DuBOIS — Playing for the first time since finishing second at the Clarion Tournament on Saturday, the DuBois volleyball team made quick work of Bradford Thursday night, 25-10, 25-15, 25-12.
DuBois put together three of its most consistent sets on the same night this season despite head coach Jason Gustafson once again utilizing his deep bench and rotating more than a dozen girls into the lineup throughout the match.
That consistency was most prevalent at the service line, where the Lady Beavers had several multi-point service runs en route to nine different players recording two points or more.
Senior Eden Galiczynski led the way at the line, posting a match-high 13 points. Sophomore Morgan Pasternak had nine points, while senior Rachel Radaker and junior Pfaff dropped in seven and six, respectively. Senior Kat Patton added five points.
Pfaff also had a nice night at the net, where she notched seven kills. Only senior teammate Bella Gregory had more with nine. Pasternak and senior Lauren Walker each had three. Gregory also had three service points.
Alix Ordiway led Bradford with six kills, while Kalie Dixon had a team-high four service points.
“We played pretty steady tonight,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “Normally, we would have had a let down in set No. 2. We almost always do but didn’t tonight.
“We played really well in the tournament over the weekend, but I didn’t get the whole bunch in there. So, for me, they all are playing good, and the challenge is when you’re looking long-term you have to really settle on something from a continuity end.
“At the same time, my goal this year is to make sure everyone is involved and develop the underclassmen at the same time because they will be here next year. It’s a combination of 10 things, and really we’re fortunate we have that many kids on varsity who love playing and are keeping their kids when it might get frustrating (playing time-wise).
“We did a good job on the service line tonight. We had a couple service errors early but settled in and served consistent with as many girls as we put out there.
“Our ball control wasn’t as good as I thought it should be though, because we saw a lot of free balls and just didn’t convert them into offense. We really couldn’t run our middles, but our outside hitters do a good job converting when we’re out of system. They are able to put a ball away from a lot of different positions and tonight they did that well.”
DuBois jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead to open the match on Galiczynski’s serve. A series of sideouts ensued before Pasternak and Gregory each notched three points to push the Lady Beaver lead to 13-5. Emma Delp, Pfaff and setter Emily Snyder all had kills in that stretch.
Bradford never recovered from that spurt as DuBois ran away with the game, allowing the Lady Owls to get just three points on their own serve.
Galiczynski enjoyed a four-point run in her second service to make it 20-8, before Pfaff finished off the game with four straight points of her own. Pfaff ended things with a kill from the back row on set point. Galiczynski had seven of her 13 points in the opening game.
DuBois got off to another strong start in game No. 2 as Radaker rattled off five straight points, a run that featured an ace and kill by Walker, to make it 7-2. Pasternak then added a pair of points for a 10-3 advantage.
Galiczynski later had a three-point service stint, while Radaker dropped in a pair of aces to help push the Lady Beaver lead to nine at 20-11.
Bradford countered with a sideout and three points by Balie Dixon to make it 20-15, but that’s as close as the Lady Owls got.
Gregory hammered home a kill for a sideout before Pasternak served up the final four points of the game. That closing spurt featured two kills by Gregory and one each from Walker and Snyder. Gregory collected six of her nine kills in the game.
The third set opened as a back-and-forth battle with the teams trading sideouts. Each side had just one point on its serve through four service rotations.
That’s when DuBois seized control of the set.
Patton stepped to the line with things knotted 6-6 and ripped off five straight points, while Walker added two points on a Snyder block and Pfaff kill on DuBois’ next serve to make it 14-8.
Galiczynski added two points of her own before Pfaff and Abby Gest-Salone each netted two in the same service rotation push the DuBois lead to 12 at 22-10.
Two missed Bradford serves sandwiched around an ace by senior Leah Colville eventually gave DuBois the third set, 25-12, and the overall match 3-0.
DuBois finished second to host Clarion this past weekend in the Lady Cats’ annual tournament. The Lady Beavers reached the finals with a big win vs. Conneaut Area in the semifinals.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at Warren.