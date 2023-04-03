DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team shook off a slow offensive start Saturday morning to surge past Warren for a 9-1 victory at Heindl Field.
The visiting Lady Dragons jumped on DuBois starter Ava Baronick for a run in the top of the first, but the Lady Beaver righty and her defense held Warren in check from there.
Alexis Hoffman drew a walk with one off Baronick in the first, then scored on a double by Alana Stuart. However, that proved to be all the offense Warren would muster as Baronick worked around seven more hits from there to notch the win in the circle.
All told, Baronick allowed the one earned run on eight hits while striking out seven and walking three. She and the DuBois defense stranded 12 runners on base. However, on one of those runners got as far as third after Hoffman scored, and that was Stuart after she ripped her third double in the game in the top of the seventh.
By that point, that game was all but out of reach as the DuBois offense found its groove in the late innings against Stuart.
DuBois pulled even in the third when Haley Reed reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a two-out single by Morgan Pasternak. The Lady Beavers then grabbed the lead in the fourth with two more runs.
Lynx Lander jump-started that rally with a leadoff double and score a batter later when Alexas Pfeufer singled. Reed later capped the inning with a clutch two-out double to plate courtesy runner Stasia Daniluk to make it 3-1.
Pasternak pushed that lead to 4-1 in the fifth when she crushed a home run off the pavilion roof in center field before the Lady Beavers exploded for five runs — all with two outs — in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.
Gabby sparked that two-out rally with a double. Pinch-hitter Jordan McGranor then reached on a third strike that got away from the catcher, while Pasternak got on board on an error.
Baronick kept things going with a RBI single before Lander smacked a single of her own. Pfeufer then puncuated the big inning with a two-run double to set the eventual final score at 9-1.
Baronick led the Lady Beaver attack, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a RBI. Pfeufer was 2-for-4 with her double and three RBIs, while Pasternak and Lander each added two hits. Pasternak had two RBIs to along with her long homer.
DuBois (2-1) is back in action Wednesday at home against Bradford.
DUBOIS 9,
WARREN 1
Score by Innings
Warren 100 000 0 — 1
DuBois 001 215 x — 9
Warren—1
C. Beers 1b 4010, Hoffman ss 3100, Stuart p 4031, Kuzminski c 4020, M. Beers lf 4000, Warrior 3b 4010, gray cf 4010, Davidson 2b 1000, Abrey rf 2000, Cornman ph 1000. Totals: 31-18-1.
DuBois—9
Gabby Gulvas ss 4110, Teegan Runyon 2b 3100, Jordan McGranor ph 1000, Morgan Pasternak cf 4222, Ava Baronick p 4031, Aaliyah Estrada cr 0100, Lynx Lander 3b 3220, Alexas Pfeufer c 4023, Stasia Daniluk cr 0100, Audrey Hale dp 3000, Emma Delp 1b 3000, Haley Reed lf 3111, Bree Weible rf (flex) 0000. Totals:33-9-14-7,
Errors: Warren 2, DuBois 2. LOB: Warren 12, DuBois 6. 2B: Stuart 3; Gulvas, Baronick 2, Lander, Pfeufer, Reed. HR: Pasternak. SB: Gray; Pasternak.
Pitching
Warren: Stuart-6 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
DuBois: Ava Baronick-7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Stuart.