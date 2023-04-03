DUBOIS — On paper, it’s hard to dispute the success the DuBois girls track and field team enjoyed last season.
DuBois went undefeated in the regular season (9-0) and proceeded to win six events at the District 9 Class AAA Championships — breaking three school records and one D-9 meet record along the way.
However, the Lady Beavers fell short in achieving their ultimate goal — climbing back to the mountain top when it comes to being the best Class AAA team in District 9. Instead, it was the St. Marys Lady Dutch who captured their second team title in three years with 94 points, while DuBois (74) finished third behind Bradford (76).
DuBois was the gold standard in District 9 for nearly a decade, winning eight Class AAA team title in nine years from 2008-2016. But, the Lady Beavers haven’t won a team crown since 2016 and last season marked the fifth time in six D-9 meets that DuBois finished outside the Top 2 spots.
The Lady Beavers hope to end that team championship drought in 2023, as Sullivan and his staff welcome back a veteran squad despite losing 11 athletes to graduation.
DuBois returns all six competitors who played a part in the team’s six D-9 titles last season — a group headlined by juniors Morgan Roemer and Lauren Stroka and senior Madelyn Crabtree.
“We had an impressive regular season, pulling out several close victories,” said long-time DuBois head coach Scott Sullivan, who is entering his 35th season leading the Lady Beavers. “We sent six to Shippensburg (PIAA State Meet), broke three school records and even broke a District 9 record. But, we came up short in our team’s ultimate goal of bringing back the D-9 team title to DuBois Area.
“We expect a three team battle (again) with St. Marys and perennial power Bradford. My staff and I have paid extra attention to the holes in our lineup the past couple years. Our hope is to be well represented in all 18 events at the district level.
“It’s still early but we like the atmosphere and buzz that has been created by our upperclassmen leadership. This group of young ladies have already built a great chemistry and have fostered the team first concept.”
Roemer enjoyed a sensational sophomore season, one that saw her set new school records in the 1,600 (5:10.07) and 3,200 (10:51.92) during the season while winning gold in both events at districts. She also set a new D-9 AAA meet record with her run in the 3,200, as she crossed the finish line in 11:18.80.
Stroka did one better than Roemer in terms of D-9 titles, as she took home three gold medals at districts in the long and triple jumps, as well as the 4x100 relay. Stroka, who set a new school record in the triple jump (37-6 1/2), was joined on that relay squad by returning seniors Peyton Grimm and Gabby Horner and junior Jaylee Battaglia.
As for Crabtree, she won her second straight D-9 title in the high jump.
The Lady Beavers’ success this year will go beyond that group of state returnees, as DuBois has a roster that features a nice blend of veterans and newcomers. All told, Sullivan has 55 girls on the roster — 25 upperclassmen (11 seniors, 14 juniors) and 30 underclassmen (13 sophomores, 17 freshmen).
On the track, Roemer leads to lead a strong group of mid- and long-distance runners that have enjoyed success in both track and field and cross country throughout their careers.
“Morgan Roemer returns this season with high expectations after just missing a PIAA state medal in the 3,200 meter run by three seconds,” said Sullivan. “She is joined by fellow cross country standouts Morgan King and Sidney Beers. Sid is just now returning to us after another successful swimming season, and we are very pleased to have Morgan back after taking last year off. We are hoping to parlay their success from the fall cross country season to the distance team this spring.”
Beyond those three, senior Morgan Rothrock and junior Delaney Yarus will provide depth in the distance events, with senior Leah McFadden and junior Nicole Wells will do the same in the middle distance races.
“Leah has definitely taken a leadership role and Nik has shown great promise already this preseason,” said Sullivan. “Melina Powers (sophomores) returns this season after recovering from surgery and looks to be on her way to being one of our top runners. Newcomers showing promise include (freshmen) Izzy Hanley and Aaliyah Schuckers.”
With the entire 4x100 relay team back, the Lady Beavers’ sprinting group should be one of the biggest strengths on the team, as will the jumping squads with the likes of Stroka, Grimm and Crabtree back.
“We are fortunate to return most of our sprinters and jumpers from last year. It’s a strong group once again,” said assistant coach Justin Marshall, who works with those athletes. “The District champion 4x100 relay team of Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, and Lauren Stroka are all back and look strong this preseason. All four will run either the 100, 200 or both. Freshmen Sydney Graham and Gwen Yoder did very well in 8th grade last season, and I am excited to see how that transitions to varsity.
“We have a really good group of returning long jumpers this year. Grimm (2021) and Stroka (2022) are both former district champions in the event. Horner, Battaglia, Abbie McCoy, along with freshmen Sydney Graham and Lucy Williams, will join Grimm and Stroka to form one of the strongest long jump groups we have ever had.
“Stroka also returns to defend her district title in triple jump, but she is our only returner in the event. However, we have some very talented girls working in the pit this spring, and the expectation is to have a very good group.”
The hurdlers are led by seniors Kamryn Fontaine, who recently signed to continue her track career at West Chester, and Abbie McCoy.
“The entire group of seniors this year were freshman during the Covid 2020 season and deserve a lot of credit for their successes the last three years despite losing out on an important and crucial freshman year,” said assistant coach Cassidy (O’Donnell) VanHorn. “Returning seniors Kamryn Fontaine and Abbie McCoy are leading the hurdlers this year.
“Fontaine looks for redemption this year and hopes to retake her 2021 100 hurdle District 9 champion title that she fell short of by one thousandth of a second to last year. Abbie is a multi-sport athlete and it shows. Her dedication, attitude, and overall sense of leadership makes her one of our most successful hurdlers. Senior Amber Eberly has been putting in hard work in hopes for it to pay off earning points for us.
“We have numerous underclassman, led by Sarah Hickman, who joined us this year and are learning the ins and outs of what it takes to be an successful hurdler at the high school level and we look for their future successes.”
When it comes to the high jump, assistant coach Bill Edwards is looking for some new athletes to step up behind Crabtree, as that is one event where graduation hit the team hard.
“The good news from the high jump mat is two-time D-9 champ Madelyn Crabtree returns for her final season,” said Edwards. “The bad news is she is the only one returning from last season’s high jump roster.
“Therefore, the search for those that can fill the jumping void continues by leaps and bounds. Several girls vying for those positions include, (freshmen) Audrey Kennis and Avery Fontaine.”
Another event the returns depth is the pole vault, as assistant coach Jason Shilala has several girls back he has been working with the last couple years.
“Senior Sarah Defazio and juniors Mya Jones, Sydney Peace and Abby Riffe return to lead a strong group of pole vaulters with a lot of experience,” said Shilala, who works with the vaulters on both the boys and girls teams. “The group is looking to improve on a successful 2022 season. The group has set high goals for 2023 and has been working extremely hard. Newcomer Danielle Peace (freshman) will add depth to the roster.”
One area the team will look to improve upon scoring-wise in 2023 is the throwing events, and with several returnees, Sullivan is hopeful the throwers will take another step forward this season. Brad Sweet, a boys assistant coach, works with the throwers on both teams.
“Our field team will be led by our top field point scorer from last year Mackenzie Prouty (junior) and the Carney sisters, Jasmine (junior) and Ariel (sophomore),” said Sullivan. “Alissa Stevens (sophomore) returns and looks to improve on her freshmen campaign. Freshmen Audrey Kennis and Avery Fontaine have shown promise in the javelin, an event that looks to be wide open this year for district place winners.
“My staff and I are chomping at the bit to get this season started and to see just how successful the team can be. We’ve once again loaded the schedule with very competitive invitationals. It’s good to get out of District 9 and see some of the state’s best competition. With trips scheduled to Latrobe, Lock Haven University, Erie McDowell and Altoona, I’m sure we will be battle tested and ready to fight for the D9 title on May 19.”
DuBois opens its season Tuesday at home with a tri-meet against Elk County Catholic and Clarion-Limestone.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ella Chirico, Madelyn Crabtree, Sarah Defazio, Amber Eberly, Kamryn Fontaine, Peyton Grimm, Jessica Hnat, Gabby Horner, Abbie McCoy, Leah McFadden, Morgan Rothrock.
Juniors: Jaylee Battaglia, Sidney Beers, Jasmine Carney, Olivia Dressler, Mya Jones, Morgan King, Shelby Laukitis, Sydney Peace, Mackenzie Prouty, Abagail Riffe, Morgan Roemer, Lauren Stroka, Nicole Wells, Delaney Yarus.
Sophomores: Ariel Carney, Mikayla Garstka, Kamren Geist, Avelyn Geppert, Aaliyah Hawk, Haylee Hilliard, Aleah Irwin, Lindsey Johnson, Elaina Minaya, Antonia Ng, Melina Powers, Kloe Roy, Alissa Stevens.
Freshmen: Lindzie Crandall, Avery Fontaine, Sydney Graham, Isabella Hanley, Sarah Hickman, Audrey Kennis, Brooke Morris, Dani Peace, Rylee Ruchlewicz, Aaliyah Schuckers, Sophia Sconzo, Breanna Smiley, Queena Song, Grace Spicher, Lucy Williams, Adalyn Witherite, Gwenyth Yoder.