PITTSBURGH — The DuBois softball team entered the playoffs riding a three-game losing streak in the final week of the regular season, but the Lady Beavers righted the ship in a big way Monday in a lopsided 17-2, 4-inning mercy-rule victory against Obama Academy in a District 6/8/9 Class 5A subregional game.
DuBois (14-4) scored two runs in the first and never looked back from there as the Lady Beavers plated five runs each in the second, third and fourth innings to invoke the 15-run mercy rule.
And, it was a balanced offensive attack for the Lady Beavers, one that saw nine different players collect a hit. Morgan Pasternak led the way, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Bella Gregory finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Lauren Walker had three RBIs and Jaden Swatsworth two RBIs, while Gabby Gulvas posted two hits and three runs scored. Alexas Pfeufer also had two hits.
Senior lefty Allie Snyder was the beneficiary of all that offense, as she tossed a three-hitter to get the win in the circle. She allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out seven and walking one.
“It wasn’t the way we wanted to enter the playoffs (3-game losing streak),” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “But, at the same time, I was pretty confident this group could regroup and get back focused again and get everybody on board with what the goal is. And, I think we’re okay.
“I was happy with the way we came back and hit the ball and played good defense. Allie pitched a good game, and I got all my seniors a chance to bat. That was goal I had with this being their last run at it.”
Nosker used a little small ball in the top of the first to get his team going.
Henninger led off the game with a single to left and was bunted to second by Gulvas. Walker then reached on an error before Pasternak plated both runners with a single to center to make it 2-0.
Snyder then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the first before DuBois jumped on Obama starter Jenna Hollerich for five more runs in the second.
Snyder jump-started the inning with a double to left before Kat Patton was hit by a pitch. Swatsworth then doubled down the right-field line to plate both runners to make it 4-0.
Henninger then reached on a fielder’s choice on which Swatsworth was safe at third when a throw was bobbled. DuBois capitalized on that error.
Gulvas scored Swatsworth on an infield single, then Walker plated Henninger on a groundout before Gulvas came home when Pasternak reached on an error as DuBois led 7-0 after one and half innings.
Obama got one of those runs back in the bottom of the second as Hollerich hammered a Snyder pitch over the fence in left for a leadoff home run. Hollerich also scored Obama’s second run in the bottom of the fourth when she drew a walk with one out and came home on a two-out single by Sara Strobel after an error extended the inning.
In between, the Lady Beavers scored 10 more runs — five each in the third and fourth innings.
Two errors to open the top of the third started a big inning for the Lady Beavers, who loaded the bases with one out.
Gulvas scored a run with a long single off the fence in left before Walker hit a sac fly to right. Pasternak then ripped her second two-run single of the game, this one to right field. Gregory punctuated the inning with a single to center to bring home Pasternak for a 12-1 advantage.
Senior Brooke Chewning led off the fourth with an infield single and promptly stole second. She scored two batters later on a Henninger sac fly to right. Gulvas followed with a walk and took second on a wild pitch before scoring on a Walker single to left.
After Pasternak was hit by a pitch, Pfeufer smacked a run-scoring single to left before Gregory lined a double to center to plate DuBois’ final two runs of the day to help send the Lady Beavers to the subregional final against the District 6 champ.
Central Mountain and Bellefonte battle for the D-6 title on Wednesday at St. Francis at 5 p.m.
“Obviously, I told them our next game we need to be ready to play,” said Nosker. “We need to play stellar ball and can’t make mistakes. And, we’ll see where it goes.”
The subregional final will be played on May 31 at a District 9 site.
DUBOIS 17,
OBAMA ACADEMY 2, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 255 5 — 17
Obama 010 1 — 2
DuBois—17
Sarah Henninger ss 3311 Gabby Gulvas rf 2321, Teegan Runyon cr-2b 0100, Lauren Walker 1b 3213, Morgan Pasternak cf 3225, Alexas Pfeufer c 4021, Haley Reed cr 0100, Bella Gregory 3b-dp 4023, Allie Snyder p 4010, Kat Patton dp-3b 1200, Jaden Swatsworth 2212, Dory Morgan ph-rf 1000, Brooke Chewning (flex) 1110. Totals: 28-17-13-16.
Obama Academy—2
Mya Quirrels cf 2000, Emma Reints c 2000, Malerie Branson ss 2000, Jenna Hollerich 1211, Kameron Coles-Pollard rf 2000, Anabelle Schiulli 3b 2000, Sara Strobel 2b 2011, Lauren Armant lf 2010, Cora Myers 1b 1000. Totals: 16-2-3-2.
Errors: DuBois 1. Obama 5. LOB: DuBois 5, Obama 3. 2B: Gregory, Snyder, Swatsworth. HR: Hollerich. SF: Henninger, Walker. SAC: Gulvas. HBP: Pasternak (by Hollerich), Patton (by Hollerich). SB: Pasternak, Chewning.
Pitching
DuBois: Allie Snyder-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Obama: Jenna Hollerich-4 IP, 13 H, 17 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Hollerich.