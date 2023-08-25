DuBOIS — Winning and DuBois volleyball have been synonymous in recent years as head coach Jason Gustafson and the Lady Beavers have won six straight District 9 Class 3A titles.
The group will look to make it seven straight this year as try to utilize veteran leadership along with some fresh faces.
Gustafson’s roster includes 20 girls this season with just three seniors and three juniors — that leaves six sophomores and eight freshmen rounding out the team.
“Practices this far have gone very well,” Gustafson said. “We have a good group of girls who have worked really hard during the preseason. We are bottom heavy this season with only three seniors and three juniors, but they’ve provided great leadership in helping bring the younger girls along much faster.”
The squad looks to replace last year’s six graduated seniors — Kendra Cowan, Madelyn Crabtree, Emma Delp, Gabby Gulvas, Jess Pfaff and Emily Snyder — who were all vital to the team’s run to another District 9 title..
Pfaff earned first team selection at outside hitter for the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVCA) All-State Class 3A team, as did Morgan Pasternak for right side hitter. Earning PVCA D-9 first team selections along with Pfaff and Pasternak were Delp (middle hitter) and Gulvas (libero).
That means this season, the potential seven-in-a-row will rely heavily on the arm of Pasternak — one of the squad’s three seniors.
“She returns with a ton of experience at the varsity level,” Gustafson said of Pasternak. “She has a great all around skill set and we will be utilizing her in several different ways.
Junior Haley Reed will be the team’s setter, but won’t be available early in the year due to injury.
“She’s is a fantastic athlete and does things in her position that not many high school girls can do,” Gustafson said. “Handles the ball well, runs a very efficient offense and makes great decisions. However, she is out with an injury. We expect her return in the next couple weeks.”
In the meantime, Gustafson said setter duties will fall with a mix of Pasternak, junior Ava Baronick or Lidia Brigger — the latter of which is a freshman.
Other expected contributors include senior Baylee Spinda, junior Alissa Stevens, senior Grace Prosper and sophomore Audrey Kennis.
“Another dynamic player who will be relied on heavily both on offense and defense is Ava Baronick,” Gustafson said. “She has a really good understanding of several positions and is a natural leader. She’ll anchor the outside hitter position along with Baylee Spinda and Alissa Stevens, both of which are seeing their first significant varsity action.
“Middle blockers are Grace Prosper and Audrey Kennis. Grace is an experienced seniors who should stop right in and be a good contributor. Audrey Kennis is an aggressive player who is still learning the position, but has done very well so far at this level. I expect her to grow a lot this year, but overall have a really good season. I’m not sure at this time if we will utilize a libero or not.”
Even with many players getting their first taste of meaningful varsity time, Gustafson said the expectations they set forth will always be high ones.
“The expectation is to always compete for a district title and compete at the state level,” Gustafson said. “That has never changed regardless if we are a deep experienced team or have new faces on the floor.
“We have significant changes from the team we had last year, but in several positions — ride side hitter, setter and outside hitter — we should be as good or better. Our goal will be to work on areas that will make us a more rounded offense and get contributions from every player, as well as placing more emphasis on our ball control and back court defense.”
There will always be room for improvement, as with any team in any sport. Gustafson said they won’t have the size in past years, so they’ll have to defend “much, much better to compete.” However, team chemistry should be a great strength as they head into the season, among other things.
“Our strengths at this point is our team chemistry, play at the setter position service game and leadership from our upperclassmen,” Gustafson said. “We can attack the ball well from certain positions, we just aren’t a well-rounded attacking team at this point. Again that’s a focus.
“Weaknesses for us is communication and just getting after it on defense. Our first option in many instances is to look for someone else to step in and play a ball. We need to be more aggressive and I think that will come.”
Gustafson feels the team should be able to have a successful season as this year’s team gets along and has fun playing together. However, they’ve got big shoes to fill after last year’s team went five sets in almost winning DuBois’ first state playoff game in the current PIAA format.
“They work hard collectively, which should translate to success in the court,” Gustafson said. We are excited to get Haley back and get the season started.”
While Gustafson’s are to have success overall, he realized things may start out a bit slower than they did a season ago as DuBois compiled a 16-2 record then.
“We are just dealing with a lot of adversity at the beginning of the season without our starting setter (Reed) and one of the leaders on the team,” Gustafson said. “The girls have handled it well and are still working hard at moving the needle in the new offense we have put into place.
“As for the team as a whole, we are very excited about the group of freshman we had join the team this season. The start of the season will be slow for them as they adjust to JV/Varsity level volleyball, but we foresee them being great contributors to the team this season and the program for many years to come.”
Gustafson’s staff includes assistant coach Brooks Carr and volunteer assistant Don Mowrey.
DuBois will start its season Saturday morning at the Forest Hills Tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Morgan Pasternak, Grace Prosper, Baylee Spinda. Juniors: Ava Baronick, Haley Reed, Alissa Stevens. Sophomores: Maddy Conner, Avery Fontaine, Lydia Gilbert, Izzy Hanley, Audrey Kennis, Bree Smiley. Freshman: Elliette Brewer, Lidia Brigger, Sumari Carr, Brielle Gray, Katie Lam, Addison Lilja, Riley Peters, Tessa Tekely.