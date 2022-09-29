DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers volleyball team got its record to 8-1 on the season with a decisive victory in straight sets over Punxsutawney, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.
“Tonight I think they did a good job in a lot of different facets,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “We handled the ball really well in serve-receive. Gabby (Gulvas) started us off with that. She started out with four or five passes to start the game. Morgan (Pasternak) and Jess (Pfaff) were taking some big swings out on the antennas, which was really good. But I think all in all ... We definitely played a better game on the service line and minimized our errors. The errors we did have later in the game — probably not as consequential — but when we needed to get a good serve in and challenge the receive, I thought we did that.”
Wednesday’s win comes after the Lady Beavers lost its first game of the year on Monday to Marion Center.
“Sometimes you need those matches and losses to get reset,” Gustafson said. “Talking with the girls, there were a lot of things that we weren’t doing as good as we had been ... So we recognized that and hopefully it sets us up for the second half of the year.”
Punxsy had tied DuBois on one occasion early in the third set, but besides that the Lady Beavers held a lead throughout and was able to control the game.
“I really emphasize to the kids everyday in practice — get better, get better,” Punxsy head coach Glenn Good said. “And they’ve done that. There’s just been two instance — this being one — where we’ve kind of taken that step back. Everything’s been progressing forward and you run into a team like this that does a whole bunch of different things and you don’t play as well as you’re capable of playing. I know these kids are capable of playing against good teams. Unfortunately they didn’t do that tonight. And we’re working on that consistency part.”
It was an all-around team effort for DuBois as Jessica Pfaff had eight kills and six aces, Emma Delp had five kills and six aces, Kendra Cowan had five kills and Morgan Pasternak had four kills and four aces.
“Jess and Morgan swung at the ball really well at the net,” Gustafson said. “Kendra was popping the ball in the middle. She took some of the best swings that she’s ever taken, I think. She had a really good game. And in the back row, Morgan played some good defense on the right side. Gabby did a really good job handling the ball in serve-receive. That’s the bottom like — if can control the ball and handle a tough serve, then you’re running your offense ... Those are a couple of the things that I thought were key. And we started out with some confidence.”
DuBois won the first set after jumping out to an 11-1 lead with Delp serving for the 8-0 portion of the run. Punxsy would battle back and get to within five at 14-9 before DuBois stretched it out again for a 25-14 first set win.
A 5-0 second set lead turned into a 10-5 Lady Beavers lead before DuBois stretched it out again, winning the second set with an identical 25-14 score.
DuBois then had a 4-2 lead before Punxsy tied it up at 4-4 thanks to a couple of errors. But they would get the lead right back and pull away for the sweep with a third set 25-13 win.
Punxsy’s Ciara Toven had five kills and three blocks while Kinsee Barnett was up in the net and had four blocks for the Lady Chucks.
“They’ve improved a lot since the first time we played them,” Gustafson said of Punxsy. Gustafson said.
DuBois is back on the court Monday at home against Warren.
“They’re good — that’ll be a really good test,” Gustafson said of Warren. “I’m just glad we bounced back from a loss and not to just win a game, but we played pretty good.”
Punxsy falls to 4-7 on the year, but Good said the Lady Chucks’ record can be a bit deceiving.
“Other than DuBois, we’ve won a set against every team we’ve played,” Good said. “A couple points here and there and less mistakes and all of a sudden we’re 7-4, just as easy as 4-7.”
The Lady Chucks play again on Tuesday at St. Marys.
“We’ve got to put this behind us,” Good said. “Don’t worry about it, come to practice with a fresh attitude and we look to St. Marys to play them.”