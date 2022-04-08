DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team continued its strong start to the season with a 5-2 victory against St. Marys Thursday night at senior pitcher Allie Snyder kept a potent Lady Dutch offense in check.
Snyder outdueled St. Marys’ junior Kendall Young in the circle. The lefty allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out four and walking just one.
Young also allowed six hits — all in the second half of the game — but DuBois hit her much harder as four of its hits went for extra bases. Snyder played a part in that hit attack as well, as she, Gabby Gulvas and Morgan Pasternak each went 2-for-3 to account for all six lady Beaver hits.
Pasternak hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fourth to give DuBois the lead for good at 3-1 and also had a double, while Snyder and Gulvas ripped a double and triple, respectively. Pasternak (3) and Gulvas (2) also combine to score all five DuBois runs.
Young did strike out 12 in the loss and didn’t walk a batter.
“I told the girls when we went to huddle ... that’s a great signature win,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “You face a very quality pitcher (Young) and a very good hitting team and to win is big. We gave up an unearned run there in the first inning and came right back and tied it, then we took the lead and played like we had the lead.
‘I was very happy with that win. There are a couple things we need to clean up a little on defense, but they played well and played together. Allie pitched great and had just one walk the entire game and mixed her pitches up.
“Gabby had little bit of fun tonight. We turned on the green light on he and let play around a little and have been working on doing things with her bunting. Both times she executed perfectly and was a catalyst and got us going.
“That’s best we’ve (ever) hit her (Young). We talked to the girls and told then you can’t take pitches and go 0-2 against a pitcher like that because then you’re playing the guessing game. The ball is in her court then, so you have to attack her.”
St. Marys (2-2) jumped on Snyder for an unearned run in the top of the first.
Jianna Gerg led off and reached on an error, then scored when Olivia Eckels doubled to right-center. Eckels was thrown out trying to stretch that hit into a triple.
Young followed with a single to center, but DuBois shortstop Sarah Henninger promptly turned a 6-3 double play off a grounder hit by Kara Hanslovan to end the inning.
DuBois (3-0) got the run right back in the bottom of the inning with Gulvas hit a fly ball with one out that was dropped in left and rolled all the way to the wall. Gulvas sprinted around the bases on the misplay.
Snyder settled in after the first and allowed just two runners in the second through fourth innings on a pair of errors. Young was even better during that stretch as she retired eight straight after Gulvas scored on the error in the first.
Snyder then worked around a one-out bunt by Lauren Mosier and two-out walk by Gerg in the fifth before getting Eckels to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Gulvas then jump-started a DuBois rally in the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff walk. She stole second before Young got Lauren Walker to fly out to center.
Pasternak then stepped in and hit a pitch the other way that landed just fair and rolled around the fence in the left-field corner. Pasternak circles the bases, beating a throw to plate for a two-run, inside-the-park homer that put the Lady Beavers up 3-1.
Snyder followed with a two-out double, but Young struck out the next five Lady Beavers she faced as DuBois took that 3-1 to the bottom of the sixth. That’s when they added a little more insurance.
Gulvas led with a triple the the other way over the left fielder’s head and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Walker. Pasternak ten belted a double to center and promptly scored on a single to center by Snyder to make it a 5-1 game.
St. Marys didn’t go away quietly in the seventh, though.
Rosa DePrater beat out an infield single to lead off the inning and was bunted to second by Mosier. Alexis Wendel then hammered a Snyder pitch to deep center that Pasternak caught outstretched on the run before rolling into the wall. DePrater tagged at second and scored on what amounted to a long sac fly.
Gerg kept the inning going with a double to right-center and took third on a wild pitch. Snyder stopped any thoughts of a rally there, though, as she got Eckels to ground out to Henninger at short to end the game.
“They (DuBois) came out with their bats ready to roll,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “They’re a good team and well-coached. We just couldn’t string things together today. We got a couple in, but when we needed to make it happen, we just couldn’t.
“We’ll learn from this one for sure and be ready the next time we see them.”
DuBois plays at the Bellefonte Saturday, facing Mifflin County at 12 p.m. and Bellefonte at 2 p.m.
St. Marys travels to Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday.
DUBOIS 5, ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 100 000 1 — 2
DuBois 100 202 x — 5
St. Marys—2
Jianna Gerg cf 3110, Olivia Eckels 2b 4011, Kendall Young p 3020, Kara Hanslovan ss 3000, Gianna Surra c 3000, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3000, Rosa DePrater dp-lf 2110, Lauren Mosier rf 2010, Alexis Wendel 3b 2001, Danielle Rolley (flex) lf 1000. Totals: 26-2-6-2.
DuBois—5
Sarah Henninger ss 3000, Gabby Gulvas rf 3320, Lauren Walker 1b 2001, Morgan Pasternak cf 3222, Allie Snyder p 3021, Kat Patton 3b 3000, Haley Reed cr-pr 0000, Bella Gregory dp 2000, Emma Delp ph 1000, Alexas Pfeufer c 3000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 2000, Brooke Chewning (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 25-5-6-4.
Errors: St. Marys 2, DuBois 3. LOB: St. Marys 6, DuBois 3. DP: St. Marys 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Gerg, Eckels; Pasternak, Snyder. 3B: Gulvas. HR: Pasternak. SAC: Mosier. SF: Wendel; Walker. SB: Mosier; Gulvas.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young-6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Young.