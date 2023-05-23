DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team wasted little time dispatching City League foe Brashear, 17-1 in three innings Monday in the opening round of the District 6/8/9 Class 5A subregional playoffs.
The Lady Beavers scored 17 runs on 17 hits and got a strong outing in the circle from Emma Delp in a two and half inning game that took just 49 minutes to complete.
Delp, the beneficiary of all that offense, allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out six as DuBois notched its three straight win against a District 8 team in the subregional opener and the second in a row via the 15-run mercy rule.
The Lady Beavers won 17-2 in four innings last year at Obama Academy and bested Brashear, 10-3, two years ago.
Senior Gabby Gulvas fueled the DuBois offensive attack, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs, including a grand slam to deep right-center field in an eight-run bottom of the second.
Haley Reed followed that shot with an inside-the-park home run, while Teegan Runyon added a three-run triple. Reed finished with two hits, as did Bree Weible.
“Emma threw real well today,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “When Emma is relaxed, she throws well. It’s a little towards the end of the season here, but she’s throwing well. We also put the bat on the ball. I mean’s Gabby homer was a monster shot.
“We knew coming in that we should beat Brashear, not that we were overlooking them. Obviously, our game plan is we need to beat either Hollidaysburg to Central Mountain next Tuesday to get to the show (states).
“We got everyone in today too, and I wanted to get the younger ones an at-bat and get a taste of it (playoffs). Aaliyah Estrada is a senior and didn’t start, so I wanted to get her an at-bat and in on defense.
“We have graduation coming up this weekend too, so they’re going to be off for a couple days then. We’ll get back to practice (today), then relax over the weekend and probably back at it on Monday.”
Delp came out firing and retired the side in order in the first, recording a pair of strikeouts.
DuBois then jumped on Brashear starter Kylee Clifton for nine runs in the bottom of the first, sending 13 batters to the plate in the process.
Reed got things started with a walk with one out and promptly stole second before scoring on a single by Audrey Hale. Alex Pfeufer followed with a double that chased home courtesy runner Morgan Pasternak, who didn’t start as she continues to work her way back into the lineup after being hit by a pitch against Punxsutawney on May 10.
Clifton then got Ava Baronick to pop up for out No. 2, but the Lady Beavers were far from done in the inning.
Jordan McGranor jump-started a big two-out rally with a single that plated Pfeufer to make it 3-0. Singles by Lynx Lander and Weible loaded the bases for Runyon, who cleared them with a triple to right field.
Gulvas kept the inning going as she beat out an infield single that brought home Runyon. Reed then reached on an infield single of her own before Hale hit a fly ball to right that was dropped, which allowed both Gulvas and Reed to score to put DuBois up 9-0 before the Lady Bulls got out of the inning.
Brashear countered with a run in the second as Lara Bongiorni ripped a double to right-center. She went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Danielle Kohr.
Borgiorni proved to be Brashear’s lone base runner of the day, as Delp retired the final five batters she faced — the last four via strikeout.
Meanwhile, DuBois put the 15-run rule into play with an eight-run bottom of the second, sending 14 batters to the plate this time.
Baronick reached on an error to open the inning and went to third on a groundout by McGranor. Lander followed with her second hit of the day to plate Baronick. Weible then smacked her second single of the day, while a walk by Runyon loaded the bases with one out.
That brought Gulvas to the plate, and she crushed a Clifton pitch to right-center for a grand slam that hit off the metal fencing by the outfield walkway. Reed then rifled a pitch into right that burned the right fielder as she sprinted around the bases for back-to-back home runs to put the Lady Beavers up 15-1.
Pinch-hitter Aaliyah Estrada then ripped a single to left and hustled around to third when the ball got past the outfielder. Baronick followed with a double to left to score Estrada to put the mercy rule into play.
The Lady Beavers weren’t quite finished, though, as singles by Delp and Lander produced their 17th and final run. Pinch-hitter Stasija Daniluk added an infield single before Brashear finally got out of the inning.
Three quick strikeouts by Delp in the third finished off the win and put DuBois (15-3) in Tuesday’s subregional championship game against the District 6 champ. Central Mountain plays Hollidaysburg for the D-6 crown on Wednesday at St. Francis at 2:30 p.m.
DUBOIS 17,
BRASHEAR 1, 3 innings
Score by innings
Brashear 010 — 1
DuBois 98x — 17
Brashear-1
Kylee Clifton p 2000, Breanna Stowe ss 1000, Manah Egenlauf cf 1000, Madison Egenlauf c 1000, Lara Bangiorni lf 1110, Danielle Kohr 3b 1001, Jayla Carrington 1b 1000, Gabby Dietz 2b 0000, H. Willy ph 1000, Ahjah Reed rf 1000, H. Smith rf 0000. Totals: 10-1-1-1.
DuBois-17
Gabby Gulvas cf 3225, Haley Reed lf 2321, Audrey Hale c 2011, Morgan Pasternak cr 0100, Aaliyah Estrada ph-3b 1110, Alexas Pfeufer 3b-c 3111, Ava Baronick 1b 3211, Jordan McGranor dp 2111, Lynx Lander ss 2221, Layden Mooney ph 1011, Bree Weible rf 2220, Stasija Daniluk ph 1010, Teegan Runyon 2b 2213, Emma Delp p (flex) 1010. Totals: 25-17-17-15.
Errors: Brashear 3, DuBois 0. LOB: Brashear 0, DuBois 3. 2B: Bongiorni; Pfeufer, Baronick. 3B: Runyon. HR: Gulvas, Hale.
Pitching
Brashear: Kylee Clifton-2 IP, 17 H, 17 R, 12 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Emma Delp-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Delp. Losing pitcher: Clifton.