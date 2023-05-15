DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team suddenly has had a flair for the dramatic, as the Lady Beavers captured their third walk-off victory in just over a week Saturday as they pulled off a 6-5 win against Altoona at Heindl Field.
This time around the Lady Beavers (12-3) looked to be in control against Altoona (0-15) as DuBois took a 5-2 lead to the seventh. However, the Lady Mountain Lions coupled two hits with two errors in the seventh to score three runs, two unearned, against DuBois starter Emma Delp to even the score at 5-5.
DuBois wouldn’t be denied once again, as it put together a rally in the bottom half of the inning to pull out the win — the Lady Beavers’ ninth in a row.
Alexas Pfeufer led off the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single and was replaced on the bases by courtesy runner Stasija Daniluk. Ava Baronick followed with a single of her own, while a walk by Lynx Lander loaded the bases with no outs. Baronick, who hit a walk-off grand slam Wednesday to give the Lady Beavers a 9-5 win against Punxsutawney, was 3-for-4 with a double Saturday. Pfeufer was 2-for-4.
That brought Delp to the plate and she smacked a pitch to that third baseman Grace Glascow made a diving stop on. Glascow then fired home but Daniluk slde in safely with the game-winning run as they catcher couldn’t come up with short-hopped throw.
Delp finished the game 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs, and also secured the win in the circle thanks to driving in the winning run. She allowed five runs, three earned, on nine hits while striking out 11 and walking four.
DuBois jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the second.
Baronick got that rally started with a leadoff single and scored when Delp doubled. Bree Weible then plated courtesy runner Morgan Pasternak ona groundout. Pasternak, the team’s center fielder, didn’t start after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning Wednesda vs. Punxsy.
Altoona got one of those runs back in the top of the third, but DuBois countered with a run in the bottom of the inning Gabby Gulvas hit a leadoff single and later scored.
DuBois pushed the lead to 4-1 in the fourth when Pasternak came home on an error after Delp had walked.
Both teams then scored in the fifth, with DuBois’ run coming courtesy of a Lynx Lander groundout after Baronick had doubled.
Altoona didn’t go away quietly though and pushed three runs across in the seventh to momentarily prolong the game. DuBois promptly ended things in the bottom half though.
The Lady Beavers close out the regular season with a pair of games this week — Tuesday at Bradford and Thursday at home against Clearfield.
DUBOIS 6, ALTOONA 5
Score by Innings
Altoona 001 010 3 — 5
DuBois 021 110 1 — 6
* There was 0 outs when game ended
Altoona—5
Grace Glascow 3b 3330, Kaya Sprankle c 3121, Skyler Reed p 4000, Gracie Wilt ss 4122, Kolby cf 4000, Kendall Cogan dp 4000, Kayla Delozier rf 2000, Mary Worley ph 1000, Ayania Hartman 2b 2000, Caroline Caffin 2b 0000, Haley Wible lf 3000, Lilly Snyder 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-5-8-3-1
DuBois—6
Gabby Gulvas cf 3110, Aaliyah Estrada 3b 3000, Jordan McGranor ph 1000, Audrey Hale dp 2010, Alexas Pfeufer c 4020, Stasija Daniluk cr 0100, Ava Baronick 1b 4230, Lynx Lander ss 3001, Emma Delp p 2022, Morgan Pasternak cr 0200, Bree Weible rf 3001, Teegan Runyon 2b 3000, Layden Mooney lf (flex) 1000. Totals: 29-6-9-4.
Errors: Altoona 2, DuBois 3. LOB: Altoona 8, DuBois 10. 2B: Sprankle; Baronick, Delp. HBP: Hale (by Reed). SB: Hartman; Daniluk.
Pitching
Altoona: Skyler Reed-6+ IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Emma Delp-7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Delp. Losing pitcher: Reed.
In action from Friday:
Wellsville 6,
St. Marys 2
WELLSVILLE (N.Y.) — The St. Marys softball team made a trip to southern New York Friday evening and suffered a 6-2 loss at the hands of Wellsville.
The Lady Lions jumped on Lady Dutch starter Shannon Kiser for three runs in the bottom of the bottom of the first, then tacked on a fourth run in the second and two more in the third for a 6-0 lead. Wellsville didn’t score again but that proved to be enough as St. Marys could only muster single runs in the sixth and seventh to set the final.
Olivia Eckels had a RBI single in the sixth for the Lady Dutch, while pinch-runner Guiliana Muccio scored on a wild pitch in the seventh after coming for Kara Hanslovan who had doubled. Molly Hanslovan also had a double in the game.
St. Marys (11-2) plays at Johnsonburg today.
WELLSVILLE 6,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 001 1 — 2
Wellsville 312 000 x — 5
St. Marys—2
Rosa DePrater rf 3000, Olivia Eckels 2b 3011, Avery Eckels dp 3000, Kara Hanslovan 3b 3010, Guiliana Muccio pr 0100, Gianna Surra c 3010, Molly Hanslovan ss 3010, Shannon Kiser p 1000, Lindsey Reiter 3000, Jianna Gerg cf 3110, Danielle Rolley lf (flex) 10000. Totals: 26-2-5-1.
Wellsville—6
Dunaway ss 2110, Beckwith c 2000, Dunbar lf 3113, Cowburn p 2010, Ordway 1b 3011, Stuck 3b 3110, Adams 2b 3121, Palmatier rf 3000, S. Burke cf 3001, Fuller cr 0100, T. Burke cr 0100. Totals: 24-6-7-6.
Errors: SMA 0, Wellsville 1. LOB: SMA 6, Wellsville 3. 2B: K. Hanslovan, M. Hanslovan; Cowburn; Adams. HR: Dunbar. SAC: Rolley.
Pitching
SMA: Shannon Kiser-6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Wellsville: Cowburn-7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Cowburn. Losing pitcher: Kiser.
Johnsonburg 10,
Cranberry 8
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg softball team used a big six-run bottom of the fifth Friday against Cranberry to grab a 9-4 lead, then held off the Lady Berries for a 10-8 victory to improve to 8-7 on the season.
Cranberry made things interesting with a four-run sixth, but Julia Jones regrouped and worked around a two-out double in the seventh to go the distance for the win. Jones, who was helped much by her defense, allowed eight runs, only three earned, on 10 hits while striking out 10 and walking a pair.
She was backed by an offense that pounded out 12 hits.
Jenna Kasmierski led that attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jones and Jayden Gardner each had two hits with a double and two RBIs RBIs. Natalie Dunworth also had two hits, including a triple, and knocked in a run.
Johnsonburg hosts St. Marys today.
JOHNSONBURG 10,
CRANBERRY 8
Score by Innings
Cranberry 000 224 0 — 8
J’burg 210 061 x — 10
Cranberry—8
Watson p-ss 3100, Coe 2b 4100, Schneider 3b-ss 4110, Findlay cf 4011, Scarborough lf-ss 4022, Wenner c 3010, Shumker rf 3111, Smith 1b-p 4121, Reisinger ss-lf 4220. Totals: 33-8-10-5.
Johnsonburg—10
Natalie Dunworth ss 4221, Julia Jones p 4222, Shelby Sorg cf 4210, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 4132, Zoey Grunthaner c 4010, Marlee Cherry lf 3101, Gionna Dellaquila rf 2000, Jayden Gardner 2b 3222, Maria Casilio 3b 3011. Totals: 31-10-12-9.
Erorrs: Cranberry 2, J’burg 4. 2B: Schneider, Scarborough, Wenner, Shumaker, Smith 2; Jones, Gardner. 3B: Reisinger; Dunworth. HBP: Cherry, Dellaquila. SB: Reisinger; Jones, Kasmierski, Cherry 2, Dunworth, Casilio.
Pitching
Cranberry: Watson-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Schneider-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; M. Smith-0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
J’burg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Watson.