DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team held its annual Pink Night against the Brookville Lady Raiders on Monday evening and picked up a decisive, 8-0, victory.
Rachel Sickeri had four goals and three assists while Emily Graeca had three goals and three assists. Kamryn Fontaine also had a goal and an assist as the Lady Beavers move to 14-3 on the year with one game left in its regular season.
Brookville (8-7-1) had a lack of players so instead of scrapping the game entirely, both teams played the contest down one person (10-on-10) and 30 minute halves instead of the typical 40. An injury within the final 10 minutes then had both teams playing 9-on-9.
“The game was great and it was obviously a great result tonight,” DuBois head coach Steve Graeca said. “We wanted to really honor the cause and we’re glad that Brookville was able to make it and support the cause. There’s really a lot of nice people involved in (the Pink Night), from the boosters and many of our parents. And a lot of fans came out tonight ... It was very nice. It was a little bit of a different formation for us but we had a chance to adapt and we moved the ball.”
Coach Graeca said money raised from the event will go to the Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center for those battling breast cancer.
Once the game got going, DuBois scored early and often — racking up four goals in the first 8:40 of the game.
Graeca made it 1-0 at 3:28 with an assist from Sickeri. Just 24 seconds later, DuBois made it 2-0 as Fontaine scored, with another assist from Sickeri.
Sickeri then got in on the scoring act with the next goal, as Graeca found her and Sickeri made it 3-0 DuBois at the 7:39 mark.
One minute and one second later, Graeca scored her second goal of the game to make it 4-0 as Fontaine found her with a cross from the corner.
DuBois tacked on two more goals in the first half — both of which were Sickeri goals from Graeca — at 11:20 and 19:41.
The second half saw the Lady Beavers dial back the offense and get its subs into the game.
“We were able to get our starters in rhythm and get things going on the scoreboard, which allowed us to sub early in the first half and also to sub throughout the second half,” Graeca said. “We had a great effort tonight. Jasmine Carney had a clean sheet tonight. I thought our defense did a really good job keeping shots off the board and I think that Emily and Rachel really worked well tonight and shared the ball back-and-forth ... That’s going to bode well for us going forward.”
With the Lady Beavers making it a point to move the ball around before taking a shot, Sicker made it 7-0 at the 35:23 mark with an assist from Fontaine. The game’s final goal happened at 41:20, as Sickeri found Graeca, who in turn found the back of the net to record a hat trick and what would eventually be the final at 8-0.
DuBois outshot Brookville 20-4 on the night, with Brookville’s four shots coming in the second half — two of which were saves by DuBois goalkeeper Jasmine Carney. Brookville’s Kerysten Davie had seven saves on the night.
DuBois will have its final regular season game at Karns City — a team that gave the Lady Beavers one of its three losses on the year in the first meeting on Sept. 12 with a 3-2 Lady Gremlins win in double overtime.
“We’re looking forward to a big rematch with Karns City on Thursday,” Graeca said.
Brookville will look to get back on track on Wednesday as they host Punxsutawney.
DuBOIS 8, BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Halves
Brookville 0 0 — 0
DuBois 6 2 — 8
First Half
D—Emily Graeca (Rachel Sickeri assist), 3:28.
D—Kamryn Fontaine (Rachel Sickeri assist), 3:52.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Emily Graeca assist), 7:39.
D—Emily Graeca (Kamryn Fontaine assist), 8:40.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Emily Graeca assist), 11:20.
D—Rachel Sickeri (Emily Graeca assist), 19:41.
Second Half
D—Rachel Sickeri (Kamryn Fontaine assist), 35:23.
D—Emily Graeca (Rachel Sickeri assist), 41:20.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 4, DuBois 20. Saves: Brookville 7 (Kerysten Davie), DuBois 2 (Jasmine Carney). Corner kicks: Brookville 0, DuBois 3.