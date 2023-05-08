DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team has ruled the City Classic in recent years, and that trend continued Saturday night at Heindl Field as the Lady Beavers used a huge seven-run bottom of the sixth to break open a close game to capture its second straight lopsided victory against DuBois Central Catholic, 12-4.
The win is actually DuBois’ third in a row in the Classic and gives the Lady Beavers’ a 4-2 lead in the series, with the eight-run difference being the second largest margin of victory in the six-year history of the event — topped only by DuBois’ 13-1, 5-inning triumph last year.
The loss was DCC’s second in a row following a 10-6, 9-inning loss to State College on Wednesday — marking the first time in close to a decade the Lady Cardinals (12-2) have lost back-to-back games on the field.
As for DuBois (9-3), its victory also comes on the heels of the Lady Beavers handing St. Marys its first loss of the season Thursday with a 4-3 walk-off win it was proved to be a whirlwind 24 hours for the squad.
Sophomore Ava Baronick tossed both those games in the circle for DuBois and put together a strong outing Saturday while beating two of the best teams in District 9. She allowed four runs, two earned, against DCC while striking out five and walking a pair.
She was backed by an explosive offense that churned out 11 hits — nine in the fourth and fifth innings when DuBois scored nine of its 12 runs — against Lady Cardinal freshman Rylee Kulbatsky. The trio of Audrey Hale, Morgan Pasternak and Haley Reed led that attack with two hits each.
Hale blasted a solo homer to lead off the third to jump-start the offense and later added a double. Pasternak added a triple and four RBIs, with Reed driving in a run and scoring twice.
“It’s been a nice 24-hours so to speak,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “Two good wins. We started out a little slow, but once we got a couple hits and started rolling, then you saw the bench pick up with emotion. This game is always going to be emotional with everybody cheering. You don’t want to call it a rivalry, but since the City created it (Classic), it kind of is.
“That home by Audrey kind of jump-started us and got us rolling. We had a couple key hits when we needed it. I thought we hit he ball very well, and I think our strength is hitting the ball — no matter who I out in there. And, we told the girls we need to play as a team, all 11, no matter what lineup I create because I can only put 10 of you in there. And the person who is not (starting) be ready.
“Ava did okay (pitching back-to-back). They are young and when they play travel ball they pitch two games in a day, then turn around and pitch another game the next day. So, at this point in the season I really wasn’t worried about her being tired.
“Actually, I thought it would be kind of good for her to get back-to-back games that would each got seven innings and loosen it up some and see how she feels. She knows she’s obviously our No. 1, and Emma (Delp), we’re still going to put her in the mix here coming up this week and go from there.
“We need to clean it up some things defensively (had 5 errors) — we had a couple lapses out there. But, when we hit the ball well it kind of fires everybody up and we’ll be okay.”
Central actually got off to a strong start and jumped on Baronick for a run in the first but could have had more.
The Lady Cardinals loaded the bases to open the game as Kali Franklin reached an error, Jessy Frank singled and Kayley Risser walked. Melia Mitskavich the beat out a double play that scored Franklin to make it 1-0.
Baronick stopped the damage there though, as shortstop Gabby Gulvas got a second chance to turn a double play and did so off the bat of Rose Whipple to end the inning.
Kulbatsky came out firing on all cylinders and retired DuBois in order in the first two innings before DCC doubled its lead with a run in the third when Frank drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a Mitskavich single.
That 2-0 advantage proved to be short-lived though, as DuBois countered with a 3-run bottom of the third.
Hale ended Kulbatsky’s run of six straight outs with a bang as she belted a pitch over the wall in left for a home run to lead off the inning. Kulbatsky countered with a pair of outs around a walk by Teegan Runyon, but Haley Reed extended the inning with a single to center.
Both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Pasternak reached on a 2-out error that allowed both Runyon and Reed to score to put the Lady Beavers up 3-2. DuBois never trailed after that.
Baronick settled once her teammates got her the lead, working around a leadoff single by Marina Hanes in the fourth and an error in the fifth when Alexas Pfeufer threw out Risser trying to steal second.
DuBois then added to its lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.
And, it was the bottom of the order that got things started as Bree Weible and Runyon hit back-to-back singles to open the frame. Kulbatsky countered by striking out Gulvas and Reed as the DuBois lineup turned over.
The Lady Beavers didn’t let the freshman off the hook, though, as Pasternak and Pfeufer each smacked RBI singles to push the DuBois lead to 5-2.
Central Catholic got right back into the game though with a pair of runs in the sixth, taking advantage of a couple throwing errors from the outfield to make it a 5-4 game.
Whipple led off the frame with a single and took second on an errant throw back into the infield. Pinch-hitter Kourtney Zatsick then lined out to short, but Hanes followed with a double that plated Whipple. Hanes, who finished 3-for-3, wound up at third on another error a throw back to the infield.
Lauren Davidson made DuBois pay for that miscue as her sacrifice fly to center brought home Hanes.
Any momentum DCC may have built was promptly taken away in the bottom half of the inning as the Lady Beavers exploded for seven runs on five hits to blow the game wide open.
Pinch-hitter Aaliyah Estrada led off the sixth with a single to left before Hale doubled to right-center. Bree Weible then reached on a fielder’s choice as Estrada beat a throw to the plate from shortstop Franklin.
Runyon followed with a walk to load the bases before Gulvas and Reed hit bac-to-back RBI singles, with Reed’s being an infield hit. Pasternak then cleared the bases with a 3-run triple to left that hit the turf and spun away from left fielder Lydia Morgan.
Baronick capped the huge inning two batters later with a sac fly to center to bring home Pasternak for a 12-4 lead.
That proved to be more than enough for Baronick, who retired DCC in order in the seventh — striking out Frank and Risser for the final two outs.
“They (DuBois) hit the ball tonight,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “And, Rylee (Kulbatsky) is going through some freshman issues right now with getting the ball over. She working behind in the count way too much. You go through a season and make decisions, and we were big on breaking up the games before (split inning between Kulbatsky, Mitskavich), and I think we maybe need to go back to that.
“As the game goes on, she (Kulbatsky) is really struggling to get the ball over, and we end up having to trow fastballs, and against a team like that you can’t throw fastballs because they hit that. And, we’re not hitting the ball all of a sudden either the last couple games. People who were batting .500 or .600 throughout the season are not striking the ball like we know they can.
“The charge we need to do is stay positive and tell ourselves you’re losing to 5A and 6A teams. That’s why we had the schedule made out to be ... to have struggles like this and to see good pitching and see good teams. As we move forward here, we’ll have to make some adjustments maybe in our lineup and back to pitching routine that we were using.
“We surely haven’t played to our ability the last couple games. But, take nothing away from DuBois. They are a good hitting team and we knew that. In my mind, I thought we’d have to score eight or nine runs beat them, and I wasn’t too far off. We’re going to try to stay positive. I tell the girls to trust the process, that we’ve been doing the same thing for years and it’s been working. You just goo through bumps in the road, and how we respond is going to be the key here.”
DuBois is back in action today at Brookville, while DCC hosts Keystone on Tuesday.
DUBOIs 12,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
DCC 101 002 0 — 4
DuBois 003 027 x — 12
DCC—4
Kali Franklin ss 4100, Jessy Frank c 3110, Kayley Risser cf 3000, Melia Mitscavich 3b-p 3012, Rose Whipple 1b 3110, Lydia Morgan lf 2000. Kourtney Zatsick ph 1000, Marina Hanes rf 3131, Lauren Davidson 2b 2001, Lexi Berta dp 3010, Rylee Kulbatsky p-3b (flex) 0000.
DuBois—12
Gabby Gulvas ss 4111, Haley Reed 4221, Morgan Pasternak cf 4124, Alexas Pfeufer c 4011, Ava Baronick p 3001, Lynx Lander 3b 2000, Aaliyah Estrada ph-3b 2110, Audrey Hale dp 3121, Layden Mooney cr-pr 0100, Bree Weible rf 3211, Teegan Runyon 2b 1310, Emma Delp 1b (flex) 0000.
Errors: DCC 1, DuBois 5. LOB: DCC 5, DuBois 3. DP: DCC 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Hanes; Hale. 3B: Pasternak. HR: Hale. SF: Davidson; Baronick. SB: Frank. CS: Risser (by Pfeufer).
Pitching
DCC: Rylee Kulbatsky-6+ IP, 11 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Melia Mitscavich-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Ava Baronick-7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Kulbatsky.