DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers volleyball team got back on the winning track on Thursday night, sweeping the Brookville Lady Raiders, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16.
The Lady Raiders, winless on the short season thus far, battled the Lady Beavers and took the lead a handful of times early on in sets before DuBois would go on some runs to put the sets away — including 9-0 runs on two separate occasions in the second and third sets.
“Unforced errors are an issue right now,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “We’re making some silly mistakes that cost us a lot of points. But tonight I think we did a little bit better job of recognizing that and not doing too much with the ball. Then we served better — we served aggressive a lot more aggressive consistent tonight and didn’t have nearly as many service errors.”
Ava Baronick and Morgan Pasternak led the charge at the net, notching eight and six kills for the Lady Beavers, respectively, while Audrey Kennis had three kills and four block and Pasternak had two blocks of her own.
“Morgan had a pretty strong game tonight and bounced back a little bit,” Gustafson said. “Ava does a great job. She’s all over the place. Might’ve had a couple too many hitting errors but overall, she’s all over the court.”
As a team, the Lady Beavers had a dozen aces on the evening, led by Haley Reed’s seven — two of which came in the first two serves of the contest.
It was also Reed’s second game of the year, returning from injury as Gustafson said she got in one practice before Wednesday’s game against Clarion and then Thursday’s game.
“Haley hasn’t played a ton and she’s still trying to find her rhythm a little bit,” Gustafson said. “She did have a good game serving though.”
After falling in straight sets on Wednesday to Clarion, Gustafson said it was a good bounce-back game for his squad.
“We didn’t play anywhere near our best (Wednesday) and it showed,” Gustafson said. “But I thought today was good. Our energy was better. Communication is still not where it needs to be but overall it was a little bit more positive.”
After DuBois jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first set, Brookville battled back, eventually cutting it to 15-12.
But the Lady Beavers would seal the deal down the stretch, capped off by a Kennis kill to take a first set win at 25-18.
In the second set, a Pasternak ace saw DuBois lead 8-4 before Brookville tied it up. However that’s when the first 9-0 DuBois run took place as Reed picked up a point to make it 17-8
DuBois before a long volley fell the Lady Raiders’ way to end the run. Another 5-0 run by DuBois capped off the second set victory at 25-13 as Baronick finished it off with an ace.
The Lady Raiders didn’t go away quietly as they took a 4-3 lead and a 5-4 lead in the third set, with Eden Wonderling’s kill giving them a 5-4 lead. However, DuBois’ second 9-0 run then put the set and the game away for good. DuBois would eventually get a double-digit lead before Brookville got within seven.
But the Lady Beavers took advantage of an unforced error by Brookville that gave DuBois the sweep and the 25-16 third set win.
In defeat, Brookville head coach Joyce Reitz said she was proud of how they’ve made many improvements from a season ago.
“I think my team worked hard tonight,” Reitz said. “And in the past, in our first set they scored more points than they did in the entire three sets in the previous year. So there’s some positives.
“We did some things well. (DuBois) has some very good hitters and we were able to dig up some of their passes ... We didn’t give up the first ball every time and we were rallying back and forth quite a few times. I think that was an improvement in our team.”
DuBois (2-1) hosts St. Marys on Monday.
“All-in-all, it was definitely better tonight (than Wednesday’s loss),” Gustafson said. “We needed a game like that to get a little bit of confidence back. Overall it was pretty good ... It’s coming. Overall we’ll look better at the end of the year than we do today. We’re definitely seeing what we need to work on and that’s our focus right now.”
Brookville (0-3) is back on the court Saturday at the Brockway Tournament.
“We had a little bit of trouble with our serve receive but we picked that right back up and we were in the set — we weren’t totally out of any set tonight,” Reitz said. “We’ve improved from last year to now. This is my first year back so it’s a whole new thing.
“We’re trying to build a positive environment where we’re thinking about things positively to move forward for the next thing. So we’ll play again on Saturday so then we’ll take and build from the things we did today and transfer those to Saturday.”