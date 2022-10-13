DUBOIS — With a huge showdown against perennial District 9 power Clarion looming tonight, Wednesday’s matchup vs. cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic had the potential for the DuBois volleyball team to be “’looking ahead” and past the Lady Cardinals.
That scenario never played out though, as a focused DuBois squad blitzed DCC in straight sets, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8 to improve to 12-1 and tale some momentum into tonight’s match against the Lady Cats.
DuBois dominated the service line in the sweep, racking up 24 aces in three sets while putting together nine different service runs of three or more points — including four of five or more.
Five Lady Beavers finished with seven or more points, led by Jess Pfaff who had a match-high 14 to go along with six aces. Emma Delp also reached double figures with 10 points (6 aces),.
Ava Baronick and Morgan Pasternak notched nine and eight points, respectively, with Pasternak dropping in a match-high seven aces. Emily Snyder added seven points (3 aces), while Kendra Cowan had four points (1 ace) and Gabby Gulvas three (1 ace).
“We have a big one tomorrow (Thursday night at Clarion), so we had to come out of this game playing good,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “You can’t be sloppy and playing lazy. You have be sort of sharp, and I thought they were.
“I don’t know quite how to say it, but I think they (DCC) were a little intimidated coming in, but they played okay. They had some decent serves, which we need to see.
“We didn’t have too many service errors, which is usually an indicator if we;re focused in a game or not. And, I thought we passed the ball well, and Gabby (Gulvas) passed the ball well and Jess (Pfaff) always does. So, we did a good job in the back row handling a good ball and that makes it easy for the hitters and setter at the net.”
The match got off to a slow start as Central’s Marina Hanes and Cowan traded points in each team’s first serve before the teams traded sideouts.
DuBois quickly grabbed control of the game when Pfaff stepped to the line, as the Lady Beaver senior ripped off a 10-point run to promptly make it 14-3. Pfaff had five aces in the spurt, while Madelyn Crabtree had a pair kills and Pasternak had one.
Pasternak then rattled off five straight points, four of which were aces, and the rout was on at 21-5. Gulvas finished off the opening set with back-to-back points as DuBois won 25-7.
The Lady Beavers carried that momentum into game No. 2 and jumped out to a 7-1 lead as Baronick and Cowan each had three-point stints. Pfaff had two kills in that opening stretch and Delp one.
DuBois never left off the gas pedal from there, getting three more points from Pfaff, two by Delp and three by Pasternak to build a 19-6 advantage. All three of those Pasternak points came on aces, while Pfaff and Delp each had one.
Baronick then put DuBois on the verge of winning the set with a four-point spurt to make it 24-8. The Lady Cardinals didn’t go away quietly though, getting a sideout and two points on the serve of Hanes to reach double figures.
However, Hanes then missed a serve to give DuBois the 25-11 victory. Hanes finished with four service points, which equaled the total the rest of her teammates had on the night.
Hanes opened the third set with her final point courtesy of a Jessy Frank kill, but DuBois quickly ran away from the Lady Cardinals thanks to a sideout, a Gulvas ace and a seven-point run by Snyder that featured three aces and a block and kill by Pfaff.
Delp then all but put the set and match away two with eight straight points, five of which came on aces, to put the Lady Beavers up 21-5. Two points by Baronick then finished off the set and sweep, with Pfaff blasting her fifth kill of the night on match point. Delp and Cowan also had five kills, while Pasternak had four.
Central Catholic has another tough match this even as it hosts Elk County Catholic.