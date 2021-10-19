DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers soccer team would score early and often in Monday night’s game against Clarion on Senior Night, as seven first half goals would propel the Lady Beavers to a 7-2 victory.
Emily Graeca and Rachel Sickeri each had three goals on the night as junior Kamryn Fontaine chipped in with the other one.
“We came out tonight with a lot to play for,” DuBois head coach Steve Graeca said. “We’re still battling some injuries and some of those players weren’t able to play tonight.”
Those unable to play included Lexi Nissel, Austyn Burkett and Mariah Allen.
“At the end of the day, we had a lot to play for and we came out and we scored three goals in the first five minutes — which was awesome,” Graeca said. “Emily played up top tonight, which is where we haven’t been playing her, and it helped spark our offense.”
The Lady Beavers were able to jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first 28:06 of the game, with its first five goals coming in the first 18:32 of the contest.
Graeca scored what would be the final goal at 28:06 with an assist from Sickeri, as the game flow allowed for DuBois’ normal starters to get some rest.
“We were able to rest some of our varsity players and we were able to play JV players for the entire second half,” Graeca said. “We were pretty pleased with everyone’s effort. I thought our ball possession was pretty good. Our passing accuracy was good. The girls had a good time.”
It was the final game on the turf at DuBois for seniors Rylee Wadding, Stefanie Hoyt, Kara Tilson and Riley Maxim.
“We had a chance to get them up top and they had a good time,” Graeca said.
With the win, DuBois gets back to the .500 mark at 8-8 on the season with Wednesday’s final regular season game against Brookville being a big one.
“We’ve got to get right back to business,” Graeca said. “Because if we win against Brookville on Wednesday, then we get to make the playoffs and play against Bradford. So we’re all looking forward to that opportunity and to embrace that challenge. To be in this position — a win-and-in kind of mentality — we said about four games ago that each game was a playoff game. And the girls responded. It’s been months of hard work.”