DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team suffered a heartbreaking end Tuesday to what was a turnaround season as the Lady Beavers saw Central Mountain rally for a 6-5 victory in the District 6/8/9 Class 5A subregional title game at Heindl Field.
The contest was one of big momentum swings, and it was DuBois that seemed to have all of that early on as the Lady Beavers capitalized on four Central Mountain errors in the second and third innings to push five runs across the plate.
DuBois (14-5) looked to be in complete control against Central Mountain (20-2), as the Lady Beavers took that 5-0 advantage into the fifth. That’s when things started to unravel for the Lady Beavers as senior pitcher Allie Snyder appeared to loose some steam on a hot day on the turf at Heindl.
Central Mountain came alive with a two-spot in the fifth, capitalizing on the Lady Beavers decision to bring in the infield in with no outs and the bases loaded. Snyder eventually got out of the jam, but the Lady Wildcats put the pressure right back on the lefty in the sixth and scored three more runs to tie the game.
Snyder struggled with her location in the two innings, walking four and hitting two others. Another hit batsman with two outs in the seventh proved to be the final undoing for Snyder and the Lady Beavers.
That hit batter, Caitlyn Watson, took second on a wild pitch and scored the eventual winning run on a double to left-center by Allison Lininger, who led the Central Mountain attack by going 4-for-5 with the double and two RBIs.
Lady Wildcat pitcher Adalynne McKeague then finished off the win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to propel Central Mountain into the state playoffs. McKeague retired the final eight batters she faced after the Lady Beavers roughed her up early in the game.
Central Mountain’s comeback spoiled big days at the plate for a trio of DuBois seniors who played their final games in a Lady Beaver uniform. Lauren Walker, Kat Patton and Jaden Swatsworth went a combined 8-for-11 with four RBIs and two runs scored. The rest of DuBois’ lineup was 0-for-21.
Patton and Walker each had three hits, with Patton driving in three runs and Walker one. Swatsworth was 2-for-3.
“That was a tough one to swallow,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “Like Coach (Dan) Snyder said in our meeting. I’d rather lose 10-0 than lose a 6-5 game like that when we had a 5-0 lead.
“We were slowly losing steam, and you could see that. And, they were gaining steam.
Snyder worked out of early trouble in the first as Central Mountain had runners reach on a single and an error with one out. The lefty settled in front there and allowed just two hits over the ensuing three innings.
Meanwhile, DuBois got Snyder the lead in the second.
Alexas Pfeufer reached on an error to open the inning and wound up at second base. Bella Gregory followed with a walk before McKeague fielded a comebacker. Patton then reached on a bunt single that scored courtesy runner Teegan Runyon to make it 1-0.
Swatsworth followed with a groundball to short, but Caitlyn Watson’s throw to the plate was off the mark and allowed Gregory to score. After Sarah Henninger popped up, Gabby GUlvas drew a walk to load the bases and extend the winning.
Walker stepped in and ripped a ball up the middle that deflected off McKeague’s glove toward a vacant second base position. Patton scored on the infield single and Nosker tried to get more and sent Swatsworth who was coming from second.
Unfortunately for DuBois, Central Mountain threw out Swatsworth at home to end the inning with Morgan Pasternak standing in the on deck circle.
DuBois kept the pressure on McKeague in the third and pushed its lead to 5-0 with with two more runs.
Pasternak got things started when she reached on an error to open the inning. McKeague countered with two straight outs before Snyder reached on an error that extended the inning.
Courtesy runner Bree Weible then stole second before Patton plated both Lady Beavers with a single to left. Swatsworth kept things going with a single to right, but McKeague halted the rally there by getting Henninger to hit a liner to second for the final out.
Both teams put runners in scoring position in the fourth but came up empty before Central Mountain broke the ice against Snyder in the fifth.
The Lady Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs on a pair of walks around a single by Lininger. DuBois elected to bring the infield in at that point in hopes of cutting down a run at the plate
However, Madison Hardy hit a hard chopper that bounced just over a leaping Swatsworth at second base for a RBI single. The play would have been a routine out with the infield back.
DuBois did cut a run down at home on the ensuing play before Snyder struck out Sophie Mitchell. But the lefty then hit Kesley Burrows to force in a second run to make it 5-2.
McKeague then worked around one-out singles by Patton and Swatsworth in the bottom of the fifth before the Lady Wildcats pulled even with three runs in the sixth.
Two walks and a hit batter helped ignite that rally, with Lininger and Madisyn Wian each having RBI singles in the frame to knot things at 5-5. Lininger’s RBI double in the seventh then gave Central Mountain its decisive run.
“We thought we had to cut the run at home (bases loaded in 5th) and was one of those chops that just went over Jaden’s head,” said Nosker. “Had see been back normal, it probably goes right to her. It was a call I made, and I stand by it. I just thought we had to bring them up a little bit.
“I feel bad too because I took a chance with Jaden early in the game (2nd inning) and got her thrown out at the plate. Hindsight is 20/20, but I should have held her with Morgan coming up to bat.
“We had some opportunities early, but didn’t quite capitalize (enough) on them. But, they gave their heart this whole year and did everything we asked of them. There is nothing to be ashamed about. Central Mountain is a great team and we wish them the best of luck.”
The game was the final one for nine DuBois seniors — Walker, Patton, Swatsworth, Henninger, Snyder, Gregory, Brooke Chewning, Dory Morgan and Sam Monella.
“This group of seniors held their own and turned the program around,” said Nosker. “That’s what we need to build on for the future.”
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 6,
DUBOIS 5
Score by Innings
CM 000 023 1 — 6
DuBois 032 000 0 — 5
Central Mountain—6
Caitlyn Watson ss 2200, Allison Lininger dp 5142, Harley Kunes 3b 3200, Madison Hardy 1b 3011, Taylor Doyle pr 0000, Madisyn Wian cf 4011, Sophie Mitchell lf 3010, Hana Styers ph 1000, Kelsey Burrows rf 3011, Adalynne McKeague p 3000, Audrey Walker ph 1000, Gracie Saar c 2000, Taylor Wahlers cr 0100, Katelyn Bowman c 1000, Haleigh Peters (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 30-6-8-5.
DuBois—5
Sarah Henninger ss 4000, Gabby Gulvas rf 3000, Lauren Walker 1b 4031, Morgan Pasternak cf 4100, Alexas Pfeufer c 3000, Teegan Runyon cr 0100, Bella Gregory 3b-dp 3100, Allie Snyder p 3000, Bree Weible cr 0100, Emma Delp ph 1000, Kat Patton dp-3b 4133, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3020, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 0000.
Errors: CM 4, DuBois 2. LOB: CM 12, DuBois 9. 2B: Lininger. HBP: Watson 2 (by Snyder), Burrows (by Snyder), Saar (by Burrows); Pfeufer (by McKeague). SB: Mitchell; Weible,
Pitching
CM: Adalynne McKeague-7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO, 4 HB.
Winning pitcher: McKeague. Losing pitcher: Snyder.