores: Jasmine Carney, Emily Graeca, Emma McCracken, Lexi Nissel, Sydney Peace, Madelyn Rhodes, Jayda Robinson, Claire Trethewey, Lauren Trudell. Freshmen: Ariel Carney, Kailey Croasmun, Hailey Hilliard, Lilly Kakabadze, Kaitlyn McGahey, Abby Trudell.