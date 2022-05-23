BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Lady Beavers entered Friday’s District 9 Class 3A Track & Field Championships looking to win their first team crown since 2016, but unfortunately for the Lady Beavers an end to their team title drought wasn’t in the cards.
Instead, it was the St. Marys Lady Dutch who won their second team crown in the last three District 9 meets with 94 points, leaving Bradford (76) and DuBois (74) to battle it out for second place. The Lady Dutch last won the team title in 2019, with the event not held in 2020 because of COVID-19.
While they fell short of winning a team championship, the Lady Beaver still enjoyed a strong day as they won six events and came away with 14 Top 3 finishes on the day.
Sophomore Lauren Stroka led the way for the Lady Beavers with three gold medals, while fellow sophomore Morgan Roemer collected a pair of golds and a silver — setting a District 9 Class 3A meet record in the process.
Stroka and DuBois owned the jumping events.
Stroka took home top honors in both the long (16-1 1/4) and triple (34-10 3.4), winning both events by comfortable margins. She added a third gold by anchoring the 4x100 relay squad to victory in a season-best time of 51.71, edging St. Marys by .16 seconds. Stroka was joined on the squad by usual running mates Jaylee Battaglia (freshman), Gabby Horner (junior) and Peyton Grimm (junior) — a quartet who entered the race seeded third at 52.43.
DuBois swept the jumps as junior Madelyn Crabtree won her second straight high jump title, clearing 4-11 to take home the gold.
As for Roemer, she started her day with a gold medal in the 1,600 (5:36.38) and ended it with a victory in the 3,200, shattering the meet record with a time of 11:18.80. St. Marys’ Michelle Bauer held the previous mark at 11:31.53 set back in 2017.
Roemer’s shot at joining Stroka as a triple gold medalist was spoiled in between those two runs though, as St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner bested the top-seeded Lady Beaver in the 800 by just under two seconds (2:18.86-2:20.50) to win that event. Both girls bested their seed times.
DuBois nearly had a seventh gold medal, as junior Kamryn Fontaine lost a heartbreaker in the 100 hurdle final in a photo-finish with Bradford’s Alexia Corignani.
The pair both were given times of 16.31, but Corignani got the win and trip to states by the slimmest of margins. St. Marys’ Maura Caskey was third just .07 seconds back in a very tight race.
The Lady Beavers’ only other second-place finish came in the pole vault, where Sydney Peace tied St. Marys’ Maddy Wittman for the silver medal as both cleared 7-6 and were equal on scratches.
DuBois got third places from Horner (100), senior Isabella Geist-Salone (high jump), senior Lauren Hoover (triple jump) and senior Rylee Wadding (discus). The 4x800 relay team of Morgan Rothtrock (junior), Delaney Yarus (sophomore), Olivia Dressler (sophomore) and Abby Dressler (senior) also placed third third.
Fontaine (300 hurdles), Grimm (long jump) and Ariel Carney (shot put) took home fourth-place finishes in those events, while Stroka (100), Gabby Horner (200), sophomore Nicole Wells (400), Sidney Beers (1,600 &, 3,200), Abigail Geist-Salone (300 hurdles), Abbie McCoy (long jump) all chipped in fifth places.
“It wasn’t the way you ever want a season to end because our No. 1 goal is to always win the team championship,” said Lady Beavers head coach Scott Sullivan. “But, we did just about as good as we could have, finishing where we were ranked going in. Congrats to a great, well-coached St. Marys squad.
“Nothing can take away these hard working athletes’ great undefeated regular season, though. Our top guns once again dominated their events, earning their trip to Shippensburg. Morgan was a double winner, saving her best for last, shattering the district championship 2-mile record.
“Lauren ruled the jumps again, winning both the long and triple jumps and then held off strong competition in the last leg of the 4x100 to win her third gold medal. Jaylee, Gabby and Peyton also all ran strong legs to help the team to season best gold medal time. Maddy had a strong day, winning her second consecutive high jump championship.”
The PIAA Class 3A Track & Field Championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.