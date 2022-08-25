DUBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer program enjoyed steady improvement in Steve Graeca’s first two seasons in charge, and now in year No. 3, then team is looking to take that next step and win a District 9 championship.
“When I took over program, it was three wins and four wins the previous two seasons,” said Graeca. “We won seven in a shortened COVID year (2020) and won nine in the regular season last year. So, we hope to have a winning record this year and get well into double digits.
“We’ve also never won the Indiana tournament, so that’s another goal, and we have a pretty good shot at that. Then obviously we want to win districts. That’s been our goal, and we’ve fallen short both times against Bradford. So, that’s the hurdle we need to get over.”
To do that, the Lady Beavers must overcome the loss of four key player to graduation in Stefanie Hoyt, Riley Maxim, Kara Tilson, Rylee Wadding. However, with a strong junior and senior class back, Graeca feels the right mix is there to replace those losses.
“We return our leading goal scorer in senior Rachel Sickeri, and we’re hoping for great leadership from our other seven seniors — Mariah Allen, Rachelle Anderson, Austyn Burkett, Kamryn Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, Leah McFadden, and Rivers McLaren. We also have have good junior class led by Emily (Graeca), Lexi Nissel and Katie McGahey.”
Sickeri will be joined up front in the starting lineup by Nissel and McGahey on the wings, and they are two players Graeca feels are key to the team’s success.
“We need big years from Lexi and Katie. Other teams have keyed on Rachel, so we need other people to step up, and I think they wil las our wingers. Another key on offensive end bwill be Kamryn Fontaine, who plays midfield.”
The person facilitating a lot of that offense from the midfield will be Emily Graeca, who has already verbally committed to play Division I soccer at the University of Pittsburgh. She is a highly versatile player who can play at any level of the field, but benefits the Lady Beavers the most playing in the midfield.
Defensively, DuBois has a veteran group in the back.
“We have a really good defense. Austyn Burkett is a mosnter for us back there, and Leah McFadden, Rivers McLaren, Mariah Allen, Madalyn Rhodes and Sydney Peace will all play key roles back there.”
Burkett has committed to play collegiately at St. Vincent College.
One big loss the Lady Beavers will certainly have to fill is that of Tilson in net. With her graduated, Graeca said junior returnee Jasmine Carney and senior newcomer Abbie McCoy will battle for time and both see action most likely.
One area of concern for Graeca is depth, as his 20-person roster is very upperclassmen heavy. He has just five underclassmen (2 sophomores, 3 freshmen).
“We’re pretty thin in regards to numbers, but we have high quality,” he said. “And, we don’t have as much of a drop off from starters to reserves as we’ve had in the past. But, we’re going to have to have big minutes from our players that be starting. Next year, we have a big 8th grade class coming up.”
Despite those numbers, Graeca loves the make up of the team entering the season.
“In my three years, the culture and chemistry of this team is by far and away the best it’s been,” he said. “The team has really come together, and everyone is doing their part and role and supporting each other in a way I haven’t seen the last two years.
“That’s something I wanted to build when I first took over the program. There were a lot of individuals out there — girls who were worried about who is getting the goals, who is getting the glory, who is starting and a captain — all that stuff. This year been very much about supporting each other and the girls are really coming together as a cohesive unit.”
One change off the field this year is that the Lady Beavers has joined the big school division of the revamped Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League (UAVSL).
“I think it’s going to be good schedule for us,” said Graeca. “We play Altoona, Bradford twice, Karns City twice, Clearfield and both St. Marys and Brookville twice. There are a lot of tough games to get us prepared (for playoffs).”
Graeca will get the first look at his team in live action today at the Indiana Tournament against host Indiana. The other first round game pits Karns City against Clearfield. The winners and losers will then play each other on Saturday.
ROSTER
Seniors. Mariah Allen, Rachelle Anderson, Austyn Burkett, Kamryn Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, Leah McFadden, Rivers McLaren, Rachel Sickeri. Juniors: Jasmine Carney, EmilyRae Graeca, Kaitlyn McGahey, Alexis Nissel, Sydney Peace, Madalyn Rhodes, Claire Trethewey. Sophomores: Ariel Carney, Abigail Trudell. Freshmen: Caroline Badger, Danielle Peace, Madisyn Sedor.