DuBOIS — The DuBois softball team overcame an early deficit to take the lead against the Holidaysburg Lady Tigers in the sixth inning in Monday’s game at Heindl Field.
But, once the Lady Tigers tied things up in the top of the seventh, the Lady Beavers scored on a walk-off to take a 6-5 victory.
“We’ll take the win,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “We tried to give them the game. Obviously I don’t think we played our best game but I can’t argue that we had 13 or 14 hits ... I told them coming in to tonight that (Hollidaysburg) was 4-4 but they’re a better team than a 4-4 team. They pitched well, they hit well and they made some plays early.”
The DuBois offense outhit Hollidaysburg 14-7 on the day as the top four in the lineup had four hits in Sarah Henninger, Gabby Gulvas, Lauren Walker and Morgan Pasternak. But the seven and nine hitters in the lineup of Alexas Pfeufer and Jaden Swatsworth also had two — the latter of which had a double and scored two runs. Walker had a triple and two RBIs.
“My lineup can hit,” Nosker said. “It’s funny because it’s not every game that it’s the same person. They seem to spread it out. We do have a couple of reliable hitters that I can count on almost every game. But there’s some other ones where if (the other team) takes them lightly, they’re going to hit the ball hard and put something solid in play.”
Allie Snyder got the win inside the circle for DuBois allowing seven hits in seven innings of work while only walking two and striking out five.
The Lady Tigers came out of the gates firing, however. Brianna Dawson was the second at-bat and took Snyder yard for a solo home run to straight away center for the quick 1-0 lead.
It looked like DuBois might tie it up in the bottom of the first as Walker hit a screamer down the right field line into the corner. She then made it to third and was waived home, but was called out at the plate.
“I’m very aggressive,” Nosker said. “I like running the bases and I try to make things happen. Early on they had two perfect throws and got us out both times (the latter of which was an attempted sac fly to third in the second inning). Hats off to them.”
Hollidaysburg made it 2-0 after Rachel Musselman drew an opening walk, as she advanced on an Abigail Steiner sac bunt to second. An error as DuBois lost a popup in the sunlight put Musselman to third and an infield single by Alexis Peacock loaded the bases. A wild pitch then plated Maria Malone for the 2-0 lead as the Lady Beavers were able to get out without any more damage.
Three consecutive singles in the bottom of the second answered the call as Pasternak led off, followed by Snyder and Bella Gregory’s RBI single to make it 2-1.
It would still be 2-1 into the bottom of the third whenever the Lady Beavers tied things up. Swatsworth hit a double down the left field line to lead off and a bloop single into left by Gulvas advanced Swatsworth to third. One batter later, Walker hit into a groundout that scored Swatsworth to tie it up at 2-2.
However, the tie wouldn’t last long as the Lady Tigers plated two in the top of the fourth to go up 4-2. Peacock hit a triple as Pasternak made a valiant effort to dive at it from center, but to no avail as Malone scored to make it 3-2. Olivia Knab then battled it out with Snyder and Knab eventually won, slapping a single to right past first base to plate Peacock for the 4-2 lead.
Hollidaysburg held on to the 4-2 lead until the bottom of the fifth when the Lady Beavers cut the deficit in half. Henninger and Gulvas led off with singles but a chopper from Walker got Henninger out due to runner interference. However, Pasternak hit a single up the middle that plated Gulvas to make it 4-3. DuBois would then load the bases with one out but Hollidaysburg pitcher Olivia Vincent got Gregory to pop up to first and then struck out Pfeufer to end the threat.
Snyder, coming off a perfect inning in the top of the fifth, was perfect again in the sixth as DuBois was able to take its first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Swatsworth got a single to right with one out and Henninger then matched her with one of her own. But with Swatsworth trying to get to third, the throw was wide and it allowed Swatsworth to make it home to tie things up. After Vincent struck out Gulvas for the second out, Walker hit one into shallow left that dropped between the left fielder, center fielder and the shortstop to plate Henninger for a 5-4 DuBois lead.
Hollidaysburg’s last ditch effort turned out successful as Madison Alexy led off with a single and a Dawson sac bunt moved her to second. A wild pitch then sent Alexy to third with just one out, but Snyder scooped up a liner from Vincent and froze Alexy at third to get the second out. However, a deep fly ball to right was then dropped and the Lady Tigers tied it at 5-5.
The Lady Beavers then got its walk-off win in wild fashion. With one out, Pfeufer singled into the left/center field gap as Nosker called for courtesy runner Haley Reed to take her spot. Kat Patton then threw down a sac bunt, but Vincent’s throw to first went wide and into right field. Reed made it to third and rounded to head home as the throw came in. She then stopped to go back, but the throw was one-hopped and went past the catcher, as Reed then went for home and slid head-first without a throw to take the 6-5 victory.
“I was happy with the win,” Nosker said. “Hats off to Hollidaysburg — they made the plays early. They’re going to win a few more ballgames this year.”
DuBois (6-1) will now have off until Friday, as they host Cambria Heights at 4:30 p.m. at Heindl Field once again.
“We’ll take it, move on and learn from it,” Nosker said. “We have Cambria Heights here on Friday — a makeup game that was supposed to be our opening game. Last I checked, they have not lost yet so that’ll definitely be a good game for us.”
DuBOIS 6,
HOLLIDAYSBURG 5
Score by Innings
H’burg 110 200 1 — 5
DuBois 011 012 1 — 6
One out when winning run scored.
Hollidaysburg—5
Madison Alexy rf 4110, Brianna Dawson ss 3121, Olivia Vincent p 4000, Sydney Shay c 3000, Rachel Musselman 1b 3000, Abigail Steiner 2b 2000, Maria Malone 3b 3210, Alexis Peacock dp 3121, Olivia Knab lf 3011, Kaelyn Neely cf (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-5-7-3.
DuBois—6
Sarah Henninger ss 4120, Gabby Gulvas rf 4120, Lauren Walker 1b 4022, Morgan Pasternak cf 3121, Allie Snyder p 3010, Dory Morgan cr 0000, Bella Gregory dp 4011, Alexas Pfeufer c 4020, Haley Reed cr 0100, Kat Patton 4000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 3220, Brooke Chewning lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-6-14-4.
Errors: H’burg 4, DuBois 1. LOB: H’burg 6, DuBois 13. 2B: Swatsworth. 3B: Peacock; Walker. HR: Dawson. SAC: Steiner, Dawson.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Olivia Vincent-6 1/3 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Vincent.