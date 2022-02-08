DUBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team celebrated its seniors in style Monday night, putting together arguably its best all-around performance of the year to capture a lopsided 56-25 Senior Night victory against visiting Bradford.
DuBois honored its five seniors — Brooke Chewning, Abby Geist-Salone, Isabella Geist-Salone, Sarah Henninger, Allie Snyder — prior to the game, then sent that quintet out to start all four quarters.
The group played a big role in a memorable win on their Senior Night, one that produced the Lady Beavers’ highest point total of the season. The team’s previous high came in a 46-43 victory vs. DuBois Central Catholic back in Decembe at the Brookville Holiday Tournament.
Chewning (5 points) and Snyder (4 points) led the way in the scoring category for that senior group, while Henninger pulled down seven boards.
However, it was junior Madison Rusnica and Alexas Pfeufer who really jump-started the DuBois offense in the game. Pfeufer hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first quarter, while Rusnica added a hoop to give the Lady Beavers a 10-point lead (13-3) after one quarter.
DuBois pushed that lead to 21 points (33-12) at the half before stumbling a little in the third as the Lady Owls cut its deficit to 19 (42-23). The Lady Beavers owned the fourth though, putting together a 14-2 quarter to win going away 56-25.
DuBois (9-9) invoked the 30-point mercy rule (56-25) on its final basket of the night by Maddy Orzechowski with 1:09 to play.
Rusnica led all scorers with 15 points and added six rebounds, while Pfeufer finished with 14, including four 3-pointers. Fellow junior Teegan Runyon added eight points off the bench.
“It was a good team effort, and it was so nice to get a win for the seniors,” said DuBois coach Rodney Thompson. “I came in here and have tried to develop leaders out of girls who really haven’t led (before).
“In my opinion, the seniors have done the best they could with what they have been given and the amount of (playing) time they had in the past. They try to lead in other ways too. They have tried to step up, and tonight to get a win with them sort of at the helm of it was nice to see.
Rusty (Rusnica) and Lex (Pfeufer) from an offensive standpoint where really good, and Teegan (Runyon) came off the bench in the first half. She got a travel call on that first one (shot), but just let it rip after that and did a nice ob.
Bradford’s Alanna Benson opened the scoring in the first minute, but Chewning quickly put DuBois up when she completed a 3-point play on a strong drive to the basket. Chewning added a pair of free throws just over a minute later to make it 5-2, and the Lady Beavers trailed from there.
Pfeufer wasted little time making her presence felt once she entered the game, hitting a pair of 3-pointers just 56 seconds apart to make it 11-3 before a Rusnica hoop with 35 seconds left made it 13-3 at quarter’s end.
Bradford (2-16) scored the first three points of the second, but DuBois quickly countered with an 8-1 sport to push its lead out to 14 at 21-7. Isabella Geist-Salone started that run with a hoop, while Rusnica scored the other six.
Kalie Dixon momentarily slowed that run with a hoop, but Pfeufer and Rusnica promptly countered on the other end to make it 25-9 with 2:47 left in the quarter. Rusnica had eight points in the period.
DuBois closed the half on 8-3 spurt from there to tale a 33-12 lead into the break. Runyon scored five of her eight points in that closing run.
The Lady Beavers carried that momentum into the third quarter, where Snyder and Abby Geist-Salone each scored hoops in the opening minute to make it a 25-point game.
It looked like DuBois might run away from the Lady Owls at that point, but Bradford outscored the Lady Beavers 11-5 over the final 6:08 of the third to get its deficit back under 20 at 42-23 by quarter’s end.
Dixon started that run with a 3-point play, while Benson went 4 of 4 at the foul line. Dixon finished with a team-high 10 points, while Benson had six.
Bradford then scored the opening basket of the fourth, but DuBois held the Lady Owls scoreless over the final 6:51 as the Lady Beavers closed the game on a 14-0 stretch.
“I thought defensively we did all right and threw a couple different things at them,” said Thompson. “Our offense was the most encouraging thing tonight. I think we’ve had decent defense for most of the year, but starting to see those shots go in offensively ... that was absolutely a welcoming sight.”
DuBois is back in action Thursday at Punxsutawney before playing at cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic on Friday.
DUBOIS 56, BRADFORD 25
Score by Quarters
Bradford 3 9 11 2 — 25
DuBois 13 20 9 14 — 56
Bradford—25
Benson 1 4-6 6, Close 0 1-2 1, Dixon 2 9-6 10, Schleicher 3 0-0 6, Persichini 0 0-3 0, Stiles 1 0-0 2, Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 11-20 25.
DuBois—56
Allie Snyder 2 0-2 4, Abby Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Isabella Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 1 3-3 5, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Madison Rusnica 5 4-6 15, Alexas Pfeufer 5 0-0 14, Teegan Runyon 3 1-2 8, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Madi Eckley 0 0-0 0, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Lynx Lander 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 10-15 56.
Three-pointers: Bradford 0, DuBois 6 (Rusnica, Pfeufer 4, Runyon).