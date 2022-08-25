Sickeri-Decker
DuBois Rachel Sickeri, left, and Brockway’s Amanda Decker (8) battle for the ball during a game last season. Sickeri, the Lady Beavers’ leading goal scorer a year ago, returns for her senior season.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

DUBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer program enjoyed steady improvement in Steve Graeca’s first two seasons in charge, and now in year No. 3, then team is looking to take that next step and win a District 9 championship.

