DUBOIS — The DuBois girls soccer team put on a possession clinic Tuesday night against undefeated Elk County Catholic, but the Lady Crusaders still found themselves in a scoreless game late in the first half because of the Lady Beavers’ inability to finish in the final third.
All that quickly changed with just over 10 minutes left in the first half when DuBois’ Rachel Sickeri scored on a long strike from the top of the box. That goal opened the flood gates for the Lady Beavers, who proceeded to score four times in the final 10:11 of the half to seize control of a game they ultimately won 5-1.
Sickeri powered the DuBois offense with a hat-trick, scoring two of those goals in the decisive closing stretch of the opening 40 minutes. Lexi Nissel notched the other two first-half goals, while Emily Graeca recorded three assists.
DuBois (7-2) finished with a lopsided 29-5 advantage in shots and 12-0 edge in corner kicks, which further showed the Lady Beavers dominance in the contest.
“We were not as creative as we needed to be in the final third, and our finishing lacked some composure,” said DuBois coach Steve Graeca. “We had a lot of opportunities and shots on goal and shots that could have been placed a little better.
“I was pretty happy with our formation and our spacing and all that. We settled down a little more towards the end of the (first) half once we got a couple goals. We kind of took it from there. We got a chance a to play everybody today, and overall I’m pretty happy with how things went.”
DuBois wasn’t little time pressuring the ECC net, as Lady Crusader keeper Allison Geci was forced to stop a shot from the left side just 2:30 in. That early scoring chance was just a preview of things to come as DuBois peppered the ECC net area with 21 first-half shots.
A large portion of those — 15 to be exact — came in the first 29 minutes and saw DuBois come up empty on all of them. Geci made nine saves before the break, most during those opening 29 minutes.
She turned away a shot by Sydney Peace just past the 10-minute mark, while Graeca had a shot go wide jjst before the 12-minute mark.
Geci then stopped shots by Sickeri and Graeca 30 seconds apart before Graeca missed out on two more chances. The first of those went wide right, while the second hit the side of the post on the near side.
Lady Beaver Leah McFadden got in the offensive action in the 18th minute had a shot of her own sail wide of the left post.
Elk County (8-1) then had its lone scoring chance of the first half when Sami Straub fired a shot on goal that DuBois keeper Jasmine Carney stopped.
DuBois then flipped the field again and kept the pressure on Geci, who made a pair of nice saves on shots by Graeca to keep it scoreless. Lady Beaver Kamryn Fontaine had a shot in the box sail high in between those saves.
Geci then hustled to make a sliding save/deflection on a shot by Nissel just before the 26-minute mark. Graeca had another opportunity sail wide in the 29th minute before DuBois finally cracked the ECC keeper when Sickeri found the back of the back of the net on a shot from the top of the box with 10:11 left in the half.
Sickeri nearly made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute but had yet another shot go wide She quickly made up for it when she stole an ECC goal kick, dribbled in and blasted a shot past Geci with 34:04 on the clock to make it 2-0.
DuBois was fair from done scoring in the half though, as Nissel found the back of the net twice in a span of 33 seconds in the final two minutes.
Nissel’s first goal came with 1:21 left in the half when she headed home a crossing pass by Graeca. The second came when she slammed home a rebound after Geci had made a nice save on initial shot by Graeca with 48 seconds on the clock.
DuBois took the 4-0 lead to the break and carried that momentum into the second half, where it continued to pressure Geci, who finished with 13 saves.
Graeca had a shot go wide in the 43rd minute, while teammate Kaitlyn McGahey had one sail high in the 52nd minute, In between, Carney made her second and final save of the night on a shot by ECC’s Caitlyn Vollmer before being replaced in net by Abbie McCoy.
On the other end Geci, made back-to-back saves on shots by Sickeri and McFadden in the 54th minute.
Elk County finally found the net just past the 56-minute mark when a throw by McCoy went directly to Gina Geci, he dribbled in and buried a shot to make it 4-1. McCoy did make a pair of saves in the game.
DuBois got that goal back less than minutes later when Graeca made a nice cross to Sickeri, who beat Geci to complete her hat-trick with 21:27 to play.
That proved to be the final goal of the night, but not for a lack of trying. DuBois missed out on a couple more scoring chances in the final 20 minutes, while McCoy turned away a shot by Gina Geci just before the midway point.
DuBois returns to action Saturday at Kane, while ECC hosts crosstown rival St. Marys on Thursday.
DUBOIS 5, ECC 1
Score by Halves
ECC 0 1 — 1
DuBois 4 1 — 5
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Racjel Sickeri, 29:49
D—Rachel Sickeri, 34:04.
D—Lexi Nissel (Emily Graeca assist), 38:39.
D—Lexi Nissel (Emily Graeca assist), 39:12.
Second Half
E—Ellie Baron (Gina Geci assist), 56:06.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Emily Graeca assist), 58:43.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 5, DuBois 29. Saves: ECC 13 (Allison Geci 13, Emily Mourer 0), DuBois 4 (Jasmine Carney 2, Abbie McCoy 2). Corner kicks: ECC 0, DuBois 12.