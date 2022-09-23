Pfaff to Delp
DuBois’ Jess Pfaff (15) sets up a kill shot for Emma Delp (21) during Thursday night’s match at Brookville. The Lady Beavers swept the hosts, 25-4, 25-6, 25-11 tp stay unbeaten at 7-0.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — It didn’t take long for the unbeaten DuBois Lady Beavers volleyball team to show that it wasn’t going to have a letdown after a five-set win at Central Mountain on Tuesday.

