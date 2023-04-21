PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls track and field team dominated the running and jumping events Wednesday to sweep a tri-meet at Punxsutawney that also featured DuBois Central Catholic.
The Lady Beavers won 10 of the 11 events overall on the track and two of the three jumps to easily outdistance both host Punxsy (96-54) and DCC (116-34) to improve to 6-0 on the season.
“We performed well against a strong, well-coached Punxsy squad,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “We took our lumps in the field but put together quite the turnaround in the other 15 events.
“We have a busy month in front of us, but we will keep working hard and strive to improve every meet. We have a couple athletes with bumps and bruises that had to miss a meet, but we should be back to full strength next week. We are anxious to keep our momentum going forward, heading into the always competitive Bald Eagle (Lock Haven) Invite.”
DuBois was once again led by juniors Morgan Roemer and Lauren Stroka, who ended the day with four and three wins, respectively.
Roemer pulled off another individual triple first-place day in the 800 (2:33.87), 1,600 (5:37.70) and 3,200 (13:37.75). She also teamed up with Morgan Rothrock, Olivia Dressler and Delaney Yarus in the 4x800 relay and anchored the squad to victory in 10:35.77.
As for Stroka, she pulled off the double in the long (16-2 1/2) and triple (34-9) triples while also anchoring the 4x100 relay to victory in 52.98. She teamed up with the usual trio of Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner and Peyton Grimm in that event.
Battaglia added a win in the 100 dash, crossing the line with a personal-best time of 13.29 while also placing second to teammate Leah McFadden in the 200, 28.42-28.66. Stroka added a runner-up finish to Battaglia in the 100.
The Lady Beavers also swept the hurdles races, with Kamryn Fontaine claiming the 100s (17.14) and Abbie McCoy the 300s (51.58). Fontaine was third in the 300s and McCoy third in the 100s.
DuBois’ final win came in the pole vault, where Sarah DeFazio was one of five athletes to clear 7-6 but took home the win based on scratches. Teammates Sydney Peace and Mya Jones also cleared that height and were second and third, respectively.
The Lady Beavers also got second places from Nicoles Wells (400), Olivia Dressler (800), Grimm (long jump), and Madelyn Crabtree, who cleared 5-0 in the high jump but loss out on first place to Punxsy’s Samantha Griebel based on misses.
Sidney Beers added thirds in the 1,600 and 3,200, while McFadden (400), Grimm (triple jump), McCoy (long jump) and Mackenzie Prouty (javelin) did the same in their respective events.
“Jaylee (Battaglia) had a PR in the 100 dash and ran her normal dominate opening leg of the 4x100 relay,” said Sullivan. “She’s another of our off-season workaholics. She took full advantage of the weight room this winter and it’s gratifying to see the results.
“Abby (McCoy) ran a perfect race to win the 300’s. She and Kam are great leaders for our young hurdlers. Abby is a multisport athlete and one that is always willing to run anything her coach asks. Nik (Wells) ran her seasons best to win the 400. She is finally getting into running shape after another successful swimming season. With a month to go, we expect big things from her coming down the stretch.”
“Olivia (Dressler), like Nicole ,is finally putting it all together after her successful swim season. Our swimmers always come to us with strong heart and lungs but it takes awhile to transition the whole body to running shape. She had season bests, running an excellent split in the 3200 relay and open 800.
“It also was nice to see Madelyn (Crabtree) get back to clearing 5-feet in the high jump as we head into the final month of the season.”
When it came to Punxsy, the Lady Chucks made the biggest noise in the throwing events Wednesday. Punxsy swept the top two sports in all three throws and collected a third in another.
Mary Grusky led that effort with wins in the javelin (125-9) and discus (95-11) while adding a second in the shot put. Teammate Rebekah Miller claimed top honors in the shot with a heave of 35-0.
Jael Miller added a second in the discus and third in the shot, while Danielle Griebel was second in the javelin.
The Lady Chucks got a fourth win in the field from Samantha Griebel, who edged out Crabtree in the high jump on scratches, while Riley Miller collected the squad’s lone win on the track in the 400, edging DuBois’ Wells by .48 seconds, 1:03.24-1:03.72.
Punxsy got second-place finishes from Madison Momyer (100 hurdles, triple jumps), Jordann Hicks (1,600), Maggie Guidice (300 hurdles) and thirds by Danielle Griebel (100) and Emily McMahan (800).
DuBois Central Catholic came away with one overall win, as its 4x400 relay squad of Zoe Puhala, Madelyn Schmader, Faith Jacob, and Chloe Benden crossed the line in 4:17.41 to best Punxsy by just over three seconds.
Lady Cardinal Lauren Jenkins took home second in the 3,200, while Hope Jacob was third in both the 200 and high jump and Eva Bloom third in the discus.
All three teams are back in action Friday. DuBois is at the Lock Haven Invite and DCC at the Keystone Invite. Punxsy travels to the Butler Invite.
DUBOIS 96, PUNXSY 54
DUBOIS 116, DCC 34
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Olivia Dressler, Delaney Yarus, Morgan Roemer), 10:35.77; 2. DCC; 3. Punxsy.
100 hurdles –1. Kamryn Fontaine (D), 17.14; 2. Momyer (P); 3. McCoy (D); 4. Guidice (P); 5. Rooney (DCC).
100 dash –1. Jaylee Battaglia (D), 13.29; 2. Stroka (D); 3. D. Griebel (P); 4. Grimm (D); 5. Horner (D).
1,600 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:37.70; 2. Hicks (P); 3. Beers (D); 4. Puhala (DCC); 5. Brubaker (DCC).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka), 52.98; 2. Punxsy.
400 dash –1. Riley Miller (P), 1:03.24; 2. Wells (D); 3. McFadden (D); 4. H. Jacob (DCC); 5. F. Jacob (DCC).
300 hurdles –1. Abbie McCoy (D), 51.58; 2. Guidice (P); 3. Fontaine (D); 4. Rooney (DCC); 5. Stern (DCC).
800 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 2:33.87; 2. Dressler (D); 3. McMahan (P); 4. Schmader (DCC); 5. Rothrock (D).
200 dash –1. Leah McFadden (D), 28.42; 2. Battaglia (D); 3. H. Jacob (DCC); 4. F. Jacob (DCC); 5. Bender (DCC).
3,200 run –1. Morgan Roemer (D), 13:37.75; 2. Jenkins (DCC); 3. Beers (D); 4. Rothrock (D).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois Central Catholic (Zoe Puhala, Madelyn Schmader, Faith Jacob, Chloe Benden), 4:17.41; 2. Punxsy; 3. DuBois.
Shot put –1. Rebekah Miller (P), 35-0; 2. Grusky (P); 3. J. Miller (P); 4. Bloom (DCC); 5. A. Carney (D).
Discus –1. Mary Grusky (P), 95-11; 2. J. Miller (P); 3. Bloom (DCC); 4. A. Carney (D); 5. Kunselman (P).
Javelin –1. Mary Grusky (P), 125-9; 2. D. Griebel (P); 3. Prouty (D); 4. J. Miller (P); 5. Lukehart (DCC).
Triple jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 34-9; 2. Momyer (P); 3. Grimm (D); 4. Puhala (DCC); 5. Kennis (D).
Long jump –1. Lauren Stroka (D), 16-2 1/2; 2. Grimm (D); 3. McCoy (D); 4. S. Griebel (P); 5. Horner (D).
High jump –1. Samantha Griebel (P), 5-0; 2. Crabtree (D); 3. H. Jacob (DCC); 4. Gelnette (DCC); 5. Hilliard (D).
Pole vault –1. Sarah DeFazio (D), 7-6; 2. Peace (D); 3. Jones (D); 4(t). Benden (DCC)/Doverspike (P).