DuBOIS — Coming off a five-set win at Warren Tuesday night, those involved with the DuBois volleyball program entered Thursday’s matchup against Ridgway worried about a possible letdown after such a big victory.
And, that anticipated letdown happened as the Lady Beavers played flat for a large portion of the night against a scrappy Lady Elkers squad. Despite that, DuBois managed to elevate its play when needed and still swept Ridgway, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 to improve to 8-0 on the season.
DuBois was led by the duo of senior Bella Gregory and junior Jess Pfaff, who came up big both at the line and at the net. Gregory led all players in service points (14) and aces (5) while adding four kills. Pfaff powered the DuBois hitters with nine kills and had six points.
Junior Emma Delp also provided a big spark for DuBois when she entered the match in the second set and posted five kills and two blocks between the final two games.
Carli Thomas enjoyed a big night for Ridgway as she tied Pfaff with a match-high nine kills and scored a team-high seven points, including three aces.
“I tend to get a little impatient when it just doesn’t look right, and it didn’t tonight,” said DuBois coach Jason Gustafson. “Sometimes there is a lot of reasons for that. Their (Ridgway’s) game is a little unconventional, so you see a lot of first ball contacts and second ball contacts coming over, whereas we practice and try to play and teach in a system. So, it can be troublesome because you’re not use to it.
“Ridgway served the ball well, and had a few errors, but I feel like they served way more aggressive than we did in games 1 and 2. We served like we didn’t want to make a mistake and they served like they were trying to score points.
“But, we did a decent job settling down after the first game and took care of the ball better. I always gauge everything off our middles, and if we get them hitting the ball, then we’re passing the ball and controlling the ball well. And, Emma Delp came in the second set (in the middle) and gave us a spark and has been playing very well lately. You want to have that anchor at the net, and she’s definitely been that for us lately.”
DuBois actually came out of the gate strong, grabbing a quick 7-1 lead on two missed by Ridgway, three points by Pfaff and two from senior Rachel Radaker.
Ridgway countered with a three-point spurt by Liz Geyer to get within two at 8-6 before a sideout and three points from Gregory pushed the Lady Beaver back out to six (12-6).
DuBois later made it an eight-point advantage on a point from Pfaff, but Ridway promptly countered with a sideout and a four-point run by Thomas that featured two aces and a kill by Kayla Reynolds.
The second of those aces made it a three-point set again at 17-14 but Ridgway could never get any closer than that.
DuBois Morgan Pasternak and Geyer traded two-point service stints late in the set as the Lady Beavers eventually won the game, 25-21.
Set No. 2 saw Ridgway open fast, as a sideout and three points by Gilmore put the Lady Elkers up 4-0. A long series of sideouts ensued before a three-point spurt by Eden Galiczynski momentarily put DuBois up 11-10.
Ridgway quickly regained the lead (15-12) thanks to a trio of points of Thomas. The Lady Elkers maintained the lead late into set before a three-point run by Gregory gave DuBois a 20-18 advantage. Gregory scored two of those points on aces, while the third came courtesy of a Pfaff kill.
Two more points by Pasternak then made it 23-19, but Ridgway didn’t go away quietly. The Lady Elkers tried their best pulling within one at 24-23 on back-to-back points by Gilmore, which came on a Thomas block and kill by Payton Delhunty.
DuBois took a timeout at that point, and following that break in the momentum, ended the set on the ensuing point when Galiczynski tipped over a shot instead of making a set.
The third set then opened as a back-and-forth battle with both sides struggling to score. Ridgway got two points from Hannah Miller to lead 5-3 before DuBois grabbed the momentum on a six-point run by Gregory that featured an ace along with a kill and block by Delp.
That spurt put DuBois up 12-7 and the Lady Beavers maintained that advantage the rest of the way, adding single points by Galiczynski, Pfaff, Pasternak, Gregory and then Galiczynski again on match point to win the set 25-18 and the match 3-0.
Galiczynksi finished with five points, while Pasternak had four and two kills.
DuBois returns to action Saturday at the Freeport Tournament.