DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team made a statement in its home opener on Tuesday night against the previously unbeaten St. Marys Lady Dutch, scoring three goals in the first eight minutes and six in the first 21:25 of the game en route to a 6-1 victory.
Emily Graeca and Kamryn Fontaine had two goals each while Rachel Sickeri and Ariel Carney added one a piece. Graeca, Sickeri and Leah McFadden also had two assists on a night where the Lady Beavers held St. Marys without a shot on goal for the entire first half.
“We tried to play some players in different positions tonight,” DuBois head coach Steve Graeca said. “Tried to change things up and give everybody a chance to play. We’ve got four games in seven days so we’ve got a lot of rotation. We got a little bumpy in the second half with some of the rotation with the play but overall I was pleased with moving the ball, especially in the first half. We had some good plays but at the same time we had some breakdowns — especially in the second half. But part of that was partial from moving some players around.”
Graeca got things started in the first half as McFadden found her and Graeca got it past St. Marys goalkeeper Olivia Eckels for the 1-0 lead just 3:36 into the game.
Just 30 seconds later, Fontaine cashed in over a diving Eckels via an assist from Sickeri to make it 2-0.
With DuBois continuing to press offensively, Graeca got her second goal at the 7:59 mark, as Sicheri found her upfield and Graeca did the rest, giving the Lady Beavers a 3-0 lead.
It took almost five minutes for the next goal as the Lady Beavers continued firing away at the goal, with saves by Eckels — who had 13 saves on the night — and shots going wide and high. But at the 12:23 mark, Graeca crossed one over from the right and found Fontaine in traffic, who then threaded a shot between St. Marys defenders and Eckels for a 4-0 lead.
Sickeri then got into the scoring act after her two assists, as another Graeca cross allowed Sickeri to hit one into the back of the net for a 5-0 lead at 17:04.
The Lady Beavers continued to be aggressive and wound up getting its sixth and final goal of the night at the 21:25 mark. McFadden had the team’s second corner kick of the night as she found Carney in traffic as she hit a header that sneaked passed the Lady Dutch defenders and Eckels for the 6-0 lead.
“Ariel had a very nice header — that was the goal of the night,” coach Graeca said. “It was a great ball from Leah on the corner. We did a good job.”
From there, DuBois was able to let off the gas with a six-goal lead with almost 60 more minutes to play, while coach Graeca was able to get in players that typically don’t play.
It was a back-and-forth battle in the second half, with St. Marys finally getting some shots on goal against goalkeeper Abbie McCoy — who came in and relieved Jasmine Carney in the second half and was able to stop four Lady Dutch shots.
“Abbie came in — Abbie’s never played soccer before,” coach Graeca said. “It’s her very first year. She did a nice job even though they snuck in that late goal — we didn’t have our first team defense in — so she did a nice job. We not only want to be able to play players but make sure they’re prepared in case someone goes down to injury.”
DuBois also had some opportunities to score but was unable to capitalize anymore. St. Marys was then able to avoid the shutout with just 20 seconds left in the game as Sophia Radkowski found the back of the net on a free kick, setting the final at 6-1.
DuBois (3-1) is back in action today at Brookville while St. Marys (2-1) plays on Thursday at Karns City.
“We’ve got a couple more games this week that we’ve got to get through and not look too far ahead on our schedule,” coach Graeca said. “We have Brookville away (today) and Punxsy away on Saturday. Then we have Karns (City) at home (on Monday). Hopefully we continue to play as we’re able. We wish to do well but we need to just take it one game at a time.”
Recommended Video
DuBOIS 6,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Halves
St. Marys 0 1 — 1
DuBois 6 0 — 6
First Half
D—Emily Graeca, (Leah McFadden assist), 3:36.
D—Kamryn Fontaine, (Rachel Sickeri assist), 4:06.
D—Emily Graeca, (Rachel Sickeri assist), 7:59.
D—Kamryn Fontaine, (Emily Graeca assist), 12:23.
D—Rachel Sickeri, (Emily Graeca assist), 17:04.
D—Ariel Carney, (Leah McFadden assist), 21:25.
Second Half
SM—Sophia Radkowski, 79:40.
Statistics
Shots: St. Marys 6, DuBois 26. Saves: St. Marys 13 (Olivia Eckels), DuBois 4 (Abbie McCoy). Corner kicks: St. Marys 2, DuBois 3.