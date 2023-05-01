ERIE — Another weekend brought with it another highly successful trip to a invite for the DuBois girls track and field team as the Lady Beavers captured a pair of MVP awards while winning the team crown Friday on a rainy and windy day at the Joe Sanford’s McDowell Invitational.
The Lady Beavers captured four event wins, had 12 Top 3 finishes and 19 podium finishes (Top 8) overall while just missing out scoring points in a handful of other events while besting host McDowell for the team title, 116.67-107.33. Bradford was third with 93.5 points.
“We are turning into road warriors,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “After a late night last Friday in Lock Haven due to lightning delays, we headed north to the McDowell invitational in Erie. Although we never got the heavy rain they were calling for, we got an all day drizzle and very high winds.
“They moved the pole vault indoors but the other 17 events were stuck in the elements. With wind gusts up to 50 mph, it was scary at times as several tents (even the officials scoring tent) blew away. Our girls handled the adversity very well. Most of the times suffered due to the high winds, but event after event they persevered. We started the day placing in the 3200 relay and secured the team championship the last event of the night, the 1600 relay.
“We do not schedule these invites thinking we can win the team title. We schedule them to get our athletes better and ready for districts and states. It was quite the surprise to my staff and I, as we periodically checked the team score throughout the meet.”
DuBois’ big day was spearheaded by the junior duo of Morgan Roemer and Lauren Stroka, who took home the Track and Field MVP awards, respectively.
Roemer enjoyed another triple gold medal day on the track.
She started her day with a win in the 1,600, crossing the line in 5:27.24 to beat Meadville freshman Megan Puleio by just over three seconds. Roemer then put together a strong run in the 800 to best Puleio by 0.43 seconds, 2:20.58-2:21.01 to secure her second win of the day.
Roemer then completed her sweep of the mid to long distance races by claiming top honors in the 3,200 with an 11.41.72, which was just under seven seconds faster than McDowell sophomore Hannah Palmer.
As for Stroka, she struck gold in the triple jump (34-3) while also collecting a silver in the long jump (15-11 1/2). She edged Fort LeBoeuf junior Hailey Corritore by 2.3 inches in the triple, while Seneca freshman Angel Troutman outdistanced the field in the long jump with a leap of 17-0 1/2.
Stroka also landed on the podium in a third event, as she anchored the 4x100 relay to a seventh-place finish in 55.22. That squad also featured Leah McFadden, Gabby Horner and Peyton Grimm.
“I am running out of things to say about Morgan Roemer,” said Sullivan. “She is an exceptional student athlete. She pulled the triple again this week winning all three distance races. Most people run one or two of the distance races, but to win all three at invitationals is unheard of.
“Lauren Stroka once again, dominated the triple jump and had a runner-up performance in the long jump to win the field MVP. She has established herself as the jumper to beat in District 9, and I would not bet against her.”
While Roemer and Stroka headlined the Lady Beavers’ championship day, the team crown was won in large part to a strong effort by the rest of the squad.
Outside of Stroka in the long jump, the Lady Beavers had five other silver medal performances.
Senior Kamryn Fontaine played a role in three of those, placing second in both hurdles events and the 4x400 relay.
Fontaine actually posted the fastest time (17.060 in the 100 hurdle prelims but came away with a silver in the finals as she was finished as the runner-up to Bradford’s Alexia Corignani, 16.53-17.18. Corignani ran the third fastest time (17.61) in the prelims. In the 300 hurdles, Seneca junior Morgan Wilhem (49.97) won gold and bested Fontaine (50.22) by .25 seconds.
Fontaine also ran the opening leg of the Lady Beavers’ 4x400 relay that placed second (4:28.07). She ran alongside Abbie McCoy, Nicole Wells and McFadden.
DuBois got a fourth silver on the track from McFadden in the 1:03.14, while Madelyn Crabtree was the runner-up in the high jump (4-9).
Johnsonburg senior Annasophia Stauffer (1:02.76) took home gold in the 400, while McDowell senior Macy Testa bested Crabtree by an inch to win the high jump. Lady Beaver sophomore Haylee Hilliard tied for sixth in the high jump (4-5).
“The weather conditions in Erie provided a challenge to all of our girls. However, one could argue that extreme weather provides a unique challenge to (high) jumpers,” said assistant coach Bill Edwards. “Despite the long bus ride and Erie weather, Maddie Crabtree finished second and first year jumper, Haylee Hilliard, earned a tie for the sixth place medal. I’m very happy for what they contributed toward the team championship. “
Wells added a bronze in the 400 (1:03.30), giving DuBois two of the top three finishers in that event, while Grimm was third in the long jump (15-7) as two Lady Beavers placed in the Top 3 in that event as well.
“Lauren (Stroka) and Peyton (Grimm) had another great day in the jumps,” said assistant coach Justin Marshall. “They continue to push each other and have made for a heck of a one-two punch in those events. Audrey Kennis had a PR in triple jump, and is quickly figuring it out. She has a lot of potential for us as a jumper, and is only a freshman.
“We rested some girls in the sprints after a tough meet earlier in the week. We asked Leah (McFadden) to step up for us and in a couple of sprints today, in addition to her mid-distance events, and she she passed the test with flying colors. She’s the perfect example of what a senior leader looks like, and it shows up for us on a daily basis.”
McCoy collected a pair of podium finishes in the hurdles, placing fifth in the 300s (52.79) and seventh in the 100s (18.36).
“Kamryn and Abbie performed well under rainy and windy conditions,” said assistant coach Cassidy Van Horn, who works with the hurdlers. “They had a hard fought race competing against other skilled hurdlers. Both girls have worked hard since our meet Tuesday and we hope that carries into the rest of this season.”
Olivia Dressler (800, 2:44.83) and Sidney Beers (3,200 –12:53.11) added seventh place finishes on the track. Beers just missed out on another Top 8 as she was ninth in the 1,600.
“Sidney Beers had two good races in the mile and 2 mile, with a great kick the final 100 meters to pick up some huge team points,” said Sullivan.
The Lady Beaver 4x800 relay of Morgan Rothrock, Morgan King, Delaney Yarus and Dressler was fourth in 10:40.92.
The duo of Sarah DeFazio and Sydney Peace also tied for ninth in the pole vault.
“Usually getting home after 1 a.m. would have you dragging, but it’s funny how winning the team championship made a 2 1/2 hour bus ride almost enjoyable,” said Sullivan. “I don’t think most people realize the commitment these student athletes put into the sport of track and field.
“We pulled out of the high school at 9 a.m. and pulled in after 1 a.m.. That’s 16 hours of commitment, with most of them having hours in between events. It seems like 100 years ago, but I remember those long nights as an athlete in the 1980s.
“A big invitational is more than a regular game or dual track meet. It’s an event that most remember for a lifetime, especially when you are lucky enough to be part of a team championship winning team.”
When it came to Johnsonburg at McDowell, Stauffer was one of three Ramettes to take home golf medals. She also added a second in the 200 (27.54) and third in the 100 (13.54).
Alaina Sherry also won the javelin (103-7), while Ella Lindberg was tops in the discus (98-0) and fourth in the shot put (28-7).
Maddy MacAfee added a fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.79), while the Ramettes’ 4x400 (4:41.60) and 4x100 (55.33) relays placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Names were not available for those relays.