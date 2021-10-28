HYDE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith netted three goals and added three assists Wednesday evening in the District 9 class 2A semifinals, leading the Lady Bison to a convincing 10-0 victory over Brookville.
Top-seeded Clearfield defeated the fourth-seeded Lady Raiders 7-0 in a regular-season meeting on Sept. 11, but only held a 1-0 advantage at the half.
This time, the Lady Bison scored early and often after surviving an early rush from Brookville.
The Lady Raiders had the ball in the Clearfield end in the first five minutes and were able to fire a shot toward the Lady Bison goal that Allison Shipley gobbled up.
But once Clearfield got possession and moved into Brookville territory, it took control of the game.
“We had really good ball movement,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “They gave us time. We kept our heads up and we didn’t rush with the ball. And our back line isn’t just blasting away. They are looking up and seeing, ‘I have a midfielder here, I’ve got a center mid here, I have a wing there,’ We’re maintaining possession and that’s the biggest thing. We saw a lot of really good things tonight.”
Smith opened the scoring at 8:14 on the Lady Bison’s second shot of the game, then set up the next two, feeding Emma Hipps at 10:02 and McKenna Lanager at 11:48 to give Clearfield a 3-0 lead just 11:48 in.
Smith scored again at 19:47, before Riley Ryen got in the act at 22:36. Ryen took a feed from Hipps and blasted the ball off the post, before the rebound came back out to her. She hit it off her body and into the goal.
Megan Hamm put the next two Lady Bison goals in at 24:43 and 32:25 and Abby Ryan finished off the first-half scoring when she found a loose ball in the box after a corner kick and fired it into the net.
Clearfield scored eight times on 12 shots in the first half.
“They took the momentum,” Brookville head coach Kaitlyn Hill said. “They had great passes and they have a lot of girls that can find the back of the net. But we knew we had improved since the last time we played and I think we took them off-guard for some time in the first half. But we weren’t able to hold them.”
Smith netted the hat trick early in the second half at 46:00. Hipps finished an Alayna Winters cross at 59:54 to finalize the scoring.
Clearfield outshot Brookville 16-2 and held a 7-0 advantage in shots.
Shipley stopped both shots she faced for the Lady Bison, while Jordan Cook made four saves for Brookville, which ended the season with a record of 7-8-1.
“We’re losing four starters from this team,” Hill said. “We have a young team and we have a small team with just 14 girls on the roster. We’ve improved every game since we last played them. We had a five-game winning streak late in the season. Overall we improved each game and that’s what we wanted coming into playoffs. I’m just very proud of our girls. They hustled all game.”
Clearfield improved to 19-0.
The Lady Bison are back in action Nov. 4 in the District 9 class 2A Championship against Karns City.
The game will be played at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field at a time to be determined.
CLEARFIELD 10,
BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Halves
Brookville 0 0 — 0
Clearfield 8 2 — 10
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 8:14.
2. Emma Hipps, C, (Smith), 10:02.
3. McKenna Lanager, C, (Smith), 11:48.
4. Smith, C, (unassisted), 19:47.
5. Riley Ryen, C, (Hipps), 22:36.
6. Megan Hamm, C, (unassisted), 24:43.
7. Hamm, C, (Smith), 32:25.
8. Abby Ryan, C, (unassisted), 31:30.
Second Half
9. Smith, C, (unassisted), 46:00.
10. Hipps, C, (Alayna Winters), 59:54.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 2, Clearfield 16. Saves: Brookville (Jordan Cook) 4, Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 2. Corner kicks: Brookville 0, Clearfield 7.